NEW YORK, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns 'AAA' and 'AA'
ratings to $179.4
million of new senior unsecured notes (senior notes) and $50
million of new
mandatory redeemable preferred shares (MRPS), respectively,
issued by Tortoise
Energy Infrastructure Corp (NYSE: TYG) in connection with a fund
reorganization
completed today.
Fitch concurrently affirms the 'AAA' and 'AA' ratings assigned
to $350 million
of existing senior notes and $80 million of existing MRPS,
respectively,
outstanding in TYG.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
Following completion of the merger, TYG will manage
approximately $4,319 million
of total portfolio assets and have approximately $831.5 million
in outstanding
total leverage, which includes $172.1 million in non-Fitch rated
bank
borrowings.
FUND REORGANIZATION
As approved by common and preferred shareholders of all three
funds, TYG has
acquired the assets and liabilities of Tortoise Energy Capital
Corporation (TYY)
and Tortoise North American Corp (TYN) (the acquired funds). TYY
has previously
issued Fitch-rated senior notes, Fitch-rated MRPS and a
non-Fitch rated credit
facility. TYN previously only utilized a non-Fitch rated credit
facility.
The adviser has executed an Assumption Agreement whereby senior
notes and MRPS
previously held in TYY are exchanged for identical (but
different series name
securities) in TYG. The Note Purchase Agreement, MRPS Securities
Purchase
Agreement and MRPS Articles Supplementary have not been altered;
hence, all
credit protections remain unchanged.
TYG has also upsized its syndicated credit facility to absorb
the bank leverage
previously utilized in TYY, and opened a new credit facility to
absorb the bank
leverage previously utilized in TYN.
The fund is expected to benefit from operating cost savings,
common stock
distribution growth and enhanced secondary market liquidity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating assignments and affirmations reflect:
--Sufficient pro forma asset coverage provided to senior notes
and MRPS as
calculated per the fund's asset coverage tests;
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory collateral
maintenance and
de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage
declines;
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's
operations;
--The capabilities of Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC as
investment advisor.
FUND PROFILE
TYG is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment
company with an
investment goal of obtaining a high level of total return with
an emphasis on
current distributions. The fund invests the majority of its
portfolio in equity
securities of publicly-traded Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs)
and their
affiliates in the energy infrastructure sector. These companies
gather,
transport, process, store, distribute or market natural gas,
natural gas
liquids, coal, crude oil, refined petroleum products or other
natural resources,
or explore, develop, manage or produce such commodities.
FUND LEVERAGE
TYG manages a portfolio of approximately $4,319 million in
assets and utilizes
$831.5 million in leverage. The total leverage ratio is
approximately 19%.
Leverage consists of $172.1 million in bank borrowings, $529.4
million in
Fitch-rated senior notes (pari passu to the bank borrowings),
and $130 million
in junior Fitch-rated MRPS.
ASSET COVERAGE
The fund's asset coverage ratio, as calculated in accordance
with the Fitch
total and net overcollateralization tests (Fitch OC tests) per
the 'AAA' rating
guidelines for the senior notes and the 'AA' rating guidelines
for the MRPS,
outlined in Fitch's closed-end fund criteria, were in excess of
100%. These are
the minimum asset coverage guideline required by the fund's
governing documents.
The Fitch OC tests calculate standardized asset coverage by
applying haircuts to
portfolio holdings based on riskiness and diversification of the
assets and
measuring their ability to cover both on and off-balance sheet
liabilities at
the stress level that corresponds to the assigned rating.
The fund's asset coverage ratio for the senior notes, as
calculated in
accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940 (1940 Act) at
current market
value, was in excess of 300%. The fund's pro forma asset
coverage ratio for
total leverage, including the MRPS, as calculated in accordance
with the 1940
Act also at current market value, was in excess of 200%. These
are the minimum
asset coverage ratios required by the fund's governing
documents.
The fund is expected to carry a deferred tax liability (DTL) as
a result of
certain unrealized gains typically seen in MLP C-corp closed-end
funds for tax
purposes. To account for any residual risk dealing with the
recognition of those
gains upon sale, Fitch's rating criteria reduce the numerator of
the Fitch OC
Tests by 10% of the DTL. The 10% figure gives credit to the
likely event that
much of the currently existing unrealized gains would likely be
eliminated or
significantly reduced as a result of asset price declines in a
stressed market
scenario.
NOTES STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
Should the asset coverage tests decline below their minimum
threshold amounts
(as tested on the last business day of each week), under the
terms of the senior
notes the fund is required to deliver notice to the note
purchasers within five
business days. The fund manager is then expected to cure the
breach by altering
the composition of the portfolio toward assets with lower
discount factors (for
Fitch OC Tests breaches), or by reducing leverage in a
sufficient amount (for
both the Fitch OC Tests and the 1940 Act test breaches) within a
pre-specified
time period (a maximum of 47 calendar days for the Fitch OC
Tests and a longer
period for the 1940 Act test).
Failure to cure an asset coverage breach as described above is
an event of
default under the terms of the notes. The fund must then deliver
a notice within
five business days to the senior note purchasers and a majority
vote of note
purchasers may then declare all the notes then outstanding to be
immediately due
and payable.
The fund is also prohibited from paying out a common stock
dividend if it fails
to cure a breach to the notes' 300% 1940 Act asset coverage
test. Fitch views
this as an added incentive to cure and deleverage in a timely
manner, regardless
of acceleration by the notes purchasers.
MRPS STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
Should the MRPS Asset Coverage Test and Fitch OC Test decline
below their
minimum threshold amounts (as tested weekly) the fund is
required to deliver
notice to the MRPS purchasers within five days of becoming aware
of such fact.
The fund manager is required to cure the breach by altering the
composition of
the portfolio toward assets with lower discount factors (for
Fitch OC Tests
breaches), or by reducing leverage in a sufficient amount (for
both the Fitch OC
Tests and Asset Coverage Test breaches) within a pre-specified
time period (a
maximum of 47 calendar days).
THE ADVISOR
Tortoise, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tortoise Holdings, LLC,
is the fund's
investment adviser, responsible for the fund's overall
investment strategy and
its implementation. The advisor was formed in October 2002, and
as of May 31,
2014 it had approximately $17.2 billion in assets under
management. Montage
Asset Management, LLC, a wholly-owned entity of Mariner
Holdings, LLC owns
approximately 61% of Tortoise Holdings, LLC, with the remaining
interest held by
certain senior Tortoise employees.
NEW RATING ASSIGNMENTS
Fitch assigns the following new ratings of securities issued by
TYG in
connection with the merger:
--$39,400,000 6.7% Series V senior notes due on Dec 21, 2014
'AAA';
--$12,500,000 3.88% Series W senior notes due on June 15, 2016
'AAA';
--$12,500,000 4.55% Series X senior notes due on June 15, 2018
'AAA';
--$12,500,000 2.77% Series Y senior notes due on June 14, 2020
'AAA';
--$12,500,000 2.98% Series Z senior notes due on June 14, 2021
'AAA';
--$10,000,000 3.48% Series AA senior notes due on June 14, 2025
'AAA';
--$12,000,000 2.75% Series BB senior notes due on Sept. 27, 2017
'AAA';
--$15,000,000 3.48% Series CC senior notes due on Sept. 27, 2019
'AAA';
--$13,000,000 4.21% Series DD senior notes due on Sept. 27, 2022
'AAA';
--$5,000,000 series EE floating rate senior notes due on Sept.
27, 2018 at
'AAA';
--$10,000,000 4.16% Series FF senior notes due on Nov. 22, 2023
'AAA';
--$20,000,000 series GG floating rate senior notes due April 17,
2019 'AAA';
--$50,000,000 of Series C MRPS with a liquidation preference of
$10 per share
due on March 1, 2018 'AA'.
CONCURRENT RATING AFFIRMATIONS
Fitch affirms the following ratings of securities already issued
and outstanding
of TYG:
--$110,000,000 6.11% Series E senior notes due on April 10, 2015
at 'AAA';
--$30,000,000 5.85% Series G senior notes due on Dec. 21, 2016
at 'AAA';
--$10,000,000 4.35% Series I senior notes due on May. 12, 2018
at 'AAA';
--$15,000,000 3.30% Series J senior notes due on Dec. 19, 2019
at 'AAA';
--$10,000,000 3.87% Series K senior notes due on Dec. 19, 2022
at 'AAA';
--$20,000,000 3.99% Series L senior notes due on Dec. 19, 2024
at 'AAA';
--$13,000,000 2.75% Series M senior notes due on Sept. 27, 2017
at 'AAA';
--$10,000,000 3.15% Series N senior notes due on Sept. 27, 2018
at 'AAA';
--$15,000,000 3.78% Series O senior notes due on Sept. 27, 2020
at 'AAA';
--$12,000,000 4.39% Series P senior notes due on Sept. 27, 2023
at 'AAA';
--$10,000,000 Series Q floating rate senior notes due on Sept.
27, 2018 at
'AAA';
--$25,000,000 3.77% Series R senior notes due on Jan. 22, 2022
at 'AAA';
--$10,000,000 3.99% Series S senior notes due on Jan. 22, 2023
at 'AAA';
--$25,000,000 4.16% Series T senior notes due on Jan. 22, 2024
at 'AAA';
--$35,000,000 series U floating rate senior notes due April 17,
2019 at 'AAA';
--$80,000,000 of series B MRPS with a liquidation preference of
$10 per share
due on Dec. 31, 2027 at 'AA'.
RATED SECURITIES MARKED AS PAID IN KIND
Fitch marks the following securities previously outstanding in
TYY as paid in
kind in connection with their transfer to TYG via an Assumption
Agreement (there
was no change in ratings):
--$39,400,000 6.07% Series D senior notes due on Dec 21, 2014;
--$12,500,000 3.88% Series H senior notes due on June 15, 2016;
--$12,500,000 4.55% Series I senior notes due on June 15, 2018;
--$12,500,000 2.77% Series J senior notes due on June 14, 2020;
--$12,500,000 2.98% Series K senior notes due on June 14, 2021;
--$10,000,000 3.48% Series L senior notes due on June 14, 2025;
--$12,000,000 2.75% Series M senior notes due on Sept. 27, 2017;
--$15,000,000 3.48% Series N senior notes due on Sept. 27, 2019;
--$13,000,000 4.21% Series O senior notes due on Sept. 27, 2022;
--$5,000,000 Series P floating rate senior notes due on Sept.
27, 2018;
--$10,000,000 4.16% Series Q senior notes due on Nov. 22, 2023;
--$20,000,000 Series R floating rate senior notes due April 17,
2019;
--$50,000,000 Series C MRPS with a liquidation preference of $10
per share due
on March 1, 2018.
RATED SECURITIES MARKED AS PAID IN FULL
The following senior note previously issued by TYY was paid in
full on June 15,
2014:
--$5,000,000 Series G floating rate senior notes due on Jun 15,
2014.
The following senior note previously issued by TYG was paid in
full on May. 12,
2014:
--$15,000,000 Series H floating rate senior notes due on May.
12, 2014.
Fitch previously rated both notes 'AAA'.
RATINGS SENSITIVITY
The rating is based on the terms stipulating mandatory
collateral maintenance
and de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage
declines. In the
case of the rated notes, should the fund fail to cure an asset
coverage breach,
or the note purchasers not declare the notes due and payable
upon an event of
default, this may lengthen exposure to market value risk and
cause the ratings
to be lowered by Fitch.
The ratings may also be sensitive to material changes in the
credit quality or
market risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation
from Fitch
guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to
be lowered by
Fitch.
For additional information about Fitch closed-end fund ratings
guidelines,
please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found
on Fitch's
website.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
Tortoise Capital Advisors.
