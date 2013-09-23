(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 23

Fitch Ratings has today downgraded Indian Bank's Long-Term (LT) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and its Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'.

Simultaneously, Fitch has downgraded Punjab National Bank's (PNB) and Bank of Baroda's (BOB) VR by one notch to 'bb+' while affirming their LT IDRs at 'BBB-'.

The agency has also affirmed the LT IDRs of State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank (Canara), IDBI Bank (IDBI), Bank of Baroda New Zealand (BOB NZ), ICICI Bank (ICICI) and Axis Bank (Axis) at 'BBB-', and the VRs of SBI, ICICI and Axis at 'bbb-', Canara at 'bb+' and IDBI at 'bb'.

The LT IDRs of SBI, BOB, PNB, Canara, IDBI and ICICI are at their Support Rating Floors (SRF), which is driven by their systemic importance as reflected in their support rating (SR) of '2'. The IDRs of SBI, ICICI and Axis are also driven by their stand-alone credit strength, which in the case of SBI and ICICI is currently at the same level as their SRF; Axis has a lower SRF of 'BB+' and SR of '3'.

Following the rating action, the Outlook on the IDRs for the nine banks is Stable.

A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

The rating actions follows a review of the Indian banking sector against the backdrop of sharp deceleration in economic growth and Fitch's expectation of a further deterioration in asset quality. The economic slowdown is likely to be more protracted than Fitch initially expected because of the currency volatility in recent months and persistent high inflation. Fitch expects that asset quality at Indian banks (particularly state-owned ones) will worsen, resulting in a larger amount of stressed assets than initially forecast and the amount would peak only in FY15 (fiscal year ending March 2015) rather than this current financial year.

Given the build-up of stressed assets (NPL + restructured loans) at Indian banks (10% of loans at end-June 2013, with NPLs at 3.9% of loans), the equity buffer at many state-owned banks is looking increasingly stretched compared with those of their private peers, despite regular capital injections from the government. Pressures are also building on internal capital generation as revenue growth slows due to lower loan growth, squeezed margins from higher funding costs and higher provisioning requirements. The outlook for the agriculture sector has improved following good monsoons, which should provide some cushion to the expected decline in growth.

Fitch's stress tests show that most state-owned banks are more sensitive to a further deceleration in economic growth due to their greater exposure to the infrastructure and cyclical sectors as well as their greater proportion of foreign-currency lending. Private banks, though not unaffected, have showed superior performance, with earnings and capital buffers at levels significantly higher than state-owned ones.

These issues will be discussed in detail in the Fitch's forthcoming "2014 Outlook: Indian Banks Report".

KEY RATING DRIVERS

State-owned banks have seen a rise in stressed assets - NPLs at the 10 largest Indian banks have increased at a compounded growth rate of about 40% over FY10-FY13. The increase in restructured loans has been sharper, rising by more than 50% for the 10 largest state-owned banks in FY13 compared with a 36% rise in NPLs. In comparison, NPLs at the country's three largest private banks rose by 8% during FY13 while restructured loans increased by 40%.

PNB has seen a sharp increase in its stressed assets, which stood at close to 15% of loans at FY13 (FY12: around 11%), the highest among Fitch-rated state-owned banks. Fitch expects the proportion of stressed assets to rise further. PNB's stressed assets stand at 134% of its equity. The downgrade to PNB's VR reflects its already weak equity position and the expected further weakening of its asset quality profile from current levels, which means PNB would take longer to bounce back even under a cyclical recovery. Notwithstanding its funding and profitability strength, Fitch maintains a negative bias on PNB's VR.

While the ratios of stressed assets to loans at BOB and Indian Bank are currently at 8.2% (FY13) and 11.5% (Q1 of FY14), respectively, it is likely that more loans will need to be restructured because of the banks' exposures to infrastructure and cyclical sectors.

In addition, Fitch estimates that 50% of BOB's loan book is foreign-currency denominated (both onshore and offshore loans), which could be a greater source of instability to its credit profile given the recent currency volatility. BOB's stressed assets are equivalent to 85% of equity. While this is a better buffer than PNB's, this is unlikely to be maintained given the level of deterioration that has taken place. BOB's gross NPLs have risen 84% in April-June 2013 yoy while Indian Bank's has increased 140% over the same period.

BOB NZ is a fully-owned subsidiary of BOB and its IDR is driven by expectations of high support from its parent, BOB, due to the various explicit and implicit linkages with the same.

SBI's asset quality has also deteriorated, with NPLs rising at a compounded rate of 38% between FY10-FY13 (+30% yoy in April-June 2013). However, its VR affirmation at 'bbb-' factors in its strength in areas such as franchise, funding and income diversification, which other state-owned banks will find extremely hard to replicate. Although SBI's asset quality is likely to further deteriorate and its equity buffer is less of a strength relative to similarly rated peers, these are balanced by its higher NPL coverage (FY13: 57%) and composition of stressed assets. The greater share of NPLs in its total stressed loan book (FY13: 7.7% of total loans, NPLs at 4.8% of total loans) partly stems from the management's philosophy of selective restructuring.

The VR affirmations for Canara at 'bb+' (downgraded from 'bbb-' in November 2012) and IDBI at 'bb' already factor in the structural weaknesses on the funding side and their business model. The two banks have been wholesale-focused, which for IDBI partly stems from its legacy as a development finance institution. Profitability, as a result, has traditionally been on the lower side for both and this has been further compressed in recent times due to worsening asset quality. Canara and IDBI reported total stressed assets of 10% (NPL ratio: 2.6%) and 9% (NPL ratio: 3.2%) respectively, though the Canara's specific provision cover is low at 15% compared with 50% for IDBI at end-FY13.

However, potential for further restructuring is deemed higher for IDBI given its significant concentration to project financing, which is partly reflected in their one-notch VR differential.

The VR affirmations for ICICI and Axis at 'bbb-' mainly stem from their stable and consistent performance on various aspects of the credit metrics, but particularly in asset quality, capitalisation and their respective franchises. At ICICI and Axis, stressed assets account for less than a quarter of their equity.

Among the two, Axis manages its capital relatively tightly, though it raised USD1bn of fresh capital early in calendar 2013 via an equity sale. In FY13, ICICI and Axis reported Tier 1 capital ratios of 12.8% (FY12: 12.7%) and 12.2% (FY12: 9.5%) respectively. Among the large private banks, ICICI and Axis's stressed assets ratios are higher at 5.2% and 3.4% respectively, although overall asset quality has been largely stable. While ICICI's gross NPL ratio has steadily declined since 2008, provision cover has been robust for both in the range of 70%-80%.

ICICI and Axis have higher exposure to the infrastructure sector, and they face the prospect of an increase in asset restructuring as economic growth slows and commercial start dates for projects are pushed back. However, Fitch notes that they are able to withstand stress at current equity levels - even under considerable stress conditions; ICICI and Axis are expected to have common equity Tier 1 above 8%.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs

IDRs of SBI, BOB, PNB, Canara, IDBI, IB and ICICI are at the same level as their SRFs, and will not be affected by a downgrade of their VRs, unless considerations underpinning the 'BBB-' SRF also weaken. However, a downgrade of India's sovereign rating (BBB-/Stable) will also trigger a downgrade of all IDRs, which are currently at the same level as the sovereign. Likewise, a change in the sovereign's outlook will also lead to a revision of the outlook on banks' IDRs. Axis's IDR is solely driven by its VR (which is higher than its SRF) and a downgrade to its VR (though unlikely in the near-term) will also lead to a downgrade to its IDR.

The VRs for the rated banks factor in some amount of incremental deterioration to asset quality and earnings capability. However, higher-than-expected deterioration in the above variables not matched by adequate capital buffers could make a case for further downgrade of the VRs for banks on a relatively weaker footing. While most state-owned banks are expected to see a rise in stressed assets, the negative bias on PNB's VR largely stems from the potential additions to its already high stock of stressed assets, which could diminish its buffers by more than the expected levels. Canara's NPL ratio has been relatively range-bound over the last four quarters, but its large funded infrastructure book could significantly add to its existing stock of stressed assets. However, Canara has made progress in consolidating its balance sheet, including in funding, which adds some cushion to its VR.

BOB and IB, which have relatively better capital and earnings strength, have lower downside risk to their VRs. However, given their credit concentrations in the infrastructure and cyclical sectors (including BOB's higher foreign-currency exposure), their asset quality will remain under pressure.

SBI, the only state-owned bank at 'bbb-' VR, will also experience a further rise in NPLs and a case for a VR downgrade could be made if capital and earnings buffers weaken significantly from expected levels.

Compared to state-owned banks, the likelihood of downside to the VR of private banks is viewed to be relatively low in the near term, given their robust performance and available capital and earnings buffers, which makes them more resilient to stress than their state-owned peers.

For banks in the 'bb' VR category, an upside to the VR is unlikely but would hinge on the ability of the banks to successfully consolidate their asset books while simultaneously building higher capital and earnings buffers. SBI's VR could be upgraded only if the sovereign is upgraded, though it is unlikely in the near-term.

The senior debt ratings are linked to the banks' IDRs and these will change if the IDRs vary. The ratings of the Tier 1 subordinated bonds and Upper Tier 2 bonds are notched off the VR and are consistent with the approach taken for other similar performing securities based on Fitch's criteria.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - SRs and SRFs

The SRs and SRFs are determined by the agency's assessment of the government's propensity and ability to support a bank determined by its relative size and systemic importance. A change in the government's ability to provide extraordinary support due to a change in the sovereign ratings would affect the SRs and SRFs. The SRs and SRFs will also be impacted by any change in the government's willingness to extend timely support.

The rating actions are as follows:

SBI:

- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term IDR affirmed at F3'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'

- Support Rating affirmed at '2'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'

- USD5bn MTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'

- USD400m perpetual tier 1 bonds affirmed at 'B'

PNB:

- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

- Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'

- Support Rating affirmed at '2'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'

BOB:

- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

- Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'

- Support Rating affirmed at '2'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'

- USD500m senior notes under MTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'

- USD350m senior notes under MTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'

- USD300m upper tier 2 notes under MTN programme affirmed at 'B+'

BOBNZ:

- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

- Support Rating affirmed at '2'

Canara:

- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'

- Support Rating affirmed at '2'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'

- USD2bn MTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'

- USD350m of senior notes under MTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'

- USD250m upper tier 2 notes under MTN programme affirmed at 'B+'

IDBI:

- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'

- Support Rating affirmed at '2'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'

Indian Bank

Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to 'Stable'

Short-Term IDR downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'

Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'

Support Rating affirmed at '3'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'

ICICI:

- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'

- Support Rating affirmed at '2'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'

- USD2.9bn senior notes affirmed at 'BBB-'

- USD1.5bn upper tier 2 bonds affirmed at 'B+'

Axis:

- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'

- Support Rating affirmed at '3'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'

- Foreign currency senior debt affirmed at 'BBB-'

- EUR3bn MTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'

- USD1.6bn senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB-'