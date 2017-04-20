(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 11 tranches
of Storm 2012-IV
B.V., Storm 2012-V B.V. and Storm 2013-I B.V. and upgraded one
tranche of Storm
2013-I B.V. as follows:
2012-IV
Class A2 (ISIN: XS0815105472) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class B (ISIN: XS0815105985) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class C (ISIN: XS0815106108) affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable
Class D (ISIN: XS0815106520) affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable
2012-V
Class A (ISIN: XS0835845560) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class B (ISIN: XS0835850560) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class C (ISIN: XS0835858118) affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable
Class D (ISIN: XS0835859272) affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable
2013-I
Class A2 (ISIN: XS0871785019) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Class B (ISIN: XS0871785282) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class C (ISIN: XS0871785365) affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable
Class D (ISIN: XS0871785449) upgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BBsf';
Outlook Stable
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Performance
The Storm transactions (issued since 2012) have generally
outperformed the
market, with late-stage arrears (loans in arrears by more than
three months) at
32bp (Storm 2012-IV), 24bp (Storm 2012-V) and 23bp (Storm
2013-I) of their
respective current portfolio balances compared with Fitch's
index of 29bp.
Foreclosures as a proportion of the original portfolio balance
remain low at:
76bp in Storm 2012-IV; 70bp in Storm 2012-V; and 56bp in Storm
2013-I. These
levels are also well below Fitch's index for all Dutch
transactions, which is at
116bp.
No Credit to NHG loans
The portfolios contain small amounts of NHG loans (2.4% in
2012-IV, 4.8% in
2012-V and 3.1% in 2013-I). Based on historical NHG loan
performance information
made available to Fitch, for loans originated between 2007 and
2010, NHG loan
defaults were higher than non-NHG loan defaults. Therefore, in
this analysis no
credit was given to NHG loans in the derivation of the
foreclosure frequency of
the portfolios.
Data received from WEW on recoveries for claims made under the
NHG scheme,
resulted in Fitch applying a compliance ratio of 85% across all
rating
scenarios, in line with criteria.
Interest-only (IO) concentration
All three transactions contain significant portions of IO loans
(between 67.7%
and 74.5% of the current portfolio balance), with 33.2% (Storm
2012-IV), 32.8%
(Storm 2012-V) and 26.6% (Storm 2013-I) maturing between 2036
and 2038.
In its analysis of the IO concentration, Fitch applied
foreclosure frequencies
described in its criteria addendum. The application of these IO
concentration
foreclosure frequency assumptions led to model implied ratings
that are more
than three notches lower than those derived using standard
assumptions for Storm
2012-IV and 2012-V. As a result, the rating analysis for these
two transactions
is based on the IO concentration foreclosure frequencies.
Front-loaded Default Curve for PAF
Fitch has received historical data on foreclosure data for
Obvion's total book.
The data suggests that most of the defaults occur in the first
three to seven
years since loan origination, which is in line with Fitch's
front-loaded default
curve. As a result, in its calculation of the performance
adjustment factor,
Fitch used the front-loaded default curve.
Guaranteed Excess Spread
The transactions feature swap agreements with Rabobank,
according to which
excess spread of 50bp is guaranteed. Given the low levels of
arrears and
foreclosures, these funds have been used towards the redemption
of the
uncollateralised notes in all three transactions.
Insurance Set-Off Risk
5.6% of 2012-IV, 5.7% of 2012-V and 4.7% of 2013-I comprise
loans with life
insurance payment vehicles attached. Upon insolvency of the
insurance provider
there is a risk that the borrowers may try to set-off their
insurance claim
against the lender. Fitch accounts for this risk by assuming a
capital build-up
over 30 years and then analysing the effect of a combined
default of the
insurance providers, factoring in the affiliation of the
insurance provider to
the original lender.
The most stressful scenarios were assessed and the maximum
exposure resulting
from this calculation is incorporated in the net loss rate
derived for the
various rating levels in Fitch's surveillance model. The
insurance set-off
exposure was found to have a minimal effect on the rating
outcome.
Credit Enhancement Build-up
Amortisation in all three transactions is fully sequential. With
average
prepayments at 11% across the three transactions, the portfolios
currently stand
at between 73.8% and 77.4% of their original balance. This has
led to a build-up
in the credit enhancement available to the rated tranches, which
in combination
with the sound performance of the deals, led to an upgrade on
the class D note
of Storm 2013-I to 'BB+sf'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Adverse macroeconomic factors may affect asset performance. An
increase in
foreclosures and losses beyond Fitch's stresses may erode credit
enhancement
leading to negative rating actions.
High prepayments may lead to changes in the volume of IO loans
and
concentrations of such loans maturing within a three year
period. This will have
an effect on the weighted average foreclosure frequencies
derived for these
pools, which may ultimately lead to rating changes.
Fitch rates to legal final maturity. At the call option date, as
per transaction
documentation, the class B to D notes can be called net of PDL.
Occurrence of
material principal shortfalls in Fitch's cash flow analysis over
the life of the
transactions may trigger rating actions.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO RULE 17G-10
No third-party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the asset pool and the
transaction. There were
no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has not
reviewed the
results of any third-party assessment of the asset portfolio
information or
conducted a review of origination files as part of its ongoing
monitoring.
Prior to closing, Fitch reviewed the results of a third-party
assessment
conducted on the asset portfolio information, which indicated no
adverse
findings material to the rating analysis.
Prior to the transactions' closing, Fitch conducted a review of
a small targeted
sample of the originator's origination files and found the
information contained
in the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the
originator's policies
and practices and the other information provided to the agency
about the asset
portfolio.
Overall and together with the assumptions referred to above,
Fitch's assessment
of the information relied upon for the agency's rating analysis
according to its
applicable rating methodologies indicates that it is adequately
reliable.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis.
-Loan-by-loan data provided by the European Data Warehouse as at
31 January 2017
and 31 December 2016.
-Transaction reporting provided by Intertrust Administrative
Services B.V. as at
22 February 2017 and 23 January 2017.
MODELS
The models below were used in the analysis. Click on the link
for a description
of the model
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/ToolsAndModels.faces?context=2
&detail=135">
ResiEMEA.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/pages/rmbs/emea-rmbs-surveillance
-model.htm">
EMEA RMBS Surveillance Model.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/pages/sf/emea-cash-flow-model.htm
">EMEA
Cash Flow Model.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Samarth Bhasin, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1669
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Sanja Paic, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1282
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria Addendum: Netherlands - Residential Mortgage
Assumptions (pub. 11 Nov
2016)
EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 29 Nov 2016)
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016)
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating
Criteria (pub. 20 Mar
2017)
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating
Criteria: Derivative
Addendum (pub. 20 Mar 2017)
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Interest Rate Stresses
Rating Criteria
(pub. 17 Feb 2017)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
LINK:
AVAILABLE
