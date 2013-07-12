(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Swiss Private Banks here LONDON/BARCELONA, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Swiss private banks will continue to face headwinds from challenging markets, increasing regulatory costs and elevated litigation risk. However, the rated Swiss private banks are well-placed to withstand this pressure and their ratings remain underpinned by their low overall risk appetite, sound funding and capital position and stable and high-quality earnings base. On 5 July 2013, Fitch affirmed three Swiss private banks, Pictet & Cie (AA-/Stable/aa-), Lombard Odier & Cie (AA-/Stable/aa-) and EFG International AG (A/Stable/a) as part of a peer review. Private banks continue to operate in a challenging environment, with low transaction-based revenues and a significant cash bias in client portfolios putting pressure on gross asset under management margins. Given the three rated Swiss banks' solid franchises and the scalability of their business models, any improvement in their operating environment should translate into a gross margin recovery and better profitability. Changing regulatory requirements, notably regarding European and US cross-border private banking, remain among the banks' main challenges. All three banks are trying to mitigate the pressure on Western European offshore private banking by improving their non-European private banking, European onshore and to some extent asset management franchises. While pressure on Western European offshore private banking is likely to continue in the medium term, the three Swiss banks' size and diversification make them better placed than many peers to withstand this pressure. Given tighter regulation and the banks' increasingly global footprint, Fitch believes litigation risk will remain high. However, sound risk management and compliance practices at all banks support Fitch's assumption that litigation costs will remain of a manageable size and absorbable by the banks' still adequate operating profitability. For more information on the sector, see 'Peer Review: Swiss Private Banks - Coping Well in Difficult Environment, which is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Erwin van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.