(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, September 08 (Fitch) Taiwanese bank
profitability should rise
over the medium term due to widening margins and a cyclical
improvement in the
macroeconomic environment, says Fitch Ratings. Larger banks such
as Mega
International, Cathay United and First Commercial are likely to
be the primary
beneficiaries of margin uplift - owing to their greater exposure
to mainland
China, and better deployment of their Chinese yuan deposit
bases. However, the
sustainability of higher profitability has yet to be
established, and there is
the potential for increased risk-taking as some Taiwanese banks
rapidly build
Chinese exposures.
Earnings data from 1H14 confirmed strong growth in Taiwan's
banking sector, with
pre-tax profit rising by 27% yoy (versus 6% in 1H13). As a
result, Fitch has
revised up its profitability forecasts for the banking sector,
and now expects
return on assets to be 0.66% for both 2014 and 2015.
Strong growth in offshore (primarily China) exposures, including
yuan deposit
placements and foreign-currency loans, was the principle factor
driving the
boost in margins and, by extension, accelerating profit growth.
Offshore lending
has been a major source of growth for several large Taiwanese
banks, and has
significantly outstripped the growth of local lending over the
past several
years. From 2010-1Q14, offshore lending grew at a compound
annual growth rate of
25% compared with just 6% for overall bank lending.
This lending has the potential to improve Taiwanese bank
margins, but aggressive
extension of Chinese exposures could change bank risk appetites
and lead to
additional risk taking. We expect the rate of growth of offshore
exposures to
remain high relative to overall sector loan growth over the next
few years,
though it will slow down.
An improving macroeconomic environment will also contribute to
improving
profitability. Fitch expects real GDP growth to accelerate in
2014 after hitting
a cyclical trough of 1.5% in 2012, though remaining below its
pre-2008 crisis
average of about 4%. Asset quality has improved alongside
stronger corporate
earnings performance, with Fitch estimating the aggregate
banking sector
impaired loans ratio falling to 1.7% in 1H14 from 2.3% in 1H13.
Recovery in the
technology sector, and improving global demand for
semiconductors and power
supply parts, helped to keep unemployment low while improving
the recovery of
stressed assets.
Growth in non-interest income, including from wealth management
fees and sales
of retail derivative products, was also particularly strong for
Taiwanese banks
in 1H14.
The key to any ultimate ratings upgrades would be the
sustainability of improved
profitability. The sharp rise in wealth management fees and
derivatives sales
could be less sustainable than interest income. It further
carries potential
regulatory and reputational risks associated with the potential
mis-selling of
investment products.
From a macroeconomic perspective as well, Taiwan's very open
economy has
traditionally resulted in volatile GDP growth rates and
susceptibility to
exogenous demand shocks. China's economic rebalancing and the
resulting effects
on Taiwan are also uncertain, thus raising questions about
long-term growth.
The increase in offshore lending will also raise the risk of
potential China
concentrations. Fitch has previously highlighted that Chinese
assets could
become a downside rating factor for Taiwanese banks should
exposures grow
excessively without generating sustainably strong profit growth,
and in the
event that they maintain inadequate capital to withstand
potential shocks linked
to mainland macroeconomic risks.
Contacts:
Cherry Huang
Director
Financial Institutions
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Ratings Limited
Suite 1306, No. 205 Tun Hwa North Road
Taipei
Sophia Chen
Director
Financial Institutions
+886 2 8175 7604
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
+65 6796 7232
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Taiwanese Banksâ€™ Exposure to China
here
Taiwan
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.