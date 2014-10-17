(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has concluded its revision of three Brazilian development banks: Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social (BNDES), Banco da Amazonia S.A. (BdA), and Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. (BNB). A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. Fitch does not assign Viability ratings to any of these banks due to their development bank status. The IDRs and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of all three development banks are equalized with and linked to Brazil's sovereign ratings. Their Support ratings of '2' reflect Fitch's view that the probability of support from the federal government would be high, in case of need. Fitch believes that government support is unlikely to change in the short- to medium-term. The ratings reflect the important role that these banks play in the implementation of government development policies. Going forward, Fitch will continue to monitor any possible changes in the support philosophy of the Brazilian government in light of other trends identified around the world. The strategy of all three development banks remains directly linked to government policies. BNDES is the largest of the three banks and has a national focus. At June 2014, it was the fourth largest bank in Brazil in terms of assets, which totaled BRL814 billion. BdA and BNB are much smaller and have a regional focus (the northern region and the northeastern region of Brazil, respectively). Their respective assets totaled BRL12 billion and BRL36 billion at June 2014. Loan growth between 2009-2013 has been much faster for BNDES than BdA and BNB, but below the average for other large public banks. BNDES's loans grew on average 21% per year during this period, in contrast to 6% at BdA and 13% at BNB. Performance indicators at all three banks remain adequate and reflect their development bank status. There was an improvement in BNDES and BNB's return on assets (ROA) to 1.39% and 1.87%, respectively, at June 2014, while there was some decline in BdA's ROA to 1.05% in the same period. All three banks depend on public sources for funding and capitalization. These funds come from different sources, but represent at least 40% of total funding for both BdA and BNB, while in the case of BNDES they represented 87% of total liabilities at June 2014. BNDES's capitalization, measured by the Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio, improved to 12.12% at June 2014, following the central bank's approval to classify its legacy Tier 1 instruments as Core Equity Tier 1 capital. Meanwhile, BNB's FCC ratio increased slightly to 8.94% and BdA's FCC ratio declined slightly to 12.38%, in the same period. For further details of these entities, as well as for regulatory information, please see individual ration action commentaries published today and available on Fitch' website at www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchratings.com.br. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: BNDES: --Long-term foreign- and local-currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign- and local-currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'; --Long-term national rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable; --Short-term National rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'; --Support Rating affirmed at '2'; --Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured USD notes due 2016, 2019 and 2023 affirmed at 'BBB'. Banco da Amazonia: --Long-term foreign and local-currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local-currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'; --Long-term National rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable; --Short-term National rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'; --Support Rating affirmed at '2'; --Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'. BNB: --Long-term foreign- and local-currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign- and local-currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'; --Long-term National rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable; --Short-term National rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'; --Support Rating affirmed at '2'; --Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'. Contact: Primary Analyst (BNDES) Esin Celasun Director +55 21 4503-2626 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil Primary Analyst (BNB and BdA) Claudio Gallina Director +55 11 4504-2216 Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda. 