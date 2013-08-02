(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Fitch Ratings has upgraded Rizal Commercial Banking
Corp.'s (RCBC) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB' from 'BB-' and
its Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb' from 'bb-'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same
time, the agency has revised Union Bank of the Philippines' (Union Bank) Outlook
to Positive from Stable and affirmed its IDRs at 'BB-' and VR at 'bb-'.
Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of another two Philippine banks - China
Banking Corporation (China Bank) and Security Bank Corporation (Security
Bank) - including their Long-Term IDRs at 'BB' and VR at 'bb'. Their Outlooks are
Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
Key Rating Drivers - VRs, IDRs and National Ratings
The VRs and IDRs, as well as the National Ratings of the four Philippine banks
reflect their strong core capitalisation, improving loan loss reserves, as well
as their sound funding, liquidity and domestic franchises as medium-sized
players. These strengths are moderated, to varying degrees, by longstanding
issues faced by all four banks (also characteristic of many other major domestic
players), including large loan concentration, foreclosed properties with modest
reserves, developing corporate governance standards, and the presence of
families as controlling shareholders.
The positive rating actions on RCBC and Union Bank are driven by their reduced
burden of legacy non-performing assets (NPAs) and rising loss-absorption buffers
in recent years. They also reflect Fitch's expectations that their financial
metrics will become comparable with the industry. The upgrade of RCBC also takes
into account the already positive impact on its credit profile from several
initiatives, including fresh capital and bulk NPA sales in H113. Union Bank's
Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's view that benign domestic operating conditions
and ongoing recovery efforts should over time support its ability to manage down
its NPAs to a level more comparable with higher-rated domestic peers.
The Stable Outlooks on China Bank, Security Bank and RCBC reflect Fitch's
expectation that they will largely maintain steady credit profiles over the
near- to medium-term, underpinned by a buoyant domestic economy, manageable
corporate leverage and low interest rates.
Lending activities and fee-based income growth are backed by domestic demand,
with rising overseas remittances and business process outsourcing countering the
fragile global economy. This backdrop, alongside strong foreign inflows, is
likely to increase credit activities (especially in property lending) and asset
prices in the Philippines. However, based on Fitch's own stress-testing, most
major Philippine banks are in a reasonably strong position to weather
deterioration in the operating environment, due to their sound funding and
loss-absorption capacities. Moreover, recent records of the domestic regulator
suggest that prudential measures may be implemented to counter potential
macroeconomic shocks, such as from corporate leverage and sector concentration.
Key Rating Drivers - Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs)
The SRs and SRFs of the four Philippine banks are the same at '3' and 'BB-',
respectively, reflecting Fitch's view of a moderate probability of extraordinary
state support available to them, if needed. The banks each have a 3%-5% market
share of domestic banking assets, and hence are of moderate systemic importance
to the country relative to their larger peers.
Key Rating Drivers - Debt Ratings
RCBC's senior notes have been upgraded to 'BB', in line with Fitch's action on
its IDR. This is because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior
unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations.
RCBC's perpetual hybrid notes have been upgraded to 'B' to maintain the
three-notch differential with the bank's 'bb' VR, reflecting the presence of
both subordination and going-concern loss-absorption mechanisms.
The local-currency subordinated notes of Security Bank and Union Bank are rated
one notch below their VR-driven National Long-Term Ratings, to reflect the
subordination status and absence of going-concern loss-absorption features.
Rating Sensitivities - VRs, IDRs and National Ratings
Further diversity and stability in funding, loans and revenue bases arising from
disciplined expansion and a more established franchise, together with continued
strong core capitalisation, sustained risk-adjusted profitability and
improvements in asset quality, would be rating-positive for all four Philippine
banks. An additional upgrade consideration for Union Bank is reduced property
risk, given that foreclosed properties represent the bulk of its NPAs and are
subject to valuation fluctuations as a result of the fair-value accounting
method.
But upside rating potential may be undermined by any further build-up of risks,
such as from brisk property lending growth, rapidly rising corporate leverage
and household debt in the Philippines.
The VRs could come under pressure should the banks' loss-absorption capacities
weaken significantly in the face of event risks such as sizeable takeovers,
excessive growth or a material increase in risk appetite, including increasing
concentration of exposures and unseasoned portfolios. Such a scenario would also
be negative for the IDRs of China Bank, RCBC and Security Bank. It would,
however, be neutral for Union Bank's IDRs, which are at the same level as its
SRF.
Rating Sensitivities - SRs and SRFs
A change in the government's ability to provide extraordinary support would
affect the SRs and SRFs. This could stem from a change in the sovereign ratings,
although this seems highly unlikely in the near term considering the recent
upgrade of, and Stable Outlook on, the Philippines' sovereign ratings (see
related rating action commentary dated 27 March 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).
The SRs and SRFs will also be impacted by any change in the government's
willingness to extend timely support. One development that could lead to this
adverse outcome, for instance, is global initiatives to reduce implicit state
support available to banks, and Fitch views this to be a long-term risk for the
Philippines.
Rating Sensitivities - Debt Ratings
A change in RCBC's IDR and VR will affect the ratings on its senior notes and
perpetual hybrid notes, respectively. The ratings on the subordinated notes of
Security Bank and Union Bank are ultimately sensitive to a change in the banks'
respective VRs.
The list of rating actions is as follows:
China Bank
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(phl)'; Outlook Stable
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-'
Security Bank
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(phl)'; Outlook Stable
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-'
- Ratings on subordinated notes affirmed at 'A+(phl)'
RCBC
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-';
Outlook Stable
- Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb' from 'bb-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-'
- Ratings on senior notes upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'
- Ratings on perpetual callable subordinated hybrid notes upgraded to 'B' from
'B-'
Union Bank
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised
to Positive from Stable
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(phl)'; Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-'
- Ratings on subordinated notes affirmed at 'A (phl)'