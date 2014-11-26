(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that a
persistent decline in the costs of insurance liabilities and
improvements in
recurring investment yields on rising market interest rates will
reduce
Taiwanese life insurers' negative interest spreads. However, the
Sector Outlook
remains Negative as Fitch expects that legacy
high-guaranteed-rate policies will
still constrain the sector's profitability at least in the near
term.
Life insurers' costs of insurance liabilities drop by about 10
basis points per
year with inflows of low-guaranteed-rate policies. Fitch
estimates that large
insurers have lower funding costs at below 3.5% after including
mortality/morbidity and loading gains, versus above 4.5% for
some small
insurers. Rising interest rates would help improve returns from
life insurers'
assets, which have shorter duration than their insurance
liabilities.
Asset risk is the key concern in the life sector, as life
insurers have taken
significant overseas investments at 45.6% of invested assets and
more domestic
equities and property investments at 8% and 6.5% of invested
assets at
end-August 2014, respectively. They are increasingly involved in
corporate
bonds, financial debentures and sovereign bonds of emerging
markets, shifting
from treasuries and agency bonds issued by developed countries.
This results in
high vulnerability of their capitalisation to unfavourable
capital/currency
market movements.
For the non-life insurers, their Stable Sector Outlook is
supported by their
strong capital buffers and satisfactory underwriting
performance, with combined
ratios generally below 95%. Rising interest rates will help
improve non-life
insurers' investment returns by driving up the yields of bank
deposits and
fixed-income securities.
Non-life insurers have adequate capital buffers to withstand
investment
volatility and potential catastrophe losses, with an aggregate
equity-to-assets
ratio of 30% at end-August 2014. They had also accumulated
claims equalisation
reserves of 15% of total assets by end-2013. The sector's
underwriting leverage
remains low, at around 1x between 2011 and 2013, as measured by
net premiums
written/shareholders' equity.
A sustainable investment performance that effectively minimises
the impact of
negative interest spreads could lead to a positive revision of
the life sector's
outlook. This is likely to materialise if interest rates prove
to be on a
sustainable uptrend with 10-year government bond yields
maintained above 2.5%.
Further growth in new policies with low guaranteed rates could
also improve life
insurers' profitability.
An increase in underwriting leverage and/or relaxations in
underwriting
standards could impair non-life insurers' credit strength,
resulting in a
negative outlook. Reduced geographic concentration of their
insurance business
in Taiwan, which is prone to natural disasters, could have a
positive effect on
the outlook for the sector.
The report, "2015 Outlook: Taiwanese Insurance Sector", is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
