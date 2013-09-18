(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/BARCELONA, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded the
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of
Spain-based Bankia, S.A. to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. Fitch has also
affirmed NCG
Banco, S.A.'s, Banco Mare Nostrum, S.A.'s (BMN) and Liberbank,
S.A.'s IDRs and
SRFs at 'BB+'. Simultaneously, Fitch has removed these ratings
from Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs of these four
entities is
Negative.
Fitch has also taken rating actions on Bankia's parent bank,
Banco Financiero y
de Ahorros, S.A. (BFA) and Liberbank's bank subsidiary, Banco de
Castilla-La
Mancha (Banco CLM). A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
The downgrades of Bankia's IDRs and SRF reflect Fitch's
re-assessment of the
bank's systemic importance. Bankia's franchise has weakened
since inception and
the bank is still in the midst of a large-scale mandatory
restructuring. While
Bankia remains Spain's fourth-largest banking group, its size,
relative to
Spain's three largest banks which have recently expanded their
franchises, has
diminished. In Fitch's view, this results in a potential
reduction of the
authorities' propensity to support Bankia, in case of need.
NCG Banco's, BMN's and Liberbank's franchises have been less
impacted by
continued restructurings and, in some cases, Fitch has seen
better than
anticipated deposit dynamics. For these reasons, Fitch does not
expect a
reduction in the authorities' propensity to provide support to
the banks, if
required.
These banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) are unaffected by the above
rating actions
and they are sensitive to the factors noted in previous rating
action
commentaries (see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Spain's
BFA-Bankia and NCG
Banco", dated 18 April 2013; and "Fitch Upgrades Spain's BMN,
Liberbank and
BCaja3's VRs; IDRs Remain on RWN"; dated 26 June 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SRFS
The Long-term IDRs of all banks discussed in this commentary are
driven by their
SRFs, which are higher than their VRs.
Bankia's Support Rating of '2' reflects a still high likelihood
of state support
given its size and relative systemic importance, with a deposit
market share of
almost 10%. Its franchise continues to be meaningfully larger
(albeit closer to)
that of second-tier Spanish banks. Bankia's SRF is therefore one
notch higher,
at 'BBB-', than the SRFs of these second-tier banks. BFA's SRF
is lower than
Bankia's, indicating a moderate probability of support, and
reflecting its role
as a bank holding company, rather than a deposit-taking bank.
NCG Banco's, BMN's and Liberbank's SRFs also reflect a moderate
probability of
support given their more limited market shares of between 2% and
3%. The agency
acknowledges their relatively high importance in their core
regions.
Other factors supporting Bankia's, BFA's and BMN's SRFs include
the majority
direct or indirect state ownership, held through the FROB. Fitch
believes that
the FROB will be keen to safeguard the value of its investment
through
additional support, if required. Similarly, Liberbank's SRF
benefits from the
subscription by the state of contingent convertible instruments.
NCG Banco is also majority owned by the state. However, the FROB
has to sell its
stake in the bank within an agreed timeframe. Fitch understands
that there is a
clear intent by the FROB to auction it off before the end of
2013.
The Negative Outlook on the Long-term IDRs of these entities
mirrors the Rating
Outlook on Spain's Long-term IDR (BBB/Negative).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND
SRFS
Bankia's, BFA's, NCG Banco's, BMN's and Liberbank's IDRs and
senior debt ratings
will be downgraded if their SRFs are revised lower. Their SRFs
will be
negatively affected by a downgrade of Spain's sovereign ratings
and/or by a more
pronounced weakening of their franchises, thus limiting the
state's propensity
to provide support, if required.
These banks' SRFs are also sensitive to the weakening of legal,
regulatory,
political and economic dynamics regarding potential future
sovereign support for
senior creditors of banks across many jurisdictions, as
highlighted in the
reports "The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks" and "Bank
Support: Likely
Rating Paths". If Fitch concludes that state support for Spanish
banks is likely
to weaken, this will ultimately lead to negative rating actions.
NCG Banco's SRF is also sensitive to ownership changes. The SRF
could be revised
up if the bank is sold to a higher-rated financial institution.
The sale to a
weaker shareholder may negatively affect the bank's ratings.
Failure to achieve
a sale is also a risk. NCG Banco's SRF, and therefore its IDRs,
could be revised
downwards if the sale is delayed and if, as a result, the
authorities consider
alternative options which may suggest a reducing propensity to
support this
bank.
In addition to a downgrade of Spain's sovereign rating, BFA's
ratings are
sensitive to a restructuring that is negative for senior
creditors, which Fitch
does not currently anticipate. Its ratings may be upgraded in
the event that it
is merged into Bankia.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES - KEY RATING
DRIVERS
The ratings of NCG Banco's subordinated debt issues and
preferred stock have
been affirmed at 'C' as these issues have been subject to burden
sharing, in
line with the July 2012 Memorandum of Understanding and Royal
Decree Law
24/2012. NCG's burden sharing was completed in June 2013 when
these instruments
were converted into equity. As a result, Fitch has withdrawn
these debt ratings.
For the same reasons, the ratings of two preferred stock issues
of BFA have been
affirmed at 'C' and withdrawn.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY - KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
Banco CLM is a 75%-owned subsidiary of Liberbank. Fitch regards
Banco CLM as a
core subsidiary and, as such, aligns its Long- and Short-term
IDRs with
Liberbank's. Banco CLM's IDRs are sensitive to the same factors
that might drive
a change in Liberbank's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bankia, S.A.:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; removed from
RWN; Outlook
Negative
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'; removed from RWN
VR: unaffected at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'; removed from RWN
SRF: revised to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; removed from RWN
Long-term senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from
'BBB'; removed from
RWN
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'; removed from RWN
Market-linked senior unsecured securities: downgraded to
'BBB-emr' from
'BBBemr'; removed from RWN
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Banco Financiero y de Ahorros, S.A. (BFA):
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; removed from RWN; Outlook
Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: unaffected at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; removed from RWN
SRF: affirmed at 'BB'; removed from RWN
Long-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB'; removed from
RWN
Preferred stock (KYG0727Q1156; KYG0727Q1073): affirmed at 'C';
withdrawn
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
NCG Banco, S.A.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+', removed from RWN; Outlook
Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: unaffected at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3', removed from RWN
SRF: affirmed at 'BB+', removed from RWN
Long-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+', removed from
RWN
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'B'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated lower tier 2 debt (ES0214958045): affirmed at 'C';
withdrawn
Subordinated upper tier 2 debt (ES0214843148 and ES0214958052):
affirmed at 'C';
withdrawn
Preferred stock (ES0112805041, ES0112805025 and XS0237727440):
affirmed at 'C';
withdrawn
BMN:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWN; Outlook
Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: unaffected at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3', removed from RWN
SRF: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWN
Commercial Paper Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed
from RWN
Commercial Paper Short-term rating: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB+';
removed from RWN
Senior unsecured debt Short-term rating: affirmed at 'B'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Liberbank:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWN; Outlook
Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: unaffected at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; removed from RWN
SRF: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWN
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Banco CLM:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWN; Outlook
Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; removed from RWN
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWN
