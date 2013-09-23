(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has today downgraded Indian Bank's Long-Term (LT) Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and its Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'.
Simultaneously, Fitch has downgraded Punjab National Bank's (PNB) and Bank of
Baroda's (BOB) VR by one notch to 'bb+' while affirming their LT IDRs at 'BBB-'.
The agency has also affirmed the LT IDRs of State Bank of India (SBI), Canara
Bank (Canara), IDBI Bank (IDBI), Bank of Baroda New Zealand (BOB NZ), ICICI
Bank (ICICI) and Axis Bank (Axis) at 'BBB-', and the VRs of SBI, ICICI and
Axis at 'bbb-', Canara at 'bb+' and IDBI at 'bb'.
The LT IDRs of SBI, BOB, PNB, Canara, IDBI and ICICI are at their Support Rating
Floors (SRF), which is driven by their systemic importance as reflected in their
support rating (SR) of '2'. The IDRs of SBI, ICICI and Axis are also driven by
their stand-alone credit strength, which in the case of SBI and ICICI is
currently at the same level as their SRF; Axis has a lower SRF of 'BB+' and SR
of '3'.
Following the rating action, the Outlook on the IDRs for the nine banks is
Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The rating actions follows a review of the Indian banking sector against the
backdrop of sharp deceleration in economic growth and Fitch's expectation of a
further deterioration in asset quality. The economic slowdown is likely to be
more protracted than Fitch initially expected because of the currency volatility
in recent months and persistent high inflation. Fitch expects that asset quality
at Indian banks (particularly state-owned ones) will worsen, resulting in a
larger amount of stressed assets than initially forecast and the amount would
peak only in FY15 (fiscal year ending March 2015) rather than this current
financial year.
Given the build-up of stressed assets (NPL + restructured loans) at Indian banks
(10% of loans at end-June 2013, with NPLs at 3.9% of loans), the equity buffer
at many state-owned banks is looking increasingly stretched compared with those
of their private peers, despite regular capital injections from the government.
Pressures are also building on internal capital generation as revenue growth
slows due to lower loan growth, squeezed margins from higher funding costs and
higher provisioning requirements. The outlook for the agriculture sector has
improved following good monsoons, which should provide some cushion to the
expected decline in growth.
Fitch's stress tests show that most state-owned banks are more sensitive to a
further deceleration in economic growth due to their greater exposure to the
infrastructure and cyclical sectors as well as their greater proportion of
foreign-currency lending. Private banks, though not unaffected, have showed
superior performance, with earnings and capital buffers at levels significantly
higher than state-owned ones.
These issues will be discussed in detail in the Fitch's forthcoming "2014
Outlook: Indian Banks Report".
KEY RATING DRIVERS
State-owned banks have seen a rise in stressed assets - NPLs at the 10 largest
Indian banks have increased at a compounded growth rate of about 40% over
FY10-FY13. The increase in restructured loans has been sharper, rising by more
than 50% for the 10 largest state-owned banks in FY13 compared with a 36% rise
in NPLs. In comparison, NPLs at the country's three largest private banks rose
by 8% during FY13 while restructured loans increased by 40%.
PNB has seen a sharp increase in its stressed assets, which stood at close to
15% of loans at FY13 (FY12: around 11%), the highest among Fitch-rated
state-owned banks. Fitch expects the proportion of stressed assets to rise
further. PNB's stressed assets stand at 134% of its equity. The downgrade to
PNB's VR reflects its already weak equity position and the expected further
weakening of its asset quality profile from current levels, which means PNB
would take longer to bounce back even under a cyclical recovery. Notwithstanding
its funding and profitability strength, Fitch maintains a negative bias on PNB's
VR.
While the ratios of stressed assets to loans at BOB and Indian Bank are
currently at 8.2% (FY13) and 11.5% (Q1 of FY14), respectively, it is likely that
more loans will need to be restructured because of the banks' exposures to
infrastructure and cyclical sectors.
In addition, Fitch estimates that 50% of BOB's loan book is foreign-currency
denominated (both onshore and offshore loans), which could be a greater source
of instability to its credit profile given the recent currency volatility. BOB's
stressed assets are equivalent to 85% of equity. While this is a better buffer
than PNB's, this is unlikely to be maintained given the level of deterioration
that has taken place. BOB's gross NPLs have risen 84% in April-June 2013 yoy
while Indian Bank's has increased 140% over the same period.
BOB NZ is a fully-owned subsidiary of BOB and its IDR is driven by expectations
of high support from its parent, BOB, due to the various explicit and implicit
linkages with the same.
SBI's asset quality has also deteriorated, with NPLs rising at a compounded rate
of 38% between FY10-FY13 (+30% yoy in April-June 2013). However, its VR
affirmation at 'bbb-' factors in its strength in areas such as franchise,
funding and income diversification, which other state-owned banks will find
extremely hard to replicate. Although SBI's asset quality is likely to further
deteriorate and its equity buffer is less of a strength relative to similarly
rated peers, these are balanced by its higher NPL coverage (FY13: 57%) and
composition of stressed assets. The greater share of NPLs in its total stressed
loan book (FY13: 7.7% of total loans, NPLs at 4.8% of total loans) partly stems
from the management's philosophy of selective restructuring.
The VR affirmations for Canara at 'bb+' (downgraded from 'bbb-' in November
2012) and IDBI at 'bb' already factor in the structural weaknesses on the
funding side and their business model. The two banks have been
wholesale-focused, which for IDBI partly stems from its legacy as a development
finance institution. Profitability, as a result, has traditionally been on the
lower side for both and this has been further compressed in recent times due to
worsening asset quality. Canara and IDBI reported total stressed assets of 10%
(NPL ratio: 2.6%) and 9% (NPL ratio: 3.2%) respectively, though the Canara's
specific provision cover is low at 15% compared with 50% for IDBI at end-FY13.
However, potential for further restructuring is deemed higher for IDBI given its
significant concentration to project financing, which is partly reflected in
their one-notch VR differential.
The VR affirmations for ICICI and Axis at 'bbb-' mainly stem from their stable
and consistent performance on various aspects of the credit metrics, but
particularly in asset quality, capitalisation and their respective franchises.
At ICICI and Axis, stressed assets account for less than a quarter of their
equity.
Among the two, Axis manages its capital relatively tightly, though it raised
USD1bn of fresh capital early in calendar 2013 via an equity sale. In FY13,
ICICI and Axis reported Tier 1 capital ratios of 12.8% (FY12: 12.7%) and 12.2%
(FY12: 9.5%) respectively. Among the large private banks, ICICI and Axis's
stressed assets ratios are higher at 5.2% and 3.4% respectively, although
overall asset quality has been largely stable. While ICICI's gross NPL ratio has
steadily declined since 2008, provision cover has been robust for both in the
range of 70%-80%.
ICICI and Axis have higher exposure to the infrastructure sector, and they face
the prospect of an increase in asset restructuring as economic growth slows and
commercial start dates for projects are pushed back. However, Fitch notes that
they are able to withstand stress at current equity levels - even under
considerable stress conditions; ICICI and Axis are expected to have common
equity Tier 1 above 8%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs
IDRs of SBI, BOB, PNB, Canara, IDBI, IB and ICICI are at the same level as their
SRFs, and will not be affected by a downgrade of their VRs, unless
considerations underpinning the 'BBB-' SRF also weaken. However, a downgrade of
India's sovereign rating (BBB-/Stable) will also trigger a downgrade of all
IDRs, which are currently at the same level as the sovereign. Likewise, a change
in the sovereign's outlook will also lead to a revision of the outlook on banks'
IDRs. Axis's IDR is solely driven by its VR (which is higher than its SRF) and a
downgrade to its VR (though unlikely in the near-term) will also lead to a
downgrade to its IDR.
The VRs for the rated banks factor in some amount of incremental deterioration
to asset quality and earnings capability. However, higher-than-expected
deterioration in the above variables not matched by adequate capital buffers
could make a case for further downgrade of the VRs for banks on a relatively
weaker footing. While most state-owned banks are expected to see a rise in
stressed assets, the negative bias on PNB's VR largely stems from the potential
additions to its already high stock of stressed assets, which could diminish its
buffers by more than the expected levels. Canara's NPL ratio has been relatively
range-bound over the last four quarters, but its large funded infrastructure
book could significantly add to its existing stock of stressed assets. However,
Canara has made progress in consolidating its balance sheet, including in
funding, which adds some cushion to its VR.
BOB and IB, which have relatively better capital and earnings strength, have
lower downside risk to their VRs. However, given their credit concentrations in
the infrastructure and cyclical sectors (including BOB's higher foreign-currency
exposure), their asset quality will remain under pressure.
SBI, the only state-owned bank at 'bbb-' VR, will also experience a further rise
in NPLs and a case for a VR downgrade could be made if capital and earnings
buffers weaken significantly from expected levels.
Compared to state-owned banks, the likelihood of downside to the VR of private
banks is viewed to be relatively low in the near term, given their robust
performance and available capital and earnings buffers, which makes them more
resilient to stress than their state-owned peers.
For banks in the 'bb' VR category, an upside to the VR is unlikely but would
hinge on the ability of the banks to successfully consolidate their asset books
while simultaneously building higher capital and earnings buffers. SBI's VR
could be upgraded only if the sovereign is upgraded, though it is unlikely in
the near-term.
The senior debt ratings are linked to the banks' IDRs and these will change if
the IDRs vary. The ratings of the Tier 1 subordinated bonds and Upper Tier 2
bonds are notched off the VR and are consistent with the approach taken for
other similar performing securities based on Fitch's criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SRs and SRFs
The SRs and SRFs are determined by the agency's assessment of the government's
propensity and ability to support a bank determined by its relative size and
systemic importance. A change in the government's ability to provide
extraordinary support due to a change in the sovereign ratings would affect the
SRs and SRFs. The SRs and SRFs will also be impacted by any change in the
government's willingness to extend timely support.
The rating actions are as follows:
SBI:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at F3'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD5bn MTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD400m perpetual tier 1 bonds affirmed at 'B'
PNB:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
BOB:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD500m senior notes under MTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD350m senior notes under MTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD300m upper tier 2 notes under MTN programme affirmed at 'B+'
BOBNZ:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Canara:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD2bn MTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD350m of senior notes under MTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD250m upper tier 2 notes under MTN programme affirmed at 'B+'
IDBI:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
Indian Bank
Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to 'Stable'
Short-Term IDR downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
ICICI:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD2.9bn senior notes affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD1.5bn upper tier 2 bonds affirmed at 'B+'
Axis:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
- Foreign currency senior debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
- EUR3bn MTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD1.6bn senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB-'