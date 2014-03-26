(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
affirmed the Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of the following 12 Global Trading
and Universal
Banks (GTUBs) after a peer review: Bank of America Corporation
(BAC), Barclays
plc, BNP Paribas (BNPP), Citigroup Inc. (Citi), Credit Suisse
Group AG (CSG),
Deutsche Bank AG, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman), HSBC
Holdings plc
(HSBC), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Morgan Stanley, Societe
Generale (SG) and
UBS AG.
Fitch has published Rating Action Commentaries for each GTUB,
which are
available on www.fitchratings.com. These include each issuer's
key rating
drivers and rating sensitivities and lists of all rating actions
taken.
In its review, Fitch revised the Outlooks on the support-driven
Long-term IDRs
of BAC ('A'), Deutsche Bank ('A+') and SG ('A') to Negative from
Stable to
reflect our expectation that sovereign support is likely to
decline. The Outlook
revisions follow a review of support for banks globally that has
resulted in
revised Outlooks on support-driven Long-term IDRs for a large
number of banks
worldwide (for a list of related RACs, please refer to the end
of this release).
Fitch expects to review the Outlooks within the next one to two
years, likely at
some point in late 2014 or in 1H15. At that time Fitch expects
to revise the
Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors (SRF) on all 12 GTUBs
to '5' and 'No
Floor' respectively, so that the GTUBs' IDRs would be based on
their Viability
Ratings (VR). At that point, this SRF revision would result in a
one-notch
downgrade of BAC's, Deutsche Bank's and Societe Generale's
Long-term IDRs to
their VRs. BAC's VR is 'a-', Deutsche Bank's VR is 'a' and
Societe Generale's VR
is 'a-'.
A downgrade of the Long-term IDR to 'A-' would not necessarily
lead to a
downgrade of the Short-term IDR. BAC's and Societe Generale's
'F1' Short-term
IDRs could be affirmed to reflect these banks' improved
liquidity and their
ability to access short-term central bank funding if needed.
Fitch upgraded Citi's VR to 'a' from 'a-' to reflect continued
improvements in
the bank's risk profile, very solid capital and liquidity
profile, as well as
Fitch's expectation that earnings will continue to improve. As a
result, Citi's
Long-term IDR is now based on its VR. Morgan Stanley's 'A'
Long-term IDR is also
driven by sovereign support, but its Outlooks remains Stable.
Fitch expects that
there is a high probability that the bank's 'a-' VR could be
upgraded within one
to two years to reflect continued improvements in the bank's
fundamental credit
profile, so that Morgan Stanley's Long-term IDR would also be
based on its VR in
the future.
The VRs of 11 GTUBs were affirmed and range from 'aa-' (HSBC) to
'a-' (BAC,
Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale), with BNPP's and JPM's VR
affirmed at 'a+' and
the other GTUBs' VRs at 'a'. The GTUBs' outlook remains stable
as Fitch expects
the groups to continue strengthening their balance sheets.
Capitalisation is set
to improve, and Fitch expects the banks to meet regulatory
capital requirements,
including leverage ratio requirements, well ahead of regulation
coming into
force.
Fitch expects earnings from securities businesses, particularly
in fixed income,
to remain under pressure in 2014. Fixed income trading faces
continued headwinds
from regulation, and Fitch expects some GTUBs to reduce their
activities in
fixed income sales and trading further if they consider the more
challenging
environment structural rather than temporary. Pressure on
earnings in securities
businesses should be mitigated by improved economic growth
prospects in
developed markets, which should help business volumes.
Nevertheless, meeting
planned cost reduction targets will be important for the banks
to improve their
profitability.
The VRs of all GTUBs benefit from the groups' market-leading
franchises in one
or more business segment and/or geographies. These strong
franchises are
positive drivers for the assessment of the groups' company
profiles, and the
GTUBs with the best and broadest range of franchises have the
highest VRs within
the peer group. All GTUBs undertake material securities
businesses, which Fitch
considers more volatile on balance than traditional retail and
commercial
banking and wealth management. Fitch therefore considers the
business models of
the more diversified GTUBs and of the GTUBs that rely relatively
less on
securities businesses more solid. At the same time, the
complexity of business
models and bias towards securities businesses can constrain VRs.
Fitch will publish a special report on the GTUBs shortly, which
will set out the
main developments at the groups and the banks' key rating
drivers.
