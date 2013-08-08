(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the potential
merger between
Sunderland Marine Mutual Insurance Company Limited (SMMI;
Insurer Financial
Strength rating A-/Negative) and The North of England P&I
Association could have
positive implications over time for SMMI's rating.
SMMI announced yesterday that it is in discussions with The
North of England P&I
Association Limited (North) about a possible merger. The
decision to pursue a
merger between the two entities follows the success of the
strategic alliance
which has been in place between the two companies since January
2012.
North is the world's second-largest marine mutual liability
insurer and Fitch
believes that the alliance could provide a good strategic fit
with SMMI. Fitch
also believes that the merged group could offer synergies and
enhance SMMI's
capital position.
Fitch considers that the combined operations of North and SSMI
could give SMMI
access to a stronger capital base and enhance its access to
distribution. North
and SMMI's strategic platforms could well complement each other.
SMMI typically
insures smaller vessels such as small cargo ships, ferries and
barges compared
with the larger vessels usually insured by North. Fitch also
notes that the
strategic alliance between North and SMMI over reinsurance and
distribution has
proved successful so far.
North has total assets of USD1.2bn and a total accumulated
surplus of USD312m.
SMMI has total assets of GBP169m and a total accumulated surplus
of GBP35m. This
would mean a combined group with total assets of more than
GBP900m and
accumulated surplus of approximately GBP230m. North has net
written premiums of
around USD300m compared with GBP40m for SMMI. The increased size
of the group
could lead to growth opportunities for SMMI with greater
opportunities to
exploit the contacts and regional offices of North.
Fitch will determine what implications this change in structure
will have for
SMMI's future profile as well as any potential risks that may
materialise as a
result of the merger. Fitch will assess any change in business
profile or
strategy as part of its on-going evaluation of the insurer's
credit quality, and
will take appropriate rating action as necessary. SMMI reported
an overall loss
before tax for 2012 of GBP0.5m (2011: loss of GBP6.9m). Fitch
expects the
company to return to profitability in 2013.
Fitch affirmed SMMI on 31 July. The affirmation and Negative
Outlook reflected
the losses made in 2011 and 2012 but also took into account
SMMI's trend of
improved underwriting profitability. The company's low financial
leverage,
conservative investment strategy, well-established franchise and
high customer
retention are other factors that support the rating.
