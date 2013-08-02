(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.'s (RCBC) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB' from 'BB-' and its Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb' from 'bb-'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, the agency has revised Union Bank of the Philippines' (Union Bank) Outlook to Positive from Stable and affirmed its IDRs at 'BB-' and VR at 'bb-'.

Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of another two Philippine banks - China Banking Corporation (China Bank) and Security Bank Corporation (Security Bank) - including their Long-Term IDRs at 'BB' and VR at 'bb'. Their Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

Key Rating Drivers - VRs, IDRs and National Ratings

The VRs and IDRs, as well as the National Ratings of the four Philippine banks reflect their strong core capitalisation, improving loan loss reserves, as well as their sound funding, liquidity and domestic franchises as medium-sized players. These strengths are moderated, to varying degrees, by longstanding issues faced by all four banks (also characteristic of many other major domestic players), including large loan concentration, foreclosed properties with modest reserves, developing corporate governance standards, and the presence of families as controlling shareholders.

The positive rating actions on RCBC and Union Bank are driven by their reduced burden of legacy non-performing assets (NPAs) and rising loss-absorption buffers in recent years. They also reflect Fitch's expectations that their financial metrics will become comparable with the industry. The upgrade of RCBC also takes into account the already positive impact on its credit profile from several initiatives, including fresh capital and bulk NPA sales in H113. Union Bank's Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's view that benign domestic operating conditions and ongoing recovery efforts should over time support its ability to manage down its NPAs to a level more comparable with higher-rated domestic peers.

The Stable Outlooks on China Bank, Security Bank and RCBC reflect Fitch's expectation that they will largely maintain steady credit profiles over the near- to medium-term, underpinned by a buoyant domestic economy, manageable corporate leverage and low interest rates.

Lending activities and fee-based income growth are backed by domestic demand, with rising overseas remittances and business process outsourcing countering the fragile global economy. This backdrop, alongside strong foreign inflows, is likely to increase credit activities (especially in property lending) and asset prices in the Philippines. However, based on Fitch's own stress-testing, most major Philippine banks are in a reasonably strong position to weather deterioration in the operating environment, due to their sound funding and loss-absorption capacities. Moreover, recent records of the domestic regulator suggest that prudential measures may be implemented to counter potential macroeconomic shocks, such as from corporate leverage and sector concentration.

Key Rating Drivers - Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) The SRs and SRFs of the four Philippine banks are the same at '3' and 'BB-', respectively, reflecting Fitch's view of a moderate probability of extraordinary state support available to them, if needed. The banks each have a 3%-5% market share of domestic banking assets, and hence are of moderate systemic importance to the country relative to their larger peers.

Key Rating Drivers - Debt Ratings

RCBC's senior notes have been upgraded to 'BB', in line with Fitch's action on its IDR. This is because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

RCBC's perpetual hybrid notes have been upgraded to 'B' to maintain the three-notch differential with the bank's 'bb' VR, reflecting the presence of both subordination and going-concern loss-absorption mechanisms.

The local-currency subordinated notes of Security Bank and Union Bank are rated one notch below their VR-driven National Long-Term Ratings, to reflect the subordination status and absence of going-concern loss-absorption features.

Rating Sensitivities - VRs, IDRs and National Ratings

Further diversity and stability in funding, loans and revenue bases arising from disciplined expansion and a more established franchise, together with continued strong core capitalisation, sustained risk-adjusted profitability and improvements in asset quality, would be rating-positive for all four Philippine banks. An additional upgrade consideration for Union Bank is reduced property risk, given that foreclosed properties represent the bulk of its NPAs and are subject to valuation fluctuations as a result of the fair-value accounting method.

But upside rating potential may be undermined by any further build-up of risks, such as from brisk property lending growth, rapidly rising corporate leverage and household debt in the Philippines.

The VRs could come under pressure should the banks' loss-absorption capacities weaken significantly in the face of event risks such as sizeable takeovers, excessive growth or a material increase in risk appetite, including increasing concentration of exposures and unseasoned portfolios. Such a scenario would also be negative for the IDRs of China Bank, RCBC and Security Bank. It would, however, be neutral for Union Bank's IDRs, which are at the same level as its SRF.

Rating Sensitivities - SRs and SRFs

A change in the government's ability to provide extraordinary support would affect the SRs and SRFs. This could stem from a change in the sovereign ratings, although this seems highly unlikely in the near term considering the recent upgrade of, and Stable Outlook on, the Philippines' sovereign ratings (see related rating action commentary dated 27 March 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).

The SRs and SRFs will also be impacted by any change in the government's willingness to extend timely support. One development that could lead to this adverse outcome, for instance, is global initiatives to reduce implicit state support available to banks, and Fitch views this to be a long-term risk for the Philippines.

Rating Sensitivities - Debt Ratings

A change in RCBC's IDR and VR will affect the ratings on its senior notes and perpetual hybrid notes, respectively. The ratings on the subordinated notes of Security Bank and Union Bank are ultimately sensitive to a change in the banks' respective VRs.

The list of rating actions is as follows:

China Bank

- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable

- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(phl)'; Outlook Stable

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'

- Support Rating affirmed at '3'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-'

Security Bank

- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'

- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(phl)'; Outlook Stable

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'

- Support Rating affirmed at '3'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-'

- Ratings on subordinated notes affirmed at 'A+(phl)'

RCBC

- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

- Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb' from 'bb-'

- Support Rating affirmed at '3'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-'

- Ratings on senior notes upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'

- Ratings on perpetual callable subordinated hybrid notes upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'

Union Bank

- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable

- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(phl)'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'

- Support Rating affirmed at '3'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-'

- Ratings on subordinated notes affirmed at 'A (phl)'