(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, December 11 (Fitch) Taiwanese banks' loss absorption
buffers will
further strengthen in 2015 through earnings and enhanced
provisions, but rising
China risks will increasingly weigh on the banks' credit
profiles, says Fitch
Ratings in a special report.
Widening margins from increased risk appetite and a possible
rise in Taiwan
dollar interest rates, as well as strong fee income will help
Taiwanese banks'
profitability remain above the long-term average, with return on
assets forecast
at around 0.7% in 2014 and 2015, up from 0.6% in 2013. Asset
quality will remain
sound, underpinned by the economy's broadly resilient
performance, reduced
credit exposures to large but weak technology manufacturers, and
slowing growth
in property-related lending.
However, there remain potential downside risks from rising China
exposures and a
protracted slowdown in advanced economies and China. The
system's aggregate
China exposures are moderate at around 10% of total assets at
end 1H14 and are
focused on lending to Taiwanese corporates operating in China.
Fitch expects the
exposures to rise to 15% by 2016, with the credit quality in
China exposures
likely to weaken as the banks expand to provide loans to local
borrowers on the
mainland.
The report "2015 Outlook: Taiwanese Banks" is available at
www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking on the link in this media release.
Contact:
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Sophia Chen
Director, CPA, CFA
+886 2 8175 7604
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook:
Taiwanese Banks
here
