(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Assicurazioni Generali Spa's
(Generali) and core subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) Ratings at
'A-' and Societa Reale Mutua di Assicurazioni's (Reale Mutua)
and its core
Spanish subsidiary Reale Seguros Generales' (Reale Seguros) IFS
ratings at
'BBB+'. Fitch has downgraded SACE S.p.A.'s (SACE) Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follow Fitch's recent downgrade of Italy's
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency IDRs to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', with Stable
Outlook (see Fitch
Downgrades Italy to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable dated 21 April 2017 on
www.fitchratings.com).
Generali's ratings are heavily influenced by the concentrated
exposure to
Italian sovereign debt (EUR66 billion at end-2016, 2.7x
consolidated
shareholders' funds), which is reflected in the sovereign
constraint on
Generali's ratings at 'A-'. This is two notches higher than the
sovereign rating
of Italy (BBB/Stable), in recognition of Generali's resilient
capital position
and strong geographical diversification (with around 60% of
operating profit
from outside Italy), including significant operations in France
and Germany with
strong market positions.
Reale Mutua's ratings are also influenced by its concentrated
exposure to
Italian sovereign debt, and this is reflected in our view of the
company's asset
concentration risk. To match domestic liabilities, Reale Mutua
held EUR4.9
billion of Italian sovereign bonds or around 2x consolidated
shareholders' funds
at end-June 2016. This is reflected in the sovereign constraint
on Reale Mutua's
ratings at 'BBB+', one notch above the sovereign rating, in
recognition of Reale
Mutua's strong credit profile and international diversification
(with 25% of net
premiums from Spain).
The concentrated asset exposure in Italy also heavily influences
SACE's ratings,
and this is reflected in our view of its asset concentration
risk and the
sovereign constraint on SACE's ratings at 'BBB+'. This is one
notch higher than
Italy's sovereign rating, in recognition of SACE's strong credit
profile and
diversification by geography. At end-2015, SACE held EUR1.5
billion (25% of
total invested assets) of domestic sovereign bonds and EUR3.6
billion (60% of
total invested assets) of cash balances with Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti, SACE's
parent company, and some Italian banks.
The ratings of Unipol Gruppo Finanziario (Unipol: Long-Term IDR
BBB-/Stable),
UnipolSai (Unipol's primary insurance subsidiary: IFS
BBB/Stable) and SIAT
Societa Italiana Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni p.A (IFS
BBB/Stable) are not
affected by the Italian sovereign downgrade.
The IFS ratings of UnipolSai and SIAT are at the same level as
Italy's IDR, and
their concentrated exposure to Italian government debt is
already factored into
their ratings. Unipol's Long-Term IDR is below Italy's Long-Term
IDR and is not
constrained by the sovereign.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Generali
Generali's ratings could be downgraded if the group's Prism FBM
score falls
below 'Strong' for a sustained period or financial leverage
ratio rises to more
than 35%. Generali's ratings will also be downgraded if Italy's
sovereign rating
is downgraded.
An upgrade of Generali's ratings is unlikely in the near future
given the
sovereign constraint at two notches above the sovereign rating,
the maximum
level possible according to our methodology.
Reale Mutua
Reale Mutua's ratings could be downgraded if the group's
combined ratio
deteriorates to above 105% or if the Prism FBM score falls below
'Very Strong'.
Reale Mutua's ratings will also be downgraded if Italy's
sovereign rating is
downgraded.
An upgrade of Reale Mutua's ratings is unlikely in the near
future given the
sovereign constraint already at one notch above the sovereign
rating.
SACE
Deterioration in the credit quality of SACE's investments could
lead to a
downgrade of SACE, as could a significant weakening in SACE's
capitalisation.
SACE's ratings will be downgraded if Italy's sovereign rating is
downgraded.
Should Italy's rating be downgraded to 'BBB-' or lower, it is
likely that Fitch
would reconsider its approach of rating SACE one notch above the
sovereign and
would equalise its rating with the sovereign.
An upgrade of SACE's ratings is unlikely in the near future
given the sovereign
constraint already at one notch above the sovereign rating.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Generali
Assicurazioni Generali SpA: IDR affirmed at 'A-'; IFS affirmed
at 'A-'; Outlooks
Stable
Generali Iard: IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Generali Vie: IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Generali Deutschland Holding AG: IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
Generali Deutschland Pensionskasse AG: IFS affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
Cosmos Versicherung AG: IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Cosmos LebensversicherungsAG: IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
AachenMuenchener Lebensversicherung AG: IFS affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
Generali Lebensversicherung AG: IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
AachenMuenchener Versicherung AG: IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
Generali Versicherung AG: IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Central Krankenversicherung AG: IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
Generali Espana, S.A. de Seguros Y Reaseguros: IFS affirmed at
'A-'; Outlook
Stable
Generali Versicherung AG (Austria): IFS affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
Envivas Krankenversicherung AG: IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
Advocard Rechtsschutzversicherung AG: IFS affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
Dialog LebensversicherungsAG: IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
Generali (Schweiz) Holding AG: IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
Generali's debt ratings are as follows:
Assicurazioni Generali SpA
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
EUR1bn 4.125% subordinated affirmed at 'BBB+'
Other subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Generali Finance BV (guaranteed by Assicurazioni Generali SpA)
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Reale Mutua
Societa Reale Mutua di Assicurazioni: IFS affirmed at 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable
Reale Seguros Generales: IFS affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
SACE
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-';
Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Perpetual subordinated notes downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nicola Caverzan
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1642
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analysts
Harish Gohil (Generali and SACE)
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Federico Faccio (Reale Mutua)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001