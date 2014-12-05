(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) The calling of fresh elections in Sweden after the government failed to pass its 2015 budget highlights increased political uncertainty, but has very limited fiscal impact, Fitch Ratings says. The more turbulent political environment created by September's general election does not alter our assumption that Sweden's fiscal position will gradually improve and debt ratios fall. Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, head of the Social Democrat-led minority coalition government that has been in office for two months, said on Wednesday that elections would be held on 22 March 2015. The announcement followed the defeat of the government's budget proposal in parliament, after the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats voted in favour of the centre-right Alliance opposition grouping's budget. The governing coalition will remain in office until March but will now implement the Alliance budget. The differences between the two budget proposals are small. The government's proposed public expenditure increases were fully financed by tax increases (mainly reversals of tax cuts implemented by the previous Alliance government). Both will be slightly lower (by 0.4%-0.5% of GDP) under the Alliance budget, leaving the resulting budget balances broadly unchanged. The macroeconomic outcomes of the two budgets are also likely to be broadly similar. Policy uncertainty has clearly increased following the rise of the Sweden Democrats, but the government and the mainstream opposition's budget proposals are both fiscally neutral in broad terms. This confirms our view that political support for Sweden's fiscal policy framework, including its target of a surplus of 1% of GDP over the business cycle, remains broad even though there are significant differences of opinion on how to achieve consolidation, and on absolute levels of tax and spending. We envisage continuing fiscal consolidation, which combined with steady GDP growth suggests that the fiscal position will gradually improve until the budget balances, with debt ratios falling. Sweden's strong existing fiscal metrics and policy framework mean its public finances remain a ratings strength despite the greater political uncertainty. We will next review Sweden's 'AAA'/Stable rating on 19 December, in line with our sovereign ratings review schedule published at the beginning of this year. Contact: Alex Muscatelli Director Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1695 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Rebecca O'Neill, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1697, Email: Rebecca.ONeill@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.