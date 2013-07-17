(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAN SALVADOR, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Banco
Agricola S.A.'s (Agricola) ratings as follows:
--Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb+' from 'bbb-';
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'.
The IDR's Outlook remains Negative.
In addition, Fitch has downgraded Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno
S.A.'s
(Davivienda) VR to 'bb-' from 'bb' and revised the bank's Rating
Outlook to
Negative from Stable.
These rating actions reflect the recent downgrade of El
Salvador's Long-Term
Ratings and Country Ceiling, and do not reflect changes in the
banks'
performance. A full list of Agricola's and Davivienda's ratings
follows at the
end of this press release.
AGRICOLA'S KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Agricola's IDRs and VR downgrades are a consequence of Fitch's
downgrade of El
Salvador's IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB' and Country Ceiling to 'BB+'
from 'BBB-'.
Agricola's IDRs are currently constrained by the Country Ceiling
and, together
with its VR, remains two notches above El Salvador's Sovereign
Rating.
Agricola's above-sovereign VR reflects its strong local
franchise, risk appetite
and sound capitalization, which have proven to be key elements
to perform well
under stress circumstances. The agency believes that there is a
close link
between bank and sovereign credit risk (and therefore ratings)
and it is
exceptional for banks to be rated above their domestic
sovereign.
Agricola's national ratings were affirmed as its relative
strength in the local
market remains unchanged. Inversiones Financieras Banco Agricola
(IFBA)'s
national ratings mirror Agricola's national ratings as the last
represents
around 99% of total assets and earnings.
Agricola's IDR is driven by its VR, which reflects its proven
resilience to
downturns in economic cycles and its dominant position in the
local market. The
bank's ratings also factor in El Salvador's challenging economic
conditions,
which may still have some impact on asset quality and growth
prospects. It is
important to point out that in the absence of a strong stand
alone performance,
Agricola's IDRs would remain at the same level given the support
it would
receive from its parent, Bancolombia (rated 'BBB' by Fitch),
should it be
required. This is reflected on Agricola's support rating of '3',
indicating a
moderate probability of support.
DAVIVIENDA'S KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Davivienda's Long-Term Rating Outlook has been revised to
Negative from Stable,
indicating that its IDR would be adjusted downwards if further
downgrades of El
Salvador's Sovereign Ratings result in a Country Ceiling
adjustment.
Davivienda's VR has been downgraded to 'bb-' from 'bb', aligned
with the
sovereign rating. The recent downgrade of El Salvador's
sovereign rating denotes
a more challenging operating environment and given that
Davivienda has no track
record of outperforming the market, its VR is constrained by the
sovereign.
Davivienda's national ratings were affirmed as well as those of
its local
holding Inversiones Financieras Davivienda, S.A. (IFDavivienda)
as its relative
strength in the local market remains unchanged.
Davivienda's IDR and National Ratings reflect the potential
support it would
receive from its holding company, the Colombian Banco
Davivienda, S.A. (rated
'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook), should it be required. Fitch
considers
Davivienda, along with the parent's Central American
subsidiaries, as
Strategically Important (using Fitch's Criteria 'Rating FI
Subsidiaries and
Holding Companies') in fostering the group's expansion and
diversification in
Central America. Davivienda's support rating of '3' indicates a
moderate
probability of support from its parent.
Davivienda's VR is aligned with the sovereign rating. The rating
reflects the
bank's domestic franchise and market share, while also factoring
in its slow
asset growth, modest profitability and lower asset quality.
Fitch believes that
economic conditions have deteriorated in such way that they can
affect the
bank's performance.
AGRICOLA'S RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Agricola's Negative Outlook reflects that an eventual downgrade
of El Salvador's
sovereign rating could result in a downgrade of the country
ceiling, which
would, in turn, lead to a downgrade of Agricola's VR and IDR. On
the other hand,
if the sovereign ratings are eventually affirmed at 'BB-' and
the Outlook is
revised to Stable from Negative, it is highly likely that
Agricola's IDR and
Outlook would be revised accordingly. Agricola's national
ratings would not be
affected should El Salvador's sovereign and country ceiling be
downgraded.
DAVIVIENDA'S RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND NATIONAL
RATINGS
Further downgrades in El Salvador's country ceiling will also
result in a
reduction in Davivienda's IDR and VR, as reflected by the bank's
Negative
Outlook. Changes in Davivienda's national and international IDRs
could also
respond to deviations in its parent capacity and/or propensity
to support it.
Davivienda's VR has limited upside potential. The VR could be
pressured downward
by further changes in El Salvador?s sovereign ratings or by an
unexpected
material deterioration in its capital ratios and/or its
franchise and
competitive position.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Banco Agricola S.A.:
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; Outlook
Negative;
--VR downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb-';
--Short-term IDR downgraded to 'B' from 'F3';
--Support affirmed at '3';
--Long-term National Rating affirmed at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term National Rating affirmed at 'F1+(slv)';
--Senior Unsecured Debt Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(slv)';
--Senior Secured Debt Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(slv)'.
Inversiones Financieras Banco Agricola S.A.
--Long-term National Rating affirmed at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term National Rating affirmed at 'F1+(slv)'.
Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A.:
--Long-term IDR affirmed at BB+'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable.
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--VR downgraded to 'bb-' from 'bb';
--Support affirmed at '3';
--Long-term National Rating affirmed at 'AA+(slv)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term National Rating affirmed at 'F1+(slv)';
--Senior Unsecured Debt Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(slv)';
--Senior Secured Debt Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(slv)';
--Senior Unsecured Debt Short-term Rating affirmed at
'F1+(slv)';
--Senior Secured Debt Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(slv)'.
Inversiones Financieras Davivienda S.A.:
--Long-term National Rating affirmed at 'AA+(slv)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term National Rating affirmed at 'F1+(slv)'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011);
--'Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign' (Dec. 11,
2012);
--'El Salvador' (July 16, 2013).
