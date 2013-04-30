(Repeat for additional subscribers)

The four largest Swedish banks reported healthy low teens return on equity in the first quarter of 2013, further strengthening their already solid core capital ratios, Fitch Ratings says. This is key for the banks because their high use of wholesale funding means they need to maintain investor confidence, including by keeping large capital buffers.

We believe good profitability should help Swedish banks maintain high capital ratios despite larger dividends and regulatory changes. This will be even more important in a world where senior creditors could be bailed-in.

Dividends are likely to remain large. All the banks increased dividend payments for 2012 compared with 2011. Share buy-backs cannot be ruled out, especially as revisions to the European capital rules, known as CRD IV, have reduced the negative effects on the Swedish banks' common equity Tier 1 capital ratios under Basel III. Svenska Handelsbanken reported a 0.6% increase and Swedbank a 0.4% improvement in expected ratios as requirements for SME lending and over-the-counter derivatives reduced under the revised rules. All four banks' shareholders also approved mandates for share repurchases at their 2013 AGMs, as in most previous years.

We expect good internal capital generation and balance-sheet management to largely offset the negative impact on capital from accounting and regulatory changes. For example, in Q1 the banks absorbed the impact of IAS 19 for pensions largely through profits. The Swedish banks will need to absorb the introduction of a 15% risk-weight floor for mortgages later this year, which we expect will come as an increase in the Pillar 2 capital requirement. We believe this is manageable because profitability is healthy and the Swedish banks' capital adequacy ratios are already among the highest in Europe.

A large proportion of lending consists of well-performing, low-risk mortgage lending, and Swedish banks make extensive use of the modelled approach for determining risk weights. Risk weights for residential mortgages are as low as 5% for some banks. This is based on a strong track record of low credit losses. However, these models are invariably backward looking and may need a buffer to reduce the risk of problems arising in the future.

All the banks lifted their core capital ratios in Q113, maintaining them well above the regulatory requirement and above those of most European peers. Handelsbanken reported the highest core Tier 1 capital ratio at 18% at end-Q113. Swedbank's ratio was 17.3%, SEB's 15.3% and Nordea Bank's 3.2% (all excluding transitional floors).