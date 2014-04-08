(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed a peer
review of the
following companies: Astoria Financial Corporation (AF), Dime
Community
Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM), Emigrant Bancorp, Inc. (EMIG), and New
York Community
Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB). These companies are part of Fitch's Niche
Real Estate Bank
peer group.
Fitch's Niche Real Estate Bank peer group is defined by the
banks' that lend
primarily in the New York City metropolitan, residential real
estate market.
With the exception of EMIG, niche banks have higher levels of
multifamily
lending than traditional depositories. They are also
characterized by their
narrow business models, geographic and loan concentrations, and
limited deposit
franchises. The group is comprised of banks with total assets
ranging from $4
billion to $47 billion. Due to their lack of deposit franchises,
these banks
rely on higher cost, wholesale borrowings as their primary
source of funding and
typically have higher loan to deposit ratios. Fitch views these
limitations as
ratings constraints across the peer group.
Niche banks have benefited from the strength of the NY real
estate market and
focused business model. Given the group's concentrated loan
portfolios and focus
on multifamily lending in New York City's highly regulated real
estate market,
asset quality has remained strong with very low levels of
charge-offs, despite
elevated balances of nonperforming assets. Fitch has observed
that the NYC
multifamily market has historically been resilient to weaknesses
in the economy
given rent control regulations and a limited housing supply.
Fitch expects asset
quality to continue to improve, albeit gradually, as the
foreclosure process in
New York and New Jersey has proven to be more lengthy than other
jurisdictions.
While niche bank earnings have remained relatively flat over the
past year, the
quality of earnings have improved marginally with banks relying
less on reserve
releases and securities gains to offset net interest margin
(NIM) compression.
Typically, niche banks experience greater NIM volatility than
traditional
commercial bank franchises due to a niche bank's smaller deposit
franchise.
However, fewer brick and mortar branches require less overhead
cost, balancing
margin pressure from the prolonged low interest rate
environment. Fitch expects
earnings performance to remain challenged in the near term with
prepayment
activity slowing as interest rates normalize.
Niche banks are more reliant on spread income than more
diversified
depositories. This lack of diversity of earnings is viewed
negatively as these
banks earnings tend to be more vulnerable to rapid changes in
interest rates.
Despite niche banks typically having shorter duration assets,
the heavy reliance
on more interest rate sensitive borrowings creates additional
pressure in rising
rate environments. Given the liability sensitive balance sheet
at all four
banks, this peer group is exposed to a rising interest rate
environment, which
will pressure spread income over the near- to intermediate-term.
Fitch's rating
actions incorporated these earnings challenges.
Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) for Emigrant Bancorp (EMIG) to 'BB-'/'B' from 'B+'/'B',
respectively, and
maintained its Stable Outlook. EMIG's ratings diverge from the
rest of the group
due to its differing business model and legacy asset quality
issues within the
bank's 1-4 family residential loan portfolio. The rating action
reflects EMIG's
strong capital levels and reduced balance sheet risk. Ratings
continue be
constrained by EMIG's weaker business model and asset quality.
Ratings for DCOM, AF, and NYCB were all affirmed at their
respective levels.
NYCB's ratings lead the group with Long-Term and Short-Term IDRs
at 'BBB+'/'F3',
reflecting the NYCB's relatively strong company profile and
resilient asset
quality performance. The company's has a solid track record of
consistent
performance throughout the economic cycle. These strengths are
balanced against
NYCB's relatively higher risk funding profile and concentrated
loan portfolio.
IDRs for DCOM and AF were affirmed at 'BBB'/'F2' and
'BBB-'/'F3', respectively.
Ratings continue to be supported by stable asset quality
performance and
constrained by weak liquidity and funding profiles. DCOM's above
peer average
asset quality and earnings performance underpin its one notch
rating
differential.
Fitch has published Rating Action Commentaries for each niche
bank, which are
available on www.fitchratings.com. These include each issuer's
key rating
drivers and rating sensitivities and lists of all rating actions
taken.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
