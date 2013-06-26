(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Spain-based Banco Financiero y de Ahorros, S.A.'s (BFA; BB/Rating Watch Negative (RWN)) preferred stock and upper Tier 2 debt ratings at 'C', and three dated subordinated debt issue ratings at 'CC' following completion of burden sharing. As a result of this exercise, these instruments no longer exist. At the same time, Fitch has assigned a 'BB' rating to seven senior unsecured debt issuances by BFA. These result from the conversion of subordinated instruments (previously unrated by Fitch). Fitch has also upgraded four other dated subordinated debt issues upon their conversion into senior debt, to 'BB' from 'CC'. Simultaneously the agency has placed all of these senior unsecured debt issuances on RWN. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions follow the announcement on 23 May 2013 of the completion of burden sharing, as stated by the July 2012 Memorandum of Understanding signed between Spain and the rest of the Eurogroup. Burden sharing, the terms and conditions of which were approved by the Steering Committee of Spain's Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB) on 16 April 2013, entailed distressed exchanges of the hybrid securities of BFA and Bankia, S.A. into shares of Bankia or senior debt instruments of BFA. KEY RATING DRIVERS The withdrawal of BFA's preferred stock, upper Tier 2 debt and some lower Tier 2 debt issues reflects that these instruments have been extinguished in connection with the distressed debt exchange. The upgrade of some of BFA's dated subordinated debt ratings reflects the conversion of these securities into senior debt instruments. These debt ratings are aligned with BFA's Long-term IDR. The RWN is based on Fitch's opinion of potential pressures on state propensity to support BFA. Some other lower Tier 2 instruments have been withdrawn at 'CC' for the same reasons than preferred stock and upper Tier 2 debt. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings on the senior unsecured debt issues are sensitive to the same factors which may drive changes to BFA's IDRs (see 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Spain's BFA-Bankia and NCG Banco', dated 18 April 2013). The rating actions are as follows: Senior unsecured (ES0214959035; EUR6,975,747); assigned 'BB', placed on RWN Senior unsecured (ES0214983092; EUR10,231,255); assigned 'BB', placed on RWN Senior unsecured (ES0214959043; EUR3,400,898); assigned 'BB', placed on RWN Senior unsecured (ES0214950000; EUR26,153,643); assigned 'BB', placed on RWN Senior unsecured (ES0214983118; EUR17,105,200); assigned 'BB', placed on RWN Senior unsecured (ES0214950067; EUR27,150,000); assigned 'BB', placed on RWN Senior unsecured (ES0214959068; EUR410,400); assigned 'BB', placed on RWN Senior unsecured upon conversion of subordinated lower Tier 2 (ES0214950125; EUR31,524,000); upgraded to 'BB' from 'CC', placed on RWN Senior unsecured upon conversion of subordinated lower Tier 2 (ES0214950216; EUR57,288,000); upgraded to 'BB' from 'CC', placed on RWN Senior unsecured upon conversion of subordinated lower Tier 2 (ES0214950166; EUR10,207,600); upgraded to 'BB' from 'CC', placed on RWN Senior unsecured upon conversion of subordinated lower Tier 2 (ES0214950141; EUR220,000); upgraded to 'BB' from 'CC', placed on RWN Subordinated lower Tier 2 (ES0214977169; ES0214977078; ES0214950182); 'CC'; withdrawn Subordinated upper Tier 2 (ES0214977102; XS0205497778): 'C'; withdrawn following conversion into equity Preferred stock (ES0115373021, ES0113251005, ES0115373005, XS0214965450, KYG1754W1087): 'C'; withdrawn following conversion into equity Contact: Primary Analyst Josep Colomer Director +34 93 323 8416 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Secondary Analyst Roger Turro Director +34 93 323 8406 Committee Chairperson Janine Dow Senior Director +44 20 3530 1464 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012; 'Distressed Debt Exchange Criteria', dated 8 August 2012; 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012; are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Distressed Debt Exchange here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here Spanish Bank Restructuring Largely on Track here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.