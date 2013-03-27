(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, March 27 (Fitch) T-Mobile this week said it
will eliminate
typical two-year service contracts while putting in place a new
model to replace
traditional subsidies as part of a more simplified marketing
approach. In
addition, the company announced it will begin selling Apple's
iPhone, which
Fitch views as critical attempts to lure customers away from
competition.
It is yet unclear what impact the elimination of T-Mobile's
traditional plan
will have on the market, but we do believe T-Mobile needs a way
to differentiate
itself. Historically, Verizon Wireless and AT&T have around 70%
of the post-paid
share of the market, leaving the rest of the U.S. carriers to
fight over the
remaining 30%. T-Mobile's new no-contract strategy may help the
company reduce
its relatively high post-paid churn levels (monthly turnover) by
appealing to
customers that may want to upgrade more frequently, as well as
those desiring to
save money once the device is paid for through the lower ongoing
service cost.
Subsidies are onerous for all carriers but more so for those
with higher
post-paid churn, including T-Mobile (at 2.5% in 4Q12 vs. 1.15%
for AT&T, 0.95%
for Verizon, and 2.18% for Sprint). If offering the iPhone
helps lower churn
and the elimination of subsidies are even moderately successful,
the combination
may help lift T-Mobile's margins.
We note that the change in T-Mobile's service plans is not its
first foray into
unsubsidized phones. Last year, the company offered a "value"
plan for
subscribers that allowed them to bring their own device from
another carrier and
discounted monthly plans by $20 to $30. That resulted in
approximately two
million AT&T iPhones on T-Mobile's rate plans. We believe the
new plans are
simply a continuation of those put in place last year, with some
tweaking that
includes the elimination of subsidies.
Other national carriers will be watching closely. Operators
typically adopt
successful changes, as there is nothing proprietary about these
plans. If the
market moves in this direction, we believe the pricing of rate
plans when going
the unsubsidized route is crucial when it comes to impacting
margins for
wireless carriers. If operators price the plans too low, margins
would be
pressured, and if the plans are priced too high, subscribers
would not realize
value from unsubsidized plans relative to traditional rate
plans.
That said, we do not believe AT&T or Verizon will scurry to
replicate T-Mobile's
plan, as it would not be accretive to their margins. The scale
and lower churn
of Verizon Wireless and AT&T allow them to accommodate a subsidy
model in their
cost structure. Doing away with the subsidy model, while
supportive of the
carriers' margins, does not appear to be something consumers are
rushing to get
away from.
To be sure, Leap Wireless currently offers a lightly subsidized
iPhone in the
prepaid market and has reportedly been experiencing lower sales
than expected
given the steep up-front cost. Leap has cautioned it could owe
Apple significant
payments as early as mid-2013 because its iPhone purchase levels
are running
about half the amount of its minimum commitment to Apple.
Additionally, carriers are also taking a long-term view of the
market and are
hopeful that competition among smartphone operating system
platforms (Apple's
iOS, Google's Android, Microsoft's Windows, etc.) will bring
that element of
smartphone costs down, thus lowering the dollar amount of
subsidies.
Contact:
John Culver, CFA
Senior Director
Corporates, Telecom and Cable
+1 312 368-3216
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9123
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.