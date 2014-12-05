(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) The calling of fresh elections in
Sweden after the
government failed to pass its 2015 budget highlights increased
political
uncertainty, but has very limited fiscal impact, Fitch Ratings
says. The more
turbulent political environment created by September's general
election does not
alter our assumption that Sweden's fiscal position will
gradually improve and
debt ratios fall.
Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, head of the Social Democrat-led
minority coalition
government that has been in office for two months, said on
Wednesday that
elections would be held on 22 March 2015. The announcement
followed the defeat
of the government's budget proposal in parliament, after the
anti-immigration
Sweden Democrats voted in favour of the centre-right Alliance
opposition
grouping's budget. The governing coalition will remain in office
until March but
will now implement the Alliance budget.
The differences between the two budget proposals are small. The
government's
proposed public expenditure increases were fully financed by tax
increases
(mainly reversals of tax cuts implemented by the previous
Alliance government).
Both will be slightly lower (by 0.4%-0.5% of GDP) under the
Alliance budget,
leaving the resulting budget balances broadly unchanged. The
macroeconomic
outcomes of the two budgets are also likely to be broadly
similar.
Policy uncertainty has clearly increased following the rise of
the Sweden
Democrats, but the government and the mainstream opposition's
budget proposals
are both fiscally neutral in broad terms. This confirms our view
that political
support for Sweden's fiscal policy framework, including its
target of a surplus
of 1% of GDP over the business cycle, remains broad even though
there are
significant differences of opinion on how to achieve
consolidation, and on
absolute levels of tax and spending.
We envisage continuing fiscal consolidation, which combined with
steady GDP
growth suggests that the fiscal position will gradually improve
until the budget
balances, with debt ratios falling. Sweden's strong existing
fiscal metrics and
policy framework mean its public finances remain a ratings
strength despite the
greater political uncertainty.
We will next review Sweden's 'AAA'/Stable rating on 19 December,
in line with
our sovereign ratings review schedule published at the beginning
of this year.
