(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken rating
actions on three
Italian mortgage covered bonds programmes (Obbligazioni Bancarie
Garantite, OBG)
issued by Banca Popolare di Sondrio-Societa' Cooperativa per
Azioni (BPS,
BBB/Negative/F3), Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (Credem,
BBB/Stable/F2) and Banca
Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia (Carige,
B-/RWN/B/RWN)
and guaranteed by Carige Covered Bond S.r.l.
The rating actions follow the periodic review of the programmes
and are as
follows:
- BPS OBG affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
- Credem OBG affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
- Carige OBG 'BBB+'; maintained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The breakeven asset percentage (AP) for the OBG programmes is
revised to 88% for
BPS OBG, 90.5% for Carige OBG and 75.5% for Credem OBG for their
respective
instrument rating (equivalent to 13.6%, 10.5% and 32.5% in
overcollateralisation
(OC) terms).
All programmes have a soft bullet liability profile with a
principal maturity
extension of 12 months (15 months for Carige OBG) and a
three-month rolling
liquidity reserve for interests and senior expenses. This is
reflected in the
unchanged payment continuity uplift (PCU) assigned to each
programme.
BPS and Credem OBG have a PCU of six notches; Carige OBG's PCU
remains at four
notches, lower than the standard PCU of six notches typically
assigned to
soft-bullet programmes. This is due to the programme's cover
pool-specific
alternative management posing a high risk to payment continuity
in the event
that the source of covered bonds payments switches from the
issuer to the cover
pool.
The cover pools of BPS and Credem OBG comprise residential
mortgage loans, while
Carige's includes also a limited portion of secured loans
granted to small and
medium enterprises (5.5% as of March 2017). The credit loss for
Carige OBG
absorbs 6.4% OC and it is the major driver of the breakeven AP;
it accounts for
6% and 4.9% OC for BPS OBG and Credem OBG, respectively.
The asset disposal loss remains the greatest contributor to the
breakeven AP for
BPS and Credem OBG (respectively 13.5% and 16.4%) and the second
driver of
Carige OBG breakeven AP (6%). It represents the cost of bridging
refinancing
needs due to maturity mismatches between amortising assets and
bullet
liabilities and it is driven by rating spread levels that Fitch
assumes for
Italian mortgage loans. The asset disposal loss for Carige OBG
is reduced by the
additional OC that the issuer puts aside in the asset coverage
test to account
for deposit set-off.
The cash flow valuation reduces the breakeven OC for Carige's
(-2.1%) and BPS's
(-5.7%) OBG and it reflects the presence of hedging structures
as well as
limited open interest rate positions (7.2% for Carige and 11.9%
for BPS).
The cash flow valuation component for Credem OBG absorbs 11% OC
and reflects
interest rate mismatches between the assets and the liabilities.
The cover pool
comprises fixed-rate loans (24.5%), floating-rate loans (30.8%),
floating with
cap loans (1.7%), and loans with switching options (43%); in a
rising interest
rate scenario, which is the most stressful in Fitch's analysis,
loans with
switching options are assumed to switch to a fixed rate and
floating with cap
loans are treated as fixed-rate loans.
Credem OBG are fixed-rate, and 92.9% are hedged via an interest
rate swap, on
which the special purpose vehicle (SPV) pays Euribor 1 month
plus a spread,
which the agency takes into account in its cash flow analysis;
Credem acts as
liability swap provider.
Credit Suisse International (A-/Stable/F1/A-(dcr)) acts as swap
counterparty on
both the underlying assets (67.6% of the cover pool) and
liabilities (38.6% of
the outstanding OBG) in Carige's programme. BNP Paribas S.A.
(A+/Stable/F1/A+(dcr)) hedges 65% of the OBG issued by BPS. The
swap providers
are eligible counterparties as per Fitch's criteria and in its
analysis the
agency considered post-swaps cash flows for the hedged assets or
liabilities.
The unchanged Issuer Default Rating (IDR) uplift of two notches
for all
programmes reflects that the banks' Long-Term IDR is either
driven by the banks'
respective Viability Rating (VR), or in the case of Carige above
its 'cc' VR, as
well as a low risk of under-collateralisation at the point of
resolution. This
is based on Fitch's assessment of the Italian legal framework,
which includes
the existence of an independent asset monitor, asset eligibility
criteria and a
contractual minimum level of OC, as applicable.
BPS OBG
BPS OBG are rated 'AA', six notches above the bank's Long-Term
IDR of 'BBB'.
This is based on an unchanged IDR uplift of two notches, an
unchanged PCU of six
notches and a recovery uplift of two notches. The AP of 78.74%
which Fitch
relies upon in its analysis (investor report dated March 2017)
provides more
protection than the revised 'AA' breakeven AP of 88% (from 85.5%
previously).
The breakeven AP corresponds to a 'A+' tested rating on a
probability of default
(PD) basis and a two-notch recovery uplift. The programme is
rated at Italy's
Country Ceiling of 'AA', which caps the rating, and the Stable
Outlook reflects
that on Italy's IDR and the significant buffer against a
downgrade of the bank's
Long-Term IDR due to the different uplift factors.
Carige OBG
Carige OBG are rated 'BBB+'/RWN, eight notches above the bank's
Long-Term IDR of
'B'/RWN. This is based on an unchanged IDR uplift of two
notches, an unchanged
PCU of four notches and a recovery uplift of three notches. The
AP of 81.97%
which Fitch relies upon (investor report dated March 2017) in
its analysis
provides more protection than the revised 'BBB+' breakeven AP of
90.5% (from
previous 90%). The breakeven AP corresponds to a 'BB+' tested
rating on a PD
basis and a three-notch recovery uplift.
The RWN on the 'BBB+' rating reflects that on the bank's IDR as
the covered
bonds' rating does not have any buffer against a downgrade of
the bank's IDR.
Credem OBG
Credem OBG are rated 'AA', six notches above the bank's
Long-Term IDR of 'BBB'.
This is based on an unchanged IDR uplift of two notches, an
unchanged PCU of six
notches and a recovery uplift of two notches.
Fitch takes into account the highest AP of the last 12 months of
60.2% (as of
October 2016), which provides more protection than the revised
'AA' breakeven AP
of 75.5% (from previous 76%). The programme is rated at Italy's
Country Ceiling
of 'AA' and the Stable Outlook on the OBG primarily reflects
that on Italy's IDR
and the significant buffer against a downgrade of the bank's
Long-Term IDR due
to the different uplift factors. The rating on Credem OBG is
constrained by the
documented counterparty provisions which support a maximum
achievable tested
rating on a PD basis of 'A+'.
CRITERIA VARIATION
BPS
Fitch's analysis of BPS's cover pool varied from the agency's
"Criteria
Addendum: Italy - Residential Mortgage Assumptions". Fitch
applied a PD
adjustment of 1.3 instead of 1.5 to loans granted to SAE 614/615
borrowers
(artisans and family-run businesses, as coded by the Bank of
Italy) based on the
observed levels of default rates, which in Fitch's view warrants
a smaller
adjustment than that envisaged by the criteria. The application
of this
variation has no impact on the OBG's rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Banca Popolare di Sondrio-Societa' Cooperativa per Azioni (BPS)
Obbligazioni
Bancarie Garantite (OBG)
All else being equal, the 'AA' rating of BPS OBG is vulnerable
to a downgrade if
any of the following occurs: (i) Italy's Country Ceiling is
revised down; or
(ii) the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of BPS is
downgraded to 'B+' or
below; or (iii) the relied-upon asset percentage (AP), which is
disclosed in the
investor report, rises above Fitch's 'AA' breakeven AP of 88%.
Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia
(Carige) OBG
All else being equal, the 'BBB+'/RWN rating of the covered bonds
issued by
Carige would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the
following occurs: (i)
Carige's Long-Term IDR is downgraded to 'CCC' or below; or (ii)
the relied-upon
AP, which is disclosed in the investor report, rises above
Fitch's 'BBB+'
breakeven AP of 90.5%.
Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (Credem) OBG
All else being equal, the 'AA' rating of Credem OBG is
vulnerable to a downgrade
if any of the following occurs: (i) Italy's Country Ceiling is
revised down; or
(ii) the Long-Term IDR of Credem is downgraded to 'B+' or below;
or (iii) the
relied-upon AP rises above Fitch's 'AA' breakeven AP of 75.5%.
If the relied
upon AP increases to the maximum contractual level of 93%, the
covered bonds
rating would be downgraded to 'A'.
Fitch's breakeven AP for a given OBG rating will be affected by,
among other
factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding
covered bonds,
which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance.
Therefore, the
breakeven AP for a covered bonds rating cannot be assumed to
remain stable over
time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sara De Novellis
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 295
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Alessandro Bosello
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 278
Committee Chairperson
Ilaria Farina
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 242
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016)
here
Criteria Addendum: Italy (pub. 29 Nov 2016)
here
Criteria for Country Risk in Global Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds (pub.
26 Sep 2016)
here
EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 29 Nov 2016)
here
Fitch's Cover Assets Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions
- Excel file
(pub. 20 Jan 2017)
here
Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance
and Covered
Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 Feb 2017)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 03 May 2017)
here
SME Balance Sheet Securitisation Rating Criteria (pub. 03 Mar
2017)
here
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating
Criteria (pub. 23 May
2017)
here
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating
Criteria: Derivative
Addendum (pub. 23 May 2017)
here
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Interest Rate Stresses
Rating Criteria
(pub. 17 Feb 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001