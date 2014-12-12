(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, December 11 (Fitch) Taiwanese banks' loss absorption buffers will further strengthen in 2015 through earnings and enhanced provisions, but rising China risks will increasingly weigh on the banks' credit profiles, says Fitch Ratings in a special report. Widening margins from increased risk appetite and a possible rise in Taiwan dollar interest rates, as well as strong fee income will help Taiwanese banks' profitability remain above the long-term average, with return on assets forecast at around 0.7% in 2014 and 2015, up from 0.6% in 2013. Asset quality will remain sound, underpinned by the economy's broadly resilient performance, reduced credit exposures to large but weak technology manufacturers, and slowing growth in property-related lending. However, there remain potential downside risks from rising China exposures and a protracted slowdown in advanced economies and China. The system's aggregate China exposures are moderate at around 10% of total assets at end 1H14 and are focused on lending to Taiwanese corporates operating in China. Fitch expects the exposures to rise to 15% by 2016, with the credit quality in China exposures likely to weaken as the banks expand to provide loans to local borrowers on the mainland. The report "2015 Outlook: Taiwanese Banks" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Sophia Chen Director, CPA, CFA +886 2 8175 7604 Cherry Huang, CFA Director +886 2 8175 7603 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Taiwanese Banks here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.