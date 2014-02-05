(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Mid-tier Peer Review Rating
Spreadsheet
here
NEW YORK, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken rating
actions on 19 U.S.
mid-tier regional banks. During Fitch's review of the mid-tier
regional banks,
Fitch upgraded the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of two banks
(Associated
Banc-Corp. and First Republic Bank). Additionally, Fitch
revised the Outlook
for People's United Financial, Inc. to Negative from and revised
the Outlook for
First Niagara Financial Group, Inc. to Stable from Negative.
The banks included in today's review include: Associated
Banc-Corp. (ASBC), BOK
Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), City
National Bancorp
(CYN), Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc.
(EWBC), First
Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc.
(FNNI), First
Niagara Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG), First Republic Bank (FRC),
First Merit
(FMER), Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hancock Holding Company
(HBHC), People's
United Financial, Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV),
TCF Financial
Corp. (TCB), UMB Financial Corporation (UMB), Webster Financial
Corp. (WBS),
Wintrust (WTFC). A full list of rating actions for the entire
peer group can be
accessed via the link provided above.
The mid-tier regional group comprises banks with total assets
ranging from $10
billion to $37 billion. IDRs for this group are relatively
dispersed with a low
of 'BB' and a high of 'A+'. The average IDR for the group is
'BBB'. Mid-tier
regional banks typically lag their large regional bank
counterparts by asset
size, geographic footprint and product/revenue diversification.
As such mid-tier
regional banks are more susceptible to idiosyncratic risks such
as geographic or
single-name concentrations. The majority of institutions within
this group have
retail branch networks that reside in contiguously located state
geographies -
typically three to four different states.
Earnings for the mid-tier group are down year over year due to
net interest
margin compression. Fitch believes core earnings will continue
to be challenged
in 2014. Earnings face challenges from reduced fee income as
mortgage refinance
activity and loan prepayment fees are expected to slow in 2014.
Although core
margins have largely bottomed out for the majority of the
mid-tier group, some
banks face continued margin compression as the impacts of
purchase accounting
impact many banks in the mid-tier bank group who have completed
acquisitions in
recent years.
Nonperforming asset (NPA) levels continue to improve across the
industry yet
remain well above historical levels. NPAs for the mid-tier group
averaged 2.9%,
which remains well above the sub 1% norm prior to 2007. Fitch
expects continued
gradual NPA improvement in the near term. Credit costs were low
in 2013, with
net charge offs (NCOs) averaging approximately 30 basis points
(bps). This is
down significantly from its peak in 2009 when NCOs averaged 1.9%
for the group.
Loan growth was strong for the mid-tier group with commercial
lending leading
the way in 2013. Fitch remains cautious of commercial loan
growth. Competitive
pricing and easier terms offered by U.S. banks on commercial and
industrial
(C&I) loans likely signal weakening asset quality for many
commercial lenders.
Fitch expects some deterioration in C&I credit quality over the
medium term,
particularly in a rising rate scenario, with smaller banks
potentially facing
greater risks as a result of their more recent entry into this
loan space.
The average tangible common equity level for the group was down
to 7.96% from
8.14%. Lower capital levels were driven by relatively weak
earnings which
pressured shareholder returns through share repurchases, asset
growth and
increasing dividends. That said, the group remains well
positioned for Basel III
capital regulations.
RATING OR OUTLOOK CHANGES
Associated Banc-Corp (ASBC) ratings were upgraded to 'BBB'/'F2'
from
'BBB-'/'F3'. The Rating Outlook was revised to Stable from
Positive. ASBC's
individual press release can be accessed here:
here
First Niagara Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG) ratings were affirmed
at 'BBB-'/'F3'.
The Rating Outlook was revised to Stable from Negative. FNFG's
individual press
release can be accessed here:
here
First Republic Bank's (FRC's) ratings were upgraded to 'A-'/'F1'
from
'BBB+'/'F2'. The Rating Outlook was revised to Stable from
Positive. FRC's
individual press release can be accessed here:
here
PBCT's ratings were affirmed at 'A-'/'F1'. The Rating Outlook
was revised to
Negative from Stable. PBCT's individual press release can be
accessed here:
here
RATING AFFIRMATIONS
BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) ratings were affirmed at
'A'/'F1'. The Rating
Outlook remains Stable. BOK's individual press release can be
accessed here:
here
Cathay's General Bancorp (CATY) ratings were affirmed at
'BB+'/'B'. The Rating
Outlook remains Stable. CATY's individual press release can be
accessed here:
here
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) ratings were affirmed at
'A'/'F1'. The Rating
Outlook remains Stable. CFR's individual press release can be
accessed here:
here
City National Bancorp (CYN) ratings were affirmed at 'A-'/'F1'.
The Rating
Outlook remains Stable. CYN's individual press release can be
accessed here:
here
East West Bancorp (EWBC) ratings were affirmed at 'BBB'/'F2'.
The Rating Outlook
remains Stable. EWBCs individual press release can be accessed
here:
here
First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) ratings were affirmed at
'BBB-'/'F3'. The
Rating Outlook remains Stable. FHN's individual press release
can be accessed
here:
here
FirstMerit Corporation (FMER) ratings were affirmed at
'BBB+'/'F2'. The Rating
Outlook remains Stable. FMER's individual press release can be
accessed here:
here
First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI) ratings were affirmed at
'BBB-'/'F3'.
The Rating Outlook remains Positive. FNNI's individual press
release can be
accessed here:
here
Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) ratings were affirmed at
'BBB+'/'F2'. The Rating
Outlook remains Stable. FULT'S individual press release can be
accessed here:
here
Hancock Holding Company's (HBHC) ratings were affirmed at
'BBB+'/'F2'. The
Rating Outlook remains Stable. HBHC'S individual press release
can be accessed
here:
here
Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) ratings were affirmed at 'BB'/'B'.
The Rating
Outlook remains Positive. SNV's individual press release can be
accessed here:
here
TCF Financial Corp. (TCB) ratings were affirmed at 'BBB-'/'F3'.
The Rating
Outlook remains Negative. TCF's individual press release can be
accessed here:
here
UMB Financial (UMBF) ratings were affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'. The
Rating Outlook
remains Stable. UMB's individual press release can be accessed
here:
here
Webster Financial Corp.'s (WBS') ratings were affirmed at
'BBB'/'F2'. The Rating
Outlook remains Stable. WBS' individual press release can be
accessed here:
here
Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) ratings were affirmed at
'BBB'/'F2'. The Rating
Outlook remains Stable. WTFC's individual press release can be
accessed here:
here
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at
â€˜www.fitchratings.comâ€™.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.