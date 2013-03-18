(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/BARCELONA/LONDON, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken
rating actions
on seven Italian parent banks and one non-bank financial
institution to reflect
the direct impact of the downgrade of Italy to 'BBB+'/Negative
on 8 March 2013
(see "Fitch Downgrades Italy to 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative" at
www.fitchratings.com).
The rating actions affected issuers with Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR)
at or above the previous 'A-' sovereign IDR and banks with
Support Rating Floors
(SRF) in the 'BBB' range. The sovereign rating downgrade was
partly driven by
Fitch's expectation that the domestic recession in Italy is
deeper than
previously expected, which is likely to put the creditworthiness
of Italian
banks under further pressure because of heightened concerns
about asset quality
deterioration together with weak earnings prospects.
The agency has downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo SpA's and UniCredit
S.p.A.'s Long-term
IDRs to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and Viability Ratings (VR) to 'bbb+'
from 'a-'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is Negative. Intesa Sanpaolo's and
UniCredit's
Short-term IDR have been affirmed at 'F2' and their Support
Rating at '2'. The
banks' Support Rating Floors (SRF) have been revised to 'BBB'
from 'BBB+'.
Agos Ducato SpA's (Agos) and Banca Nazionale del Lavoro's (BNL)
Long-term IDRs
have been downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'. The Outlooks are
Negative. BNL's and
Agos's Short-term IDRs have been affirmed at 'F1'.
Fitch has affirmed the Support Ratings of Banca Monte dei Paschi
di Siena (MPS),
Banco Popolare, ICCREA Holding (ICCREAH) and Unione di Banche
Italiane - UBI
Banca (UBI Banca) at '2' and SRFs at 'BBB'. The Long-term IDRs
of MPS and Banco
Popolare have been affirmed at 'BBB' and their Outlooks revised
to Negative from
Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The downgrades of Intesa Sanpaolo's VR and Long-term IDR reflect
Fitch's view
that the bank's credit profile is closely correlated with the
sovereign's. These
close links include the bank's exposure to a deteriorating
operating environment
and direct exposure to the Italian sovereign through sizeable
holdings of
sovereign debt instruments. Therefore, Fitch considers that
Intesa Sanpaolo's VR
and therefore IDR cannot be above Italy's sovereign rating.
Despite Intesa
Sanpaolo's moderate degree of international diversification, its
domestic core
business remains the main driver of the rating.
The downgrade of UniCredit's VR and Long-term IDR reflects
Fitch's view that
despite UniCredit's significant international diversification,
the correlation
between the risk profile and ratings of UniCredit and the
Italian sovereign is
too high to rate UniCredit above the sovereign at the current
rating level.
UniCredit's direct exposure to the Italian sovereign is smaller
than its peers
but in Fitch's view is still a significant rating driver. The
downgrade of the
Italian sovereign also mirrors Italy's worsening operating
environment. Fitch
expects credit demand to be more muted and loan impairment
charges to be higher
than previously anticipated. This will make turning around the
bank's
underperforming Italian operations more challenging and Fitch
therefore expects
the performance of UniCredit's domestic businesses to be weak in
the medium
term.
The revision of Intesa Sanpaolo's and UniCredit's SRFs to 'BBB'
from 'BBB+'
reflects the weakened ability of the sovereign to provide
support following the
downgrade of Italy's rating, while Fitch believes that the
propensity to provide
support remains high.
The downgrades of Agos's and BNL's Long-term IDRs, which are
driven by
institutional support from Credit Agricole ('A+'/Negative) and
BNP Paribas
('A+'/Stable), respectively, underline Fitch's view that the
uplift above the
sovereign rating is limited to one notch to reflect that the
strategic
importance of the Italian subsidiaries could decline if the
operating
environment deteriorated further, and that in an extreme
scenario the parents
could be prevented from effectively providing support. BNL's
'bbb' VR is
unaffected by the rating action.
The affirmation of the Support Ratings and SRFs of MPS, Banco
Popolare, ICCREAH
and UBI Banca reflects Fitch's view that despite the sovereign's
reduced ability
to provide support following the downgrade, its propensity to
support Italy's
largest banks remains high. The VRs of these banks are
unaffected by today's
rating action.
The revision of the Outlook on MPS and Banco Popolare is a
direct consequence of
the sovereign downgrade. For MPS, whose 'b' VR on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN) is
unaffected by today's rating action, the Negative Outlook
indicates that a
downward revision of its SRF would result in a downgrade of the
Long-term IDR.
For Banco Popolare, whose 'bbb' VR is unaffected by today's
rating action, the
Negative Outlook reflects that a downward revision of the SRF
would only result
in a downgrade of the Long-term IDR if its VR was also
downgraded.
The SRF of six Italian banks is at 'BBB'. This compression of
the SRFs reflects
the agency's view that the propensity of the sovereign to
support systemically
important banks remains high.
INTESA SANPAOLO
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Intesa Sanpaolo's ratings reflect its sound capitalisation,
solid funding in the
current market context, adequate operating profitability and its
leading
domestic franchise. The downgrade reflects that Italy's rating
effectively caps
Intesa Sanpaolo's VR.
Intesa Sanpaolo's performance has suffered in the weak operating
environment,
but the bank's profitability has remained more resilient than
many of its
domestic peers. The bank generated EUR3.6bn pre-tax profit
excluding a EUR299m
post-tax impact of purchase price allocation and a EUR134m
post-tax charge for a
staff reduction programme. Fitch expects the group's
profitability to remain
under pressure in 2013 as earnings generation, particularly in
domestic retail
banking, will remain difficult and loan impairment charges high,
but Intesa
Sanpaolo has demonstrated that it is able to generate sufficient
earnings to
absorb high loan impairment charges.
The VR is underpinned by the bank's sound capitalisation with a
core Tier 1
ratio of 11.2% at end-2012 and a 'fully-loaded' Basel III common
equity Tier 1
ratio of 10.6%, which compares well with international peers.
Liquidity also
remains sound as the bank had EUR90bn unencumbered eligible
assets at
end-February 2013, of which EUR20bn in cash invested in
short-term repurchase
transactions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT
Intesa Sanpaolo's Long-term IDR is based on its VR, therefore a
downgrade of its
VR would result in a downgrade of its Long-term IDR. The Outlook
on its
Long-term IDR is Negative, which indicates that an upgrade of
Intesa Sanpaolo's
IDRs and VR is currently unlikely.
Intesa Sanpaolo's IDR is at the same level as the sovereign and
is therefore
sensitive to a change in the sovereign rating. A further
downgrade of the
sovereign would likely result in a downgrade of Intesa
Sanpaolo's VR and IDRs as
Fitch considers the bank's credit profile closely linked to the
sovereign's and
to the operating environment in Italy, where the bulk of the
group's operations
are located. An upgrade of the sovereign rating, which given its
Negative
Outlook is unlikely, would put upward pressure on the bank's VR
and Long-term
IDR.
Fitch expects the bank's profitability and asset quality to
remain under
pressure given the weak outlook for the domestic economy.
However, the agency
expects that Intesa Sanpaolo will continue to generate adequate
operating profit
as its operating performance to date has remained more resilient
than that of
many of its domestic peers. Weaker profitability that would
erode the bank's
good capitalisation would put the VR under pressure.
Fitch expects Intesa Sanpaolo's funding and liquidity to remain
solid as the
bank's funding sources are diversified and wholesale funding
maturities for 2013
have already been refinanced. The bank estimated a Basel III
NSFR and LCR above
100% at end-2012 even excluding the benefit from its European
Central Bank
funding. Deteriorating liquidity, which Fitch currently does not
expect, would
put ratings under pressure.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
Intesa Sanpaolo's subsidiaries' ratings, Banca IMI and Cassa di
Risparmio di
Firenze, reflect Fitch's view of the core function of these
subsidiaries in the
group. As their ratings are based on their parent's Long-term
IDR, they are
sensitive to changes in Intesa Sanpaolo's Long-term IDR.
This rating action does not address the ratings of Intesa
Sanpaolo's foreign
subsidiaries. Any potential impact of this rating action on
Intesa Sanpaolo's
foreign subsidiaries' ratings will be announced in separate
rating action
commentaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES- SUBORDINATED DEBT
AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Intesa
Sanpaolo and its
subsidiaries are all notched down from Intesa Sanpaolo's VR in
accordance with
Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and relative
loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Their
ratings are
primarily sensitive to any change in Intesa Sanpaolo's VR
UNICREDIT
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
UniCredit's VR and IDRs remain underpinned by the bank's broad
international
franchise with significant operations in well-performing and
highly-rated
markets, a diversified and resilient funding profile, improved
capitalisation
following a EUR7.5bn capital increase in Q112 and progress made
implementing the
bank's 2011 strategic plan.
The bank's VR also takes into account UniCredit's below-average
asset quality,
in particular in Italy, reliance on resilient collateral values
for loan loss
coverage, poor profitability in its Italian business and
challenges facing the
bank's pan-European business model in light of increasing
regulatory scrutiny of
cross-border funding and capital flows.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT
The Negative Outlook on UniCredit's IDR reflects the bank's
challenge to improve
the performance of its Italian businesses in the current adverse
macroeconomic
climate. The bank's IDRs and VR are sensitive to a change in
Fitch's assumptions
around the development of UniCredit's asset quality and
profitability, notably
in Italy. Currently, Fitch expects new impaired loans formation
to slow down
towards the end of 2013 and collateral values, notably Italian
real estate, to
remain broadly resilient in 2013.
UniCredit's IDRs and VR are also sensitive to Fitch's
assumptions regarding the
risk profile and profitability of UniCredit's significant
foreign operations,
which are supportive of UniCredit's ratings given the poor
operating environment
in Italy. While Fitch notes that internationally deployed
funding and capital is
not fully fungible due to increasing regulatory tendencies by
local regulators
to "ring-fence" the subsidiaries in their respective
jurisdictions, UniCredit's
risk profile nonetheless benefits from various well-performing
foreign
subsidiaries with significant dividend payment potential and
sound internal
capital generation. The latter is evidenced for example by the
announcement that
its German subsidiary UniCredit Bank AG will pay a dividend of
EUR2.5bn,
including 100% of 2012 results and EUR1bn out of reserves.
Progress on banking
union may also reverse the ring-fencing trend.
As a result of its international diversification, UniCredit's
risk profile is
somewhat less correlated to the sovereign's risk profile than
that of its
domestic peers. Should the Italian sovereign rating be
downgraded further,
depending on the interplay between domestic performance and
benefits from its
international presence, UniCredit could potentially be rated one
notch above the
sovereign rating.
Conversely, should the risk profile and notably the
profitability of the bank's
activities in Germany (UniCredit Bank AG, which consolidated
much of UniCredit's
corporate and investment banking, 'A+'/Stable/'a-'), Austria and
CEE (UniCredit
Bank Austria AG, which consolidates UniCredit's CEE activities
except Poland;
'A'/Stable/'bbb+') and Poland (Bank Pekao SA; 'A-'/Stable/'a-')
worsen, this
could be negative for UniCredit's ratings.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
This rating action does not address the ratings of UniCredit's
foreign
subsidiaries. Any impact of this rating action on UniCredit's
subsidiaries'
ratings will be announced in separate rating action
commentaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES- SUBORDINATED DEBT
AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by UniCredit
are all notched
down from UniCredit's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment
of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in UniCredit's VRs.
AGOS DUCATO
KEY RATING DRIVERS -IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
Agos's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by support from its
majority
shareholder, CA Consumer Finance (CACF; 'A+'/Negative/'F1+'),
and reflect
Fitch's opinion that Agos is strategically important for Credit
Agricole. The
agency believes that Italy remains an important market for
Credit Agricole,
where as well as its majority 61% stake in Agos, the group has
banking
operations and also holds a 50% stake in FGA Capital S.p.A.
('BBB'/Negative/'F3'), a joint venture with car manufacturer
Fiat Group
Automobiles S.p.A.
Credit Agricole's propensity to support Agos was demonstrated in
2012 when the
parent participated in a EUR235m capital increase together with
the company's
39% shareholder, Banco Popolare ('BBB'/Negative). Fitch expects
that Credit
Agricole will continue to provide support to Agos if needed, but
the agency
believes that its propensity to do so may be affected by market
prospects, hence
the downgrade.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
Agos's ratings are sensitive to changes in Credit Agricole's
propensity and
ability to provide support. The ratings would come under further
pressure if
Italy became a less strategically important market for Credit
Agricole, which
could arise if the operating environment in Italy further
materially
deteriorated. The ratings would also come under pressure if
CACF's ability to
support Agos, as indicated by its Long-term IDR, declined.
An upgrade of Agos's ratings is currently unlikely as indicated
by the Negative
Outlook on its Long-term IDR, which is driven by the Negative
Outlook on the
sovereign rating and by Fitch's expectation that the operating
environment in
Italy will remain challenging. Agos's Short-term IDR would come
under pressure
if Fitch changed its assumption that short-term liquidity
support from Agos's
parent remains strong.
BANCA NAZIONALE DEL LAVORO
KEY RATING DRIVERS -IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
BNL's IDRs and Support Rating reflects institutional support
from BNP Paribas.
Fitch regards BNL as core to BNP Paribas' strategy but considers
that in an
extreme scenario, BNP Paribas could effectively be prevented
from providing
support to its subsidiary bank in Italy. Therefore, BNL's
Long-term IDR remains
effectively capped at one notch above the sovereign rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
BNL's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to changes in
Italy's sovereign
rating. The IDRs and Support Rating are also sensitive to
changes in BNL's
strategic importance for the group, which Fitch currently does
not expect. A
decline in BNP Paribas' ability to provide support, as indicated
by its
Long-term IDR, would only affect BNL's IDRs if its parent's
Long-term IDR fell
by more than two notches, as BNL's Long-term IDR is currently
constrained by
Italy's sovereign rating. BNL's Short-term IDR would come under
pressure if
there were signs of weakening short-term liquidity support from
its parent,
which Fitch currently does not expect.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
MPS's Long-term IDR is based on support from the Italian
authorities and is at
its SRF. The IDRs, Support Rating and SRF reflect Fitch's view
that as one of
Italy's largest banks, MPS would receive further support from
the authorities if
needed. The Negative Outlook on the bank's Long-term IDR
reflects Fitch's view
that a further downgrade of the sovereign rating would put
pressure on the SRF.
On 28 February 2013, the Italian government subscribed EUR4.1bn
hybrid capital
instruments issued by MPS, of which EUR1.9bn were earmarked to
repay the hybrid
capital instruments issued by the bank in 2009. The new
instruments include
terms that allow for coupon payment in the form of MPS's
ordinary shares and for
the conversion of the instruments into common equity. This means
that the
Italian state could become a shareholder of the bank, which
underpins Fitch's
view of a high probability of support for the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
MPS's Long-term IDR is at its SRF. Any change in the SRF, which
could result
from a further sovereign downgrade or a change in Fitch's
assumption of the
government's propensity and ability to provide support, would
result in a change
in the Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings.
BANCO POPOLARE
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Banco Popolare's VR, which is unaffected by today's rating
actions, is at the
same level as the bank's SRF. The Long-term IDR would therefore
only be
downgraded if the bank's VR and SRF were downgraded. The
Negative Outlook on the
Long-term IDR reflects pressure on Banco Popolare's VR (see
"Fitch Affirms Four
Large Italian Banks" dated 29 January 2013 for key rating
drivers and
sensitivities of Banco Popolare's VR) and Fitch's view that a
further downgrade
of the sovereign rating would put pressure on its SRF.
The rating sensitivities of Banco Popolare's Support Rating and
SRF are below.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
Banco Popolare's subsidiaries' ratings, Credito Bergamasco,
Banca Aletti & C.
S.p.A and Banca Italease, are based on Fitch's view that Banco
Popolare would
provide support if needed. Fitch considers Credito Bergamasco
and Banca Aletti
as core subsidiaries given their roles in the group. Fitch
believes that Banco
Popolare would also provide support to Banca Italease, as
failure to do so would
pose a significant reputation risk to Banco Popolare. As the
ratings of the
subsidiaries are based on their parent's Long-term IDR, the
ratings are
sensitive to changes in Banco Popolare's Long-term IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES -SUPPORT RATINGS AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The 'BBB' SRFs of MPS, Banco Popolare, ICCREA Holding, Intesa
Sanpaolo,
UniCredit and UBI Banca reflect Fitch's opinion that in the
current crisis the
Italian authorities show a high propensity to support the
country's largest
banks. The SRFs assigned to Italian banks are based on Fitch's
ranking of the
banks, according to the agency's view of their systemic
importance. ICCREA
Holding's Support Rating and SRF factor in the ICCREA group's
role in the mutual
banking sector, which has an aggregate market share of about 7%
of loans in
Italy, and the agency's view that support for ICCREA Holding
would be used to
provide support for the sector banks if needed.
The SRFs and Support Ratings are sensitive to changes in the
propensity or in
the ability of the government to provide support. A downgrade of
Italy's
sovereign rating would put pressure on the SRFs as it would
indicate a reduced
ability for the authorities to provide support. In a scenario
where this ability
reduced further, Fitch believes that the SRFs of the Italian
banks could see a
wider distribution, with the more regional banks' SRFs coming
under more
pressure than the SRFs of the very largest Italian banks with
strong domestic
market shares.
The SRFs and Support Ratings would also come under pressure if
Fitch considered
that the propensity of the authorities to support the country's
banks had
changed, which is not currently factored into the agency's
analysis. In
particular, Fitch's view on support is sensitive to developments
within the
regulatory and legal framework, particularly emanating from the
European
Commission with regard to bail-ins, centralised regulatory
oversight and
adjustments to deposit insurance schemes.
The rating actions are as follows:
Agos Ducato
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
VR: 'b' RWN; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'
Debt issuance programme (senior debt): affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt, including guaranteed notes: affirmed at
'BBB'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: 'B-' RWN; unaffected
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: 'CCC'; unaffected
Preferred stock and Tier 1 notes: 'CC'; unaffected
Banca Antonveneta:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Banca Nazionale del Lavoro
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
VR: 'bbb'; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'
Banco Popolare:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
VR: 'bbb'; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior debt (including programme ratings and guaranteed notes):
affirmed at
'BBB/F3'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F3'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: 'BBB-'; unaffected
Preferred stock and junior subordinated debt: 'BB-'; unaffected
Banca Italease:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior debt and programme ratings: affirmed at 'BBB'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'BBBemr'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: 'BBB-'; unaffected
Trust preferred securities: 'C'; unaffected
Banca Aletti & C. S.p.A.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Credito Bergamasco:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Iccrea Holding S.p.A.
Long-term IDR: 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative; unaffected
Short-term IDR: 'F2'; unaffected
VR: 'bbb+'; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'
The ratings of Iccrea Banca S.pA. and Iccrea BancaImpresa are
not affected by
today's rating action.
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'
Senior debt (including debt issuance programmes and guaranteed
notes): Long-term
rating downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Short-term rating
affirmed at 'F2'
Commercial paper/certificate of deposit programmes: affirmed at
'F2'
Senior market-linked notes: downgraded to 'BBB+emr' from 'A-emr'
Subordinated lower Tier II debt: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'
Subordinated upper Tier II debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
Tier 1 instruments (XS0545782020, XS0371711663, XS0456541506,
XS0388841669):
downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'
Cassa di Risparmio di Firenze:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'
Senior debt (including programme ratings): downgraded to 'BBB+'
from 'A-'
Upper Tier 2 instruments: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
Banca IMI S.p.A.:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'
Senior debt (including programme ratings): downgraded to 'BBB+'
from 'A-'
Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Ireland plc
Commercial Paper/Short-term debt affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt (guaranteed by Intesa Sanpaolo, including
programme
ratings): downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'
Societe Europeenne de Banque SA:
Commercial Paper and Short-term debt (guaranteed by Intesa
Sanpaolo): affirmed
at 'F2'
Intesa Funding LLC
US Commercial Paper Programme: affirmed at 'F2'
UBI Banca:
Long-term IDR: 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative; unaffected
Short-term IDR: 'F2'; unaffected
VR: 'bbb+'; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior debt (including programme ratings): 'BBB+'; unaffected
Commercial Paper Programme/Short-term debt: 'F2'; unaffected
Subordinated Lower Tier 2 debt: 'BBB'; unaffected
Preference stock and hybrid instruments: 'BB'; unaffected
UniCredit S.p.A.:
Long Term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'
Guaranteed senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'BBB+' from
'A-'
Market-linked notes: downgraded to 'BBB+emr' from 'A-(emr)'
Lower Tier 2 notes: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'
Upper Tier 2 notes: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
Preferred stock: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'
UniCredit Bank (Ireland) p.l.c. (no issuer ratings assigned):
Senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'
Guaranteed senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'BBB+' from
'A-'
Any rating impact from the above rating actions on banks'
mortgage covered bonds
will be detailed in a separate comment.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and
subsidiaries, Banco
Popolare and subsidiaries, Intesa Sanpaolo and subsidiaries,)
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 212
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
V.lo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1
20123 Milan
Primary Analyst (UniCredit and subsidiary)
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (UBI Banca and ICCREA Holding)
Manuela Banfi
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 202
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
V.lo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1
20123 Milan
Primary Analyst (Agos Ducato, Banca Nazionale del Lavoro)
Fabio Ianno
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (UBI Banca, ICCREA Holding, Banca Nazionale
del Lavoro, Agos
Ducato)
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 212
Secondary Analyst (UniCredit and subsidiary)
Manuela Banfi
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 202
Secondary Analyst (Banco Popolare and subsidiaries, Intesa
Sanpaolo and
subsidiaries)
Fabio Ianno
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Committee Chairperson
Maria Jose Lockerbie
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1083
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria" dated 15
August 2012, "Evaluating Corporate Governance" dated 12 December
2012,
"Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities"
dated 5 December
2012 and "Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign"
dated 11 December
2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.