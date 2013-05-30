(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Taiwan Banks: Basel III Capital
Rules and
Instruments
here
TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in
a new report
that around half of Taiwan's domestic banks have met the fully
phased-in Basel
III Tier 1 Capital requirement while the rest are expected to be
compliant
through future earnings retention, despite being modest. Total
Capital shortfall
is manageable and expected to be funded by issuing Basel
III-compliant Tier 2
instruments.
Taiwanese banks' capitalisation, however, remains among the
weakest in the
region and structurally stretched because of thin profits.
Envisaging the
system's recent strong growth into potentially riskier offshore
markets,
particularly mainland China, any credit/investment growth
without boosting their
capital buffer or sufficient risk-adjusted reward may exert
negative rating
pressures.
In the context of the system's modest capitalisation, Taiwan
adopted regulatory
discretion in Basel III's Tier 2 debt capital instruments, which
limits bank
defaults and reinforce systemic stability. Such move, while
lowering the
instruments' non-performance risk, increases their loss
severity, as compared
with Basel III standard instruments. Major regulatory discretion
includes a less
easily triggered government receivership as the point of
non-viability, which
tends to occur at a very low level of capital or 2% capital
adequacy ratio
(CAR).
The report titled 'Taiwan Banks: Basel III Capital Rules and
Instruments' is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.
