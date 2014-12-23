(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken rating
actions on the
following Venezuelan reinsurance companies subsequent to the
downgrade of the
sovereign's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs):
-- Provincial de Reaseguros, C.A. (Pro Re);
-- Americana de Reaseguros, C.A.;
-- Reaseguradora Delta, C.A.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - PRO RE's INTERNATIONAL RATING
Pro Re's International Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS)
rating has been
downgraded 'CCC' from 'B' in line with the downgrade in
Venezuela's sovereign
rating also to 'CCC' from 'B' The reinsurer is directly exposed
to issues
constraining the sovereign rating level. The operating
environment in Venezuela
is a constraint to Pro Re's rating, domiciled in Venezuela and
owned by local
shareholders. In Fitch's view this is because the company has
not achieved a
sizeable international business diversification (only 3% of net
premiums from
sources outside of its home country as of June 2014).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VENEZUELAN REINSURERS' NATIONAL RATINGS
Fitch has affirmed all Venezuelan reinsurers' National IFS
ratings. The
affirmations reflect Fitch's belief that credit fundamentals of
these three
reinsurers are still sufficiently strong and consistent with
their current
national rating levels. Their strong credit profiles reflect
their high
profitability levels, with combined ratios consistently below
100%, as well as
their adequate capitalization and liquidity positions. In
addition, none of
these reinsurers hold high levels of government debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - INTERNATIONAL AND NATIONAL IFS RATINGS
A subsequent downgrade of the sovereign's IDRs would result in a
similar action
on the IFS ratings of these reinsurers, which are currently
capped at the
sovereign.
Additional government intervention that pressures the financial
performance of
these reinsurers could negatively affect their International and
National IFS
ratings.
Fitch considers that an upgrade to any of the reinsurers'
ratings is unlikely in
the near future, in light of current macroeconomic
vulnerabilities.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Provincial de Reaseguros, C.A.
--Long-term local currency IFS rating downgraded to 'CCC' from
'B';
--Long-term National IFS rating affirmed at 'A-(ven)'.
Americana de Reaseguros, C.A.
--Long-term National IFS rating affirmed at 'A-(ven)'.
Reaseguradora Delta, C.A.
--Long-term National IFS rating affirmed at 'A-(ven)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
+1-212-908-0739
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Eduardo Recinos
Senior Director
+503 2516-6606
San Salvador, El Salvador
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology - Global Master Criteria' (Sept.
4, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
