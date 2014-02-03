(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that despite rising
house prices, mortgage affordability in Germany will remain sustainable,
supporting our Stable Outlook for RMBS transactions. The debt-to-income (DTI)
ratio, which is a measure of affordability, is one of the main factors driving
default risk in residential mortgage portfolios. In our RMBS rating methodology
an increasing DTI, indicating worsening affordability, could lead to higher
defaults.
Aggregate DTI in Germany has been stable over the last few years, with a slight
downward tendency. Despite increasing house prices, affordability has remained
sustainable, which reflects rising disposable income, Germany's unemployment at
its lowest level since reunification and historically low interest rates (see
recently published Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook for more details on
observed market trends and our forecasts).
We project house prices to continue increasing in the foreseeable future, due to
on-going strong demand boosted by flight to tangible assets triggered by
concerns about inflation and the euro crisis, as well as the attractive
yield-risk profile of buying a property as opposed to alternative investment
opportunities. At the same time, we expect affordability to remain sustainable
due to persisting favourable macroeconomic factors mentioned above, which
supports our Stable Outlook on German RMBS transactions.
Our expectation of sustainable affordability is further supported by a recent
study conducted by LBS, the building and loan association of the German savings
banks (Eigenheime fuer die meisten bezahlbar, 9 December 2013). The study
determined the average minimum income necessary to obtain a mortgage loan as a
percentage of the average income in different regions of Germany. It concludes
that in most regions the average income is enough to secure financing of a
property purchase. In some parts of eastern Germany, even incomes below the
regional average would be sufficient. Exceptions can be observed in certain
large cities (eg Munich or Frankfurt am Main) and rural districts (eg Landkreis
Starnberg in Bavaria), where above-average income is necessary to obtain a loan.
The continued affordability, together with increased demand for properties as a
safe and profitable investment haven, has led to steadily growing mortgage
lending. Since 2009, the average yearly increase in new mortgage lending was 7%,
according to data of the European Mortgage Federation. We expect lending volumes
to continue increasing at a similar pace as observed in the previous years.
However, given the limited property supply and the fairly low propensity to home
ownership in Germany, lending is not expected to overheat.