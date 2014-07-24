(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings in a report released today
forecasts
Taiwanese banks' aggregate gross China exposure to almost double
to 13% of
system assets by 2016, driven by short-term trade finance and
openings of banks'
subsidiaries in China.
Fitch estimates Taiwanese banks' aggregate gross China exposure
at USD90bn as of
end-2013 - a moderate 7% of overall banking system assets. The
estimates include
exposures not captured in the Financial Supervisory Commission's
(FSC) China
exposure calculation - mainly short-term trade finance,
investment-grade
interbank placements, and loans guaranteed by qualified
Taiwanese corporate
headquarters.
With their growing credit exposure to China, an economic
downturn in China would
likely produce some system-wide negative impact on Taiwanese
banks' credit
profiles. However, the overall risk would be contained in the
near term because
their China exposure remains modest and they are focused on
lending to Taiwanese
corporates operating in mainland China. Asset quality, however,
may become an
important credit consideration in two to three years, as
Taiwanese banks expand
further into China and wade into indigenous Chinese entities and
local retail
markets.
