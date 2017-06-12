(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB), Societe Generale Expressbank (Expressbank) and Sogelease to Positive from Stable. At the same time we have affirmed the Long-Term IDRs of BDB, Expressbank and Sogelease at 'BBB-', 'BBB+' and 'BBB+', respectively. Fitch has also affirmed the Long-Term IDR of Allianz Bank Bulgaria (ABB) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The rating actions follow Fitch's revision of Bulgarian sovereign Outlook to Positive from Stable on 2 June 2017 (see 'Fitch Revises Bulgaria's Outlook to Positive; Affirms IDR at 'BBB-' at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS The Outlook on BDB was revised to Positive from Stable because BDB's IDRs are equalised with those of the Bulgarian sovereign. The affirmation of BDB's Long-Term IDR reflects Fitch's continued belief of a high probability of support from the Bulgarian sovereign, in case of need. The state's strong incentive to support BDB is mainly driven by the almost 100% ownership of the bank by and significant funding from (or guaranteed by) the state. Our view also takes into consideration the bank's role in supporting the government's economic policy. Potential support for BDB would be easily manageable for the state due to the bank's small size (total assets equal to 2% of Bulgarian GDP end-1Q17) and the sovereign's sound public finances. More information about the support rationale is available in the recent rating action commentary 'Fitch Affirms Bulgarian Development Bank at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable', dated 21 February 2017, at www.fitchratings.com. The Outlook revision to Positive from Stable on Expressbank and its subsidiary Sogelease is driven by the sovereign rating action. Expressbank is owned by Societe Generale (SG, A/Stable, 99.7% stake) and would have been rated one notch below the parent's were it not for the constraint from Bulgaria's Country Ceiling of 'BBB+'. The affirmation of Expressbank's and Sogelease's IDRs reflects Fitch's opinion of a high probability that they would be supported, if required, by their respective parents. Expressbank is based in the strategically important central and eastern European (CEE) region for Societe Generale and its synergies with SG are strong. In our assessment of support we also take into consideration significant funding from SG, Expressbank's long and successful track record in supporting SG's objectives (which is likely to continue), almost full ownership by the French parent and a high level of management and operational integration. The potential cost of support would be easily manageable for SG given Expressbank's small size. Sogelease is 100% owned by Expressbank and its IDRs are equalised with those of Expressbank because the leasing company is the bank's core subsidiary. Sogelease is an integral part of financial services provided by SG in Bulgaria and is strongly integrated into the parent group at both operational and funding levels. The affirmation of ABB's support-driven IDRs reflects Fitch's opinion of a high probability that it would be supported, if required, by Allianz SE (AA-/Stable), the bank's ultimate majority shareholder. Our opinion takes into consideration Allianz's strong credit risk profile and ABB's relative small size. However, Fitch believes that ABB has limited strategic importance to Allianz. Consequently, ABB's Long-Term IDR is four notches below that of Allianz. This is based on the strategic focus of Allianz on the insurance business, with ABB being its only banking subsidiary in CEE, and ABB's marginal contribution to the parent group's profits. In our view, Allianz's commitment to ABB depends on the subsidiary's contribution to Allianz's insurance and asset management business and financial self-sustainability. ABB's Stable Outlook mirrors that on the parent's Long-Term IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS An upgrade of BDB will depend on a sovereign upgrade and on Fitch's assessment of the state's incentive to support the bank based on BDB's i) legal status; ii) liability structure, iii) role in carrying out government policies in the economy, and iv) the state's flexibility to support the bank in compliance with local resolution legislation and EU state-aid rules. The bank would be downgraded in case of a significant increase of funding not sourced from or guaranteed by the state, material erosion of the bank's capital surplus over regulatory minimums, or a substantial expansion in commercial lending (not our base case). A downgrade of the sovereign rating would trigger the same action on the IDR of BDB. The Long-Term IDRs of Expressbank and Sogelease would be upgraded if Bulgaria's Country Ceiling is revised upwards. The entities could be downgraded if Fitch believes that their strategic importance to their parents has weakened, which we view as unlikely. ABB is unlikely to be upgraded in case of an upward revision of the Country Ceiling, because of its limited strategic importance to Allianz. A downgrade of Allianz could lead to a downgrade of ABB. The rating actions are as follows: ABB Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Viability Rating of 'bb-' unaffected BDB Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Revised to Positive from Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-' Expressbank Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Viability Rating of 'bb' unaffected Sogelease Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Contact: Primary Analyst Michal Bryks, ACCA Director +48 22 338 6293 Fitch Polska SA Krolewska 16, 00-103 Warsaw Secondary Analysts Agata Gryglewicz (ABB, Expressbank) Associate Director +48 22 330 6970 Jakub Kopiec, CFA (BDB, Sogelease) Analyst +48 22 330 6702 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001