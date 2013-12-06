(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES -
VRs and IDRs
(applicable to all banks in the peer group):
Fitch-rated Puerto Rican bank VRs and IDRs incorporate limiting
rating factors,
and current rating levels are indicative of the significant
challenges facing
Puerto Rican banks. The company's VRs and IDRs are significantly
more sensitive
to economic conditions within their main operating market, the
Commonwealth of
Puerto Rico (PR). Fitch believes the prospect for stable
earnings growth is
difficult given significant challenges and pressures on the
local economy.
Further, PR banks' funding profiles have historically been
weaker when compared
to U.S. bank peers given stronger reliance on noncore funding
sources. Finally,
although non-performing loans (NPLs) have come down from peak
levels, they
remain much higher than U.S. peers. Despite asset quality
improvements at most
banks, Fitch remains concerned with the high level of
foreclosures on the island
that will likely take a few years to balance out and may impact
future credit
performance. Additionally, Fitch has noted that some of the
local banks have
large exposures to the local government through investment
securities, credit
facilities, and loans, which may also have a negative impact on
the local banks.
More recently, market events are pressuring PR even more,
affecting the bond
spreads and raising concerns regarding execution of future
market access at
reasonable costs. For additional details, please see "Fitch
Places Puerto GO and
Related Debt Ratings on Rating Watch Negative", dated 14 Nov
2013, available on
the Fitch web site at www.fitchratings.com.
At this time, Fitch believes that the local banks have
sufficient capital
position to absorb any potential losses from these exposures.
Further, the local
banks' tangible common equity (TCE) ratios remain solid and
incorporate the
changes in the market value of bond holdings. However, should
the fiscal
situation of the local government negatively impact the banking
sector or local
banks' exposure to Puerto Rico government materially increase,
Fitch would
likely review ratings for negative action, particularly those
with sizeable
exposures to PR.
Current rating levels incorporate the weak state of the local
economy, which is
expected to limit improvements to financial and credit
performance. The island
has been in a recession for six years with unemployment at 14.7%
for 3Q'13, and
negative GNP is forecast for 2014 of 0.8%. Recent economic
trends have reversed
some of the modest improvements experienced during 2012, perhaps
due to the
election-year spending in 2012. However, much uncertainty
remains as to future
strategies to address long-term structural issues. Although
Fitch recognizes
that the local banks have been operating under these conditions
while continuing
to improve performance and strengthen balance sheets, recent
fiscal austerity
measures by the government, such as increases in taxes and
utility costs, may
prolong the recession further and could pressure consumers even
more.
In Fitch's view, credit indicators reflect continued stress from
the real estate
market, particularly commercial real estate (CRE), construction,
and residential
mortgage loans. Fitch notes that Puerto Rican banks' (including
those not rated
by Fitch) loan mix is heavily weighted towards real estate
lending. For 3Q'13,
Fitch-rated Puerto Rico banks non-performing assets (NPA) ratio
(which includes
90 days past due and accruing TDRs) was 11.91% compared to an
average of 2.51%
for Fitch-rated Mid-Tier and Community bank peer groups
combined. For the group,
average net charge-offs (NCOs) totaled 0.95% for 3Q'13, despite
the elevated
levels of nonperformers. In Fitch's view, NCOs may begin to
increase from
residential mortgages given the rising delinquency rates in this
product and the
high level of foreclosures.
Puerto Rican bank funding profiles are also considered weaker
when compared to
the U.S. mainland, given the higher reliance on noncore funding
sources. It
includes a larger reliance on non-core deposits, such as
brokered certificate of
deposits (CDs), time deposits and wholesale borrowings, leading
typically to a
higher cost of funds. This is also considered a rating
constraint and has long
been the case for Puerto Rico banks. In Fitch's view, the local
market does not
have sufficient deposits to support funding needs of all the
banks, particularly
for a relatively small economy. It is a competitive environment,
which includes
six local banks, four foreign banks, 127 cooperative banks as
well as
competition from the Government Development Bank for municipal
deposits.
The Stable Outlook reflects the view that impact from future
negative economic
weakness would be manageable given the increased capital
position across most of
the banks, deleveraging of the balance sheet, and modest
improvements to
liquidity profiles. Fitch believes that current ratings reflect
many of the
challenges noted above.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES FOR THE IDRS AND VRS:
DRL (Long-term IDR/VR 'CCC/ccc')
DRL's affirmation reflects the company's ongoing challenges such
as longer-term
strategic plans, geographic and product concentration in Puerto
Rico with a
limited franchise, high levels of non-performers and weak
liquidity profile. The
company's high level of NPAs and credit costs continue to
adversely impact
earnings and capital. Given DRL's concentration in Puerto Rico
and the pressures
on the local economy, Fitch believes prospects for earnings
growth is difficult
in the near term. Fitch also notes that DRL's exposure to Puerto
Rico is largely
to the economy with no exposure to the government or its
subsidiaries directly
or indirectly. More recently, DRL has ramped up its commercial
loan originations
in the U.S. with outstandings now accounting for 40% of total
loans ($2.63
billion) up 70% from year-end 2011. Although the company is
diversifying its
loan portfolio, Fitch is concerned with the rapid rate of growth
in a short-time
frame. Additionally, banks industry-wide are targeting C&I,
which may lead to
loosened underwriting. DRL's commercial and industrial (C&I)
growth has been
aided mainly by syndicated loan participations accounting for
roughly 60% of
total loans originated. The company's mortgage concentration
continues to
present challenges and Fitch believes provisions will likely
continue to be
volatile. Fitch recognizes that NCOs have not increased as
dramatically as NPAs,
given characteristics of DRL's mortgage portfolio as well as
unique residential
market dynamics. However, in Fitch's view, the continued weak
economy may put
increased pressure on DRL's customer base and lead to a rise in
NCOs from
historical performance.
Further, the company continues to operate under a Consent Order
and Written
Agreements with regulators, which requires Doral Bank to
maintain a minimum
Leverage Ratio of 8%, Tier 1 RBC of 10% and Total RBC of 12%. As
of Sept. 30,
2013, Doral Bank reported 8.3%, 11.0% and 12.3%, respectively.
Although positive momentum in ratings is considered unlikely,
asset quality
improvements such as a significant decline in NPAs would need to
be sustainable
to build positive ratings momentum. Further, solid capital build
would be viewed
favorably.
DRL's ratings could move lower if regulatory capital ratios are
expected to fall
into 'undercapitalized' status or should the company not comply
with minimum
capital requirements outlined in the regulatory orders.
Additionally,
deteriorating liquidity or inability to access the funding
markets could also
place negative ratings pressure on the institution. Further,
credit
deterioration in its U.S. portfolio would also lead to a ratings
review for
possible downgrade.
In accordance with Fitch's "Recovery Ratings for Financial
Institutions"
criteria, DRL's bank-level deposit ratings have been upgraded
one notch solely
reflecting Fitch's Recovery Rating analysis. Thus, DRL's senior
unsecured
ratings have been downgrade to 'C' from 'CCC' solely reflecting
Fitch's recovery
rating analysis.
First Bancorp (Long-term IDR/VR 'B-/b-', Outlook Stable)
FBP's affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the company's
improvements in
earnings, capital position, and credit performance. However,
despite modest
positive credit trends, FBP is operating with a high level of
NPLs (13.4% at
3Q'13) Further, some volatility is expected in NCOs given that
60% of its loan
book is tied to real estate in the local market. In Fitch's
view, the loss
content in CRE and construction loan portfolios tends to be
higher (which is
about 34% of total loans). Nonetheless, Fitch does not expect
NCOs to return to
the peak level experienced in 2010.
Fitch recognizes the company's core fundamentals have been
strengthen such as
de-risking the balance sheet, increased capital position, and
improved funding
profile. However, earning and asset quality metrics remain
in-line with
similarly rated peers. During 2013, earnings were impacted by
one-time charges
related to bulk loan sales and write-down of securities stemming
from legacy
Lehman case. Positively, the company's financial performance has
improved
year-over-year. PPNR has increased by 11% and the NIM continues
to improve
despite the rate environment. The company has benefited from
continued reduction
in funding costs. Overall, loan growth was down about 6% from a
year-ago, which
is not surprising as the CRE and construction portfolios
continue to decline.
Notably, FBP experienced 4% growth in consumer assets, which was
also driven by
the recently acquired credit card portfolio.
Similar to most peers, FBP has improved its capital position
following the peak
of the crisis. For 3Q'13, FBP's TCE stood at 8.65% and Tier 1
Common of 12.6%.
The company also remains in compliance by a wide margin with its
regulatory
order minimum capital ratios. Fitch believes as the company's
core earnings
improve, its capital position will continue to be maintained at
current levels.
Although credit measures remain elevated (for 3Q'13, NPAs
totaled 13.1% and NCOs
totaled 1.41%). However, on an absolute basis, FBP's NPAs were
down by 34%
totaling $1.26 billion. The company has addressed problem and/or
higher risk
loans by completing bulk sales, charge-offs and some through
pay-downs. NCOs
have also improved although down 16% compared to 3Q'12.
Nonetheless, Fitch is
concerned with the company's direct and indirect exposure to the
local
government, which totaled $597 million. Although the exposure
appears to be
well-secured, should the fiscal situation in Puerto Rico worsen,
it may have an
impact on future credit performance. Offsetting, FBP's improved
capital position
should provide a cushion to potential write-downs.
Given uncertainty regarding Puerto Rico's fiscal situation and
potential impacts
to the banking sector, upside may be limited in the near term.
Ratings could be
positively affected should the absolute level of FBP's NPAs
materially decline
coupled with a sustainable improvement in earnings and prudent
capital measures.
The Outlook could be revised to Negative should the company's
exposure to the
Puerto Rican government materially increase. Further, a downward
trend in FBP's
recent improvement in asset quality would be viewed negatively.
In accordance with Fitch's "Recovery Ratings for Financial
Institutions"
criteria, FBP's bank-level deposit ratings have been upgraded
one notch solely
reflecting Fitch's Recovery Rating analysis.
Popular Inc. (Long-term IDR/VR at 'BB-/bb- ', Outlook Stable)
BPOP's VR and IDRs have been affirmed and the Outlook remains
Stable supported
by Fitch's view that the bank's operating performance will
remain sustainable
during this difficult operating environment. Although Fitch
recognizes the
improvements to core fundamentals such as solid capital,
sustainable earnings,
and positive trends in asset quality, Fitch believes that
current and expected
challenges in Puerto Rico's operating environment limit positive
rating momentum
at this time.
Profitability measures and credit performance have continued to
trend better
from the peak of the crisis. Despite the weak local economy,
BPOP has been able
to deliver improving results. Core earnings (excluding one-time
gains from the
EVERTEC sale) continue on a positive trend with an expectation
that ROA, NIM and
Pre-provision net revenue / Average Assets PPNR/Avg will remain
at current
levels. Nonetheless, BPOP is not immune to the challenging
environment should
the recession become more pronounced given recent austerity
measures.
Fitch also notes that BPOP has taken significant steps to reduce
its problem
assets including the successful execution of loan sales, which
has helped
reduced NPAs by $1.4 billion since 2011. Nonetheless, on a
comparative basis,
credit quality remains in line with the current rating as the
NPA ratio (which
includes 90+ days and accruing restructured loans) still remains
elevated at
8.61%, and NCOs at 1.06% for 3Q'13 are much higher than
similarly rated peers.
Fitch is also concerned with the company's outsized direct and
indirect exposure
to the local government, which totaled $1.2 billion in
outstandings. Although
the bond holdings, credit facilities and loan agreements appear
to be
well-structured with BPOP in senior positions, should the fiscal
situation in
Puerto Rico worsen, it may have an impact on future credit
performance.
Given uncertainty regarding the Puerto Rico's fiscal situation
and potential
impacts from current exposure, upside may be limited in the near
term. However,
a continued positive earnings trend, prudent liquidity
management and solid
capital position would be viewed favorably. Additionally,
resolution of TARP
debt outstanding and the removal of the MOU would also improve
financial
flexibility.
The Outlook could be revised to Negative should the company's
exposure to the
Puerto Rican government materially increase. Further, a downward
trend in BPOP's
recent improvement in asset quality would be viewed negatively.
Santander Bancorp (Long-term IDR/VR 'BBB/bb+', Outlook Stable)
SBP's IDRs and VR ratings have been affirmed with the Outlook
revised to Stable
from Negative. As mentioned earlier, SBP's IDRs are correlated
with Banco
Santander's; therefore, changes in Banco Santander's IDRs and/or
Outlook result
in changes to SBP's. SBP's IDRs would also be affected should
Fitch's view of
support change.
Fitch has affirmed SBP's standalone rating, the VR, at 'bb+'.
The affirmation is
supported by the company's sound operating performance and solid
capital
position while operating in the challenging Puerto Rico market.
Similarly to
local peers, asset quality remains a challenge.
SBP's standalone performance has been better than peers,
evidenced in
profitability, capital and credit metrics. Fitch is concerned
with SBP's
elevated levels of NPAs at 7.7%, although it compares well to
local peers with
an average NPA of 11.91% at 3Q'13. SBP's loan portfolio exhibits
better credit
performance due to more conservative underwriting and overall
risk management
practices (including a relatively low concentration in
construction lending).
Additionally, given good profitability, the company's capital
position has
remained solid with a TCE ratio at 11.98% and Tier 1 Common of
18.18% for 3Q'13.
More recently, the company has experienced a decline in
profitability measures,
although in-line with current ratings level.
Fitch believes there is limited upside to SBP's VR given the
concentration in
its loan book by product and geography and relatively small
franchise. Fitch
also notes that SBP's VR is more sensitive to negative changes
in the operating
environment given the current rating level. Although not
expected, the VR could
be negatively affected if loan portfolio quality deteriorates or
should the
company materially increase its exposure to the Puerto Rican
government,
particularly if significant operating losses emerge and the
company's capital
position is eroded.
Fitch considers SBP to be strategically important to, but not a
core subsidiary
of, Banco Santander. This is reflected in the support-driven
IDR, which is
notched one notch below the parent company's IDRs at 'BBB'. See
Support Ratings
and Support Floor Ratings for further discussion.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
FLOOR RATING
DRL, FBP and BPOP have Support Ratings of '5' and Support Floor
Rating of 'NF'.
In Fitch's view, the Puerto Rico banks are not systemically
important and,
therefore, Fitch believes the probability of support is
unlikely. IDRs and VRs
do not incorporate any support.
SBP's Support Rating is '2', which reflects Fitch's view that
there is still a
high probability of support for SBP by its parent in the event
of need. Since
SBP's support reflects institutional support, no Support Rating
Floor is
assigned. In the event Fitch's views of support changes, its
Support Rating
could be downgraded, which could impact SBP's current IDRs.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by the
banks are notched
down from the issuers' VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment
of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably. The ratings of subordinated
debt and hybrid
securities are sensitive to any change in the banks' VRs or to
changes in the
banks' propensity to make coupon payments that are permitted but
not compulsory
under the instruments' documentation.
HOLDING COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
All of the entities reviewed in the Puerto Rican Banks Peer
Review Group have a
bank holding company (BHC) structures with the bank as the main
subsidiary. All
subsidiaries are considered core to the parent holding company
supporting
equalized ratings between bank subsidiaries and BHCs. IDRs and
VRs are equalized
with those of the operating companies and banks, reflecting its
role as the bank
holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a
source of strength
for its bank subsidiaries. Double leverage is below 120% for all
the parent
companies reviewed in this peer group.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
All of the entities reviewed in the Puerto Rican Banks Peer
Review factor in a
high probability of support from parent institutions to
subsidiaries. This
reflects the fact that performing parent banks have very rarely
allowed
subsidiaries to default. It also considers the high level of
integration, brand,
management, financial and reputational incentives to avoid
subsidiary defaults.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings.
Doral Financial Corporation
--Long-term (IDR at 'CCC';
--Viability rating at 'ccc';
--Preferred stock at 'C/RR6';
--Short-term IDR at 'C';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF';
Doral Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'CCC';
--Viability rating at 'ccc';
--Short-term IDR at 'C';
--Short-term deposit at 'C'.
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
Doral Bank
--Long-term deposits to 'B-/RR3' from 'CCC/RR4';
FirstBank Puerto Rico
--Long-term deposit to 'B/RR3' from 'B-/RR3'.
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
Doral Financial Corporation
--Senior debt to 'C/RR6' from 'CCC/RR6'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings. The Outlook is revised
to Stable from
Negative.
Santander Bancorp
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB-'.
Banco Santander Puerto Rico
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Long-term deposit rating at 'BBB+';
--Short-term deposit rating at 'F2'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings. The Outlook is Stable:
First BanCorp
--Long-term IDR at 'B-';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability at 'b-'
--Support at '5'.
--Support floor at 'NF'.
FirstBank Puerto Rico
--Long-term IDR at 'B-';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term Deposits at 'B'.
--Viability to 'b-'.
--Support at '5'.
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Popular,Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured at 'BB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term Debt at 'B'.
--Viability at 'bb-';
--Preferred stock at 'B-';
--Support at '5'
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Popular North America, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured at 'BB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term Debt at B
--Viability rating at 'bb-';
--Support at '5'
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Banco Popular North America
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-';
--Long-term deposits at 'BB';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term deposits at 'B'.
--Viability rating at 'bb-'
--Support at '5'
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Banco Popular de Puerto Rico
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-';
--Long-term deposits at 'BB';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term deposits at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'bb-';
--Support at '5'
--Support floor at 'NF'.
BanPonce Trust I
--Trust preferred at 'B-'.
Popular Capital Trust I
--Trust preferred at 'B-'.
Popular Capital Trust II
--Trust preferred at 'B-'.
Popular North America Capital Trust I
--Trust preferred at 'B-'.
Popular Capital Trust III
--Trust preferred at 'B-'
