(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, July 23 (Fitch) Taiwanese banks' exposures to
China have grown
rapidly since 2010, and should almost double to 13% as a
proportion of system
assets by 2016, says Fitch Ratings. This means that Chinese
factors will become
an increasingly important ratings consideration over the coming
three years for
several large banks with higher mainland risk concentrations.
China exposure
will increasingly become a downside rating factor for Taiwanese
banks should
their exposures grow excessively without generating strong
profit, as capital is
inadequate to withstand potential China shocks.
Taiwanese banks' mainland Chinese exposure has grown by 135%
(CAGR) since 2010,
due to strong mainland credit growth and regulatory easing on
Chinese lending by
Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC). Fitch estimates
gross exposure
amounted to USD90bn at end-2013. Notably, this is USD25bn higher
than the
figures used by the Central Bank of the Republic of China, as
the Fitch estimate
captures indirect exposures where credit is extended in third
countries but
where the capital is ultimately used in China.
For the Taiwanese banking system as a whole, this means that
Fitch estimates
gross China exposures at 7% of total assets, versus the
regulator-defined figure
of 3.5%. At the individual bank level, there are several large
Taiwanese lenders
where the China exposure is in excess of 10% including Mega
International
Commercial Bank, Bank SinoPac, Taipei Fubon Bank and Shanghai
Commercial and
Savings Bank.
Fitch expects the rate of growth of Chinese lending to slow in
the next few
years, while the pace will still be sufficient to expand
Taiwan's banking sector
exposure significantly. For the aforementioned banks, Fitch
forecasts gross
exposure to rise to between 20%-25% by 2016. Such an increase
will be sufficient
to substantially alter the geographic distribution of these
bank's assets,
meaning that Chinese factors will become an increasingly
relevant ratings factor
within the next two to three years.
All else being equal, the rapid expansion of China exposure will
raise the
potential for downside ratings risks. There is limited risk in
the short term,
while the potential build-up of Chinese branches and
subsidiaries by Mega,
SinoPac, Taipei Fubon and Shanghai Commercial will pose
operational challenges.
Taiwanese banks do not have a proven track record of sustaining
profitable
offshore operations. Furthermore, asset-quality issues may
become a concern as
these banks expand into sectors without established credit data
histories and
where there are prevailing governance and transparency concerns
relative to
their home market.
See Special Report "Taiwanese Banks' Exposures to China"
(published on 22 July
2014) for further analysis, including details on individual
Taiwanese bank's
China exposures and the growing liquidity contagion risks
between Taiwan and the
mainland.
