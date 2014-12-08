(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 08 (Fitch) Last Friday's jump in short-term
Treasury rates,
triggered by the US Labor Department's much better than expected
November
employment report, could be a positive development for those
banks with loans
closely tied to short-term interest rates (or asset sensitive
banks), says Fitch
Ratings.
A sustained increase in short-term rates, as opposed to a
steepening of the
yield curve, has been a missing competent of many of the rate
stories since the
beginning of the Fed's third round of quantitative easing. In
our view,
increases in rate benchmarks such as Fed Funds and LIBOR are
needed to usher in
any expansion in net interest margins (NIM). Given that the
banking industry's
average net exposure on the yield curve is much shorter than it
was a decade
ago, short-term rates are particularly important to our views.
Stronger NIMs
would be a positive for bank profitability.
In particular, trust banks could be aided by a rising short-term
rate scenario
as these banks have maintained short durations on their sizable
securities
portfolios and would therefore more quickly benefit from higher
reinvestment
rates.
Strong job-creation numbers could also be a major signal of a
more complete
economic recovery and further expansion, potentially sustaining
the strong asset
quality of many US banks into 2015.
As the Fed determines the timing and magnitude of rate
increases, the November
employment report may be an important indicator for its
evaluations.
A rise in short-term rates could spark competition among banks
for retaining
deposits, as more retail and commercial depositors begin to rate
shop for
returns. Moreover, Fitch believes that a modest rise in
short-term rates is
likely to result in noninterest-bearing deposits shifting to
higher-cost deposit
products. This is a potentially costly side effect of rising
rates and would
dampen any potential NIM improvements.
If the Fed views the economy as growing more quickly, it may
result in sharper
rate hikes by the central bank, and that could lead to more
mixed impacts for
banks.
Wider differences between the yields on US banks'
interest-bearing deposits and
money market funds could also drive deposit outflows after the
Fed begins hiking
rates. Still, Fitch believes that many banks remain flush with
deposits and
could sustain modest depositor outflows through 2015 without any
significant
liquidity implications.
Furthermore, rapidly rising rates (more so for the long end of
the curve) would
likely not be as welcome news for banks with larger securities
portfolios. The
size of investment portfolios across the banking sector,
particularly for larger
banks, has generally grown in the recent past, relative to total
assets growth.
Banks with greater than $250 billion in consolidated assets must
include the
impact of unearned gains and losses from available for sale
portfolios in
regulatory capital calculations under Basel III rules. No matter
what size, all
banks' tangible capital ratios would be adversely impacted by a
rapid rise in
long-term rates, such as experienced in the late spring of 2013.
