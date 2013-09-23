(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed a peer
review of nine
rated community banks. The following banks were reviewed as part
of the
Community Banks Group: Ameriserv Financial, Inc. (ASRV), Central
Pacific
Financial Corp. (CPF), Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU), CVB
Financial Corp.
(CVBF), First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF), First
Interstate Bancsystems,
Inc. (FIBK), First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI), Independent
Bank Corp. (INDB),
and Trustmark Corporation (TRMK).
RATING ACTION AND RATIONALE:
Fitch revised ratings and/or Outlooks for CPF and TRMK. All
other ratings and
Outlooks were affirmed and maintained respectively for the
remaining banks. A
complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release. Furthermore,
for banks that had changes in ratings and/or Outlook revisions,
please see the
separate and related press releases on Fitch's web site.
CPF's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (L-T IDR) and Viability
Rating (VR) were
upgraded to 'BB+/bb+' from 'BB-/bb-'. At the same time, its
Short-Term IDR (S-T
IDR) was affirmed at 'B'. The Outlook remains Stable. The action
reflects
significant asset quality improvement, strong reserves, improved
financial
performance and removal of its regulatory written agreement.
TRMK's L-T IDR and VR were downgraded to 'BBB+/bbb+' from
'A-/a-', while its S-T IDR was also downgraded from 'F1' to
'F2'. The Outlook
was revised from Negative to Stable. The downgrade reflects
TRMK's relatively
weaker earning profile relative to others in the community bank
group.
Fitch's Community Bank Peer Group is mostly defined by banks
with less than $10
billion in assets that typically operate in a limited number of
markets and, in
general, are conservative, traditional on balance-sheet lenders
for local
communities. The majority of the group is rated 'BBB-' with the
highest rating
at 'BBB+'.
Community banks typically lag the large regional bank peer group
by geographic
footprint and product/revenue diversification. As such community
banks are more
susceptible to idiosyncratic risks such as geographic or single
name
concentrations. The majority of institutions within this group
have retail
branch networks which reside in contiguously located counties
and are typically
in just two to three states. Fitch believes these factors limit
the group's
ratings to 'BBB+' and below.
Those within Fitch's community bank group have homogenous
business strategies.
The institutions are mostly reliant on spread income from loans
and investments.
On average, non-interest income represents 30% of total revenues
within the
community bank group while Fitch's large regional banks generate
over 40% of
revenue from non-interest income. With limited opportunity to
improve fee-based
income in the near term, especially as rates rise and the
mortgage refinancing
boom ends, Fitch expects that community banks will continue to
face greater
earnings headwinds well into 2014. At the end of third quarter
2012, the average
community bank ROA for was 0.96% (adjusted for CPF's deferred
tax asset
allowance reversal), which lags the average ROA for large
regionals by 18 basis
points (bps).
Fitch also anticipates the group's earnings to continue to lag
the large
regional peer group as rates rise as balance sheets appear much
less asset
sensitive based on both quarterly disclosures and regulatory
data.
Fitch views the Basel III final rules published in 3Q'13 as a
positive for the
community bank group. The final rules were generally less
onerous than expected
regarding unrealized securities gains and losses and their
inclusion in the
calculation of common equity tier 1 (CET1) for banks less than
$250 billion. The
final rule also kept the risk weights for residential mortgages
consistent with
existing practice at, rather than the more punitive treatment
originally
proposed, providing additional capital relief. Fitch generally
believes that the
community bank group is reasonably capitalized relative to its
range of ratings.
However, Fitch will continue to monitor and potentially take
action on banks
that manage capital at more aggressive levels, especially in
light of earnings
profiles that have not fully recovered and above average loan
growth.
Fitch observes that asset quality continues to improve
throughout the banking
sector. The community bank group is no exception. Both
nonperforming assets
(NPAs) and net charge-offs (NCOs) are down materially year over
year albeit at a
slower pace than coming out of the crisis. Fitch anticipates
further asset
quality improvement as nonperforming loan (NPL) inflow slows.
However, Fitch
observes commercial and industrial (C&I) loan growth has been
significant over
the last year within the community bank group. Fitch believes
that while credit
quality within this space has been solid over recent periods,
loss rates should
normalize over the near term, potentially creating a drag on
earnings momentum
and capital.
The community bank group's funding profile is considered a
rating strength
providing a stable source of liquidity as core deposits are
stable and sticky.
Although community banks are not typically price leaders for
either loans or
deposits, most hold good market positions in their respective
footprints. Such
examples would be TRMK and FIBK which typically hold the 1, 2 or
3 rank
positions in their operating footprint. Nonetheless, Fitch
believes that the
groups' market share positions could be challenged should loan
demand pick and
competition for deposits intensifies, particularly under a
rising rate scenario.
For more information on Fitch's community bank peer group,
please see the
forthcoming special report to be published over the next couple
of weeks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and VRs
ASRV
The affirmation of Ameriserv Financials (ASRV) ratings and
Outlook reflects its
stable asset quality and earnings metrics. The bank has
consistently reported
above average credit quality with non-performing assets
totalling to 0.66% of
total loans plus OREO. Regulatory capital ratios remain in
excess of well
capitalized levels. However, with an efficiency ratio of over
85%, ASRV has the
weakest earnings profile of the community bank peer group.
Profitability is
challenged by the bank's higher cost, organized labor force and
a lack of scale.
ASRV is the smallest bank in Fitch's community bank peer group
with assets
totalling $1 billion at the end of the second quarter. The bank
also has above
average concentrations in non-owner occupied commercial real
estate with over
37.5% of total loans and 184% of tier 1 capital plus loan loss
reserves in
commercial investment properties.
Should the company reduce its existing expense base and improve
earnings while
generating economies of scale, positive rating actions could
ensue. Conversely,
should loan growth in riskier asset classes increase or asset
quality
deteriorate, negative rating actions could ensue.
CPF
Fitch upgraded the Long-Term IDR of Central Pacific Financial
Corp. (CPF) and
its bank subsidiary to 'BB+' from 'BB-' on Sept. 20, 2013 due to
faster than
anticipated reductions of problem loans without taking sizeable
credit losses.
The ratings upgrade also reflects significant strong reserves,
improved
financial performance and removal of its regulatory written
agreement. See
related press release 'Fitch Details Rationale on Upgrade of
Central Pacific's
IDR to 'BB+' on Community Bank Peer Review' (dated Sept. 23,
2013) for more
detailed discussion.
CBU
The affirmation of Community Bank System, Inc.'s (CBU) ratings
and Stable
Outlook reflects its strong profitability relative to its peer
group, sound
asset quality and stable NIM. CBU's ROA averaged ~1.10% over the
past five
quarters and is stronger than its peer group mean. Despite the
challenging
interest rate environment, CBU also maintained a healthy average
NIM which has
hovered around 3.8% over past five quarters, and is generally
stronger than its
peer group average of 3.6%. CBU maintains good asset quality
with NPAs and NCOs
amongst the lowest in its peer group. NPAs were 0.81% at June
30, 2013, much
less than peer group average of 2.49%.
CBU's ratings have limited upward mobility, primarily due to its
lower TCE ratio
relative to peers. CBU's TCE ratio of 7.01% at June 30th, 2013
is still
relatively low compared to its peer group which had an average
TCE ratio of
8.82% at June 30, 2013. Although Fitch acknowledges CBU's lower
than peer level
balance sheet risks, it believes a higher, loss-absorbing TCE
ratio would need
to be achieved before positive ratings migrations occur.
CVBF
The affirmation of CVB Financial Corp.'s (CVBF) ratings and
Stable Outlook
reflects the company's strong earnings and capital profiles
relative to peers.
CVBF continues to post strong ROAs, and maintains a strong lead
in the community
bank peer group. In addition to its strong earnings profile,
CVBF also managed
tangible and risk-adjusted capital at high levels, while keeping
its net
charge-off ratio nominal. These buffers are deemed adequate to
offset any
unexpected credit losses owing to the banks concentrations in
terms of geography
(Southern CA) and loan type (CRE secured).
Fitch believes there is limited further upside rating momentum
over the
intermediate term. However, better portfolio and business
diversity, as well as
continued improvement in earnings and credit trends could have
positive
implications. Negative rating pressures could result if asset
quality
deteriorates, or if capital is more aggressively managed absent
changes to asset
quality or earnings.
FCF
The affirmation of First Commonwealth Financial's (FCF) ratings
and Stable
Outlook reflects its relatively strong funding profile, capital
position, and
asset quality compared to Fitch's community banking peers. The
bank's ratings
are constrained by weak profitability metrics and higher risk
credit
concentrations. The bank's 2Q'13 earnings were challenged by
sizeable losses
taken on the clean-up of a large legacy loan and the sale of
another troubled
loan. While these losses underscore FCF's legacy
overconcentration risk, FCF's
ratings and Outlook incorporate these exposures. The recently
reported asset
losses are offset by the bank's overall strength relative to
similarly 'BBB-'
rated peers. Although some volatility is expected to continue
given these legacy
concentrations, Fitch's ratings reflect the expectation that
credit quality has
largely stabilized.
Should asset quality metrics continue to deteriorate or capital
levels become
challenged due to aggressive capital management or increased
credit losses,
negative rating actions could ensue. Conversely, positive rating
action could
ensue if the bank successfully improves its profitability and
reduces its credit
concentration risks.
FIBK
The affirmation of First Interstate Bancsystems, Inc.'s (FIBK)
ratings and the
Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view of the bank's sustained
dominant market
share, its consistent earnings profile and continued asset
quality improvement
while it maintains adequate capital levels for its rating and
risk profile. NPAs
as a percentage of loans and OREO have decreased sequentially
each quarter since
mid-2010, falling to 3.53% at 2Q'13. However, Fitch expects NPAs
to remain
elevated in both historical terms and relative to FIBK's
community bank peer
group, constraining its rating at its current level. While the
bank's YTD ROA
exceeds 1.0%, Fitch observes that its provision expense through
2q13 is over $22
million less than is was through the first half of 2012, adding
roughly 40 bps
after-tax to its ROA. Fitch views FIBK's capital levels as
adequate for its
current rating level and expects excess capital to be used for
acquisition
purposes over the near-to-mid-term.
Given FIBK's geographic concentration and continued elevated
NPAs, little rating
upside is expected in the near term. Furthermore, Fitch's view
of asset quality
gradually improving is incorporated into FIBK's current rating
level. However,
to the extent that management is able maintain core earnings and
align the
company's performance to higher rated peers, while augmenting
capital, Fitch
could take positive rating action over the long term.
FMBI
The affirmation of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.'s (FMBI) ratings
and Stable
Outlook reflects improved credit metrics due primarily to a
large bulk NPA sale
toward the end of 2012 as well financial performance in line
with expectations
and solid capital measures. Fitch notes that while the company's
NPA ratio has
fallen nearly 190 bps since 2Q'12, relative to other, higher
rated peers, NPAs
remain above average within the peer group. Earnings performance
is in-line with
'BBB-' peers. Bottom line results have stabilized post-bulk
asset sale with an
ROA under 80bps even with the aid of pre-tax reserve releases
adding between 10
- 15 bps over the last three quarters. Fitch expects that
earnings will remain
in the 75 bps to 90 bps ROA range over the near-to-mid-term as
FMBI's efficiency
ratio levels out and margin compression continues in this low
rate environment.
Fitch observes that core capital ratios (TCE) have remained
fairly stable since
Fitch's last review and remain relatively average within the
community bank peer
group.
Fitch generally views FMBI's current rating as well-situated at
its current
level. However, to the extent that the bank begins exhibiting
adverse credit
trends within growing product lines such as its C&I or
agriculture books and
outside of Fitch's expectations, negative rating action could
ensue.
Furthermore, while Fitch believes that M&A activity within the
community bank
peer group is inevitable, Fitch would likely re-evaluate FMBI's
ratings for
either positive or negative rating action if it takes on a
sizable merger
depending on the pricing of the deal, the ensuing capital levels
post-merger and
the post-merger efficiencies realized. Finally, Fitch observes
that FMBI has a
relatively larger portion of its securities book in municipal
securities
compared to others in the peer group. While the company has
historically
experienced no losses related to this book, material volatility
in the municipal
bond market resulting in wider spreads and a growing level of
unrealized losses
could result in negative rating action.
INDB
The affirmation of Independent Bank Corp.'s (INDB) ratings
reflects the
company's low levels of NPAs and NCOs, which compare favourably
against its
community bank peers, stable operating performance, as measured
through ROA,
which has remained stable through the cycle, and healthy NIM.
INDB's NPAs at
2Q'13 were 1.85% compared to peer group average of 2.69%, and
NCOs continue to
remain low.
The ratings continue to be constrained by concentration of CRE
in INDB's loan
portfolio (which accounts for over half of INDB's loan book),
and a home equity
portfolio which has experienced ~40% growth since 2010 and
currently accounts
for 18% of the loan book. Additionally, as a result of
acquisition of Central
Bank Corp, Inc. (CEBK), capital has come under pressure with TCE
at 6.72% at
2Q13 compared to 7.04%% 3Q'12. Nonetheless, Fitch anticipates
capital rebuild to
more normalized levels in the medium term given the strong
earnings profile,
which is a healthy mix of spread and fee based income.
INDB's liquidity profile continues to be weaker than its
community bank peers.
INDB reports an average loan-to-deposit ratio of almost 100%,
which is higher
than the peer group average of 80%. Although, contingent sources
of liquidity
include FHLB advances, Federal Reserve borrowings; repurchase
lines and a parent
company line of credit, Fitch would positively view an enhanced
liquidity
profile. Fitch positively views INDB's deposit market share in
markets
considered core to INDB.
The current ratings are at the high end of their likely range,
and the
likelihood for a positive rating action is limited given the
company's capital
levels. The Negative Rating Outlook reflects the possibility of
a negative
ratings action if capital levels do not improve, further
deterioration in the
liquidity profile occurs, or asset quality materially worsens.
TRMK
The downgrade of Trustmark Corporation's (TRMK) ratings reflects
the issuer's
weaker earnings profile and lower capital levels. Offsetting
these factors is
leading market share in TRMK's home state and incremental
expansion in the
Florida market given its recent Banctrust Financial Group (BFTG)
acquisition.
The Outlook was also revised to Stable from Negative. Please see
the
accompanying press release for additional information on this
rating action:
'Fitch Details Rating Rationale on Downgrade of TRMK's IDR to
'BBB+' Following
Community Bank Review' (dated Sept. 23, 2013).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
All of the community banks in the peer group have Support
Ratings of '5' and
Support Floor Rating of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, the community
banks are not
systemically important and therefore, Fitch believes the
probability of support
is unlikely. IDRs do not incorporate any support for the
Community Bank Peer
Group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES- SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by the
community banks
are notched down from the issuers' VRs in accordance with
Fitch's assessment of
each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably. The ratings of subordinated
debt and hybrid
securities are sensitive to any change in the banks' VRs or to
changes in the
banks' propensity to make coupon payments that are permitted but
not compulsory
under the instruments' documentation.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
All of the entities reviewed in the Community Bank Group factor
in a high
probability of support from parent institutions to its
subsidiaries. This
reflects the fact that performing parent banks have very rarely
allowed
subsidiaries to default. It also considers the high level of
integration, brand,
management, financial and reputational incentives to avoid
subsidiary defaults.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Ameriserv Financial, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Ameriserv Financial Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BB';
--Long-Term deposits at 'BB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--Short-Term deposits at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Ameriserv Capital Trust I
--Preferred at 'B-'.
Community Bank System, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Community Bank, N.A.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Long-Term deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'
CVB Financial Corp.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Viability rating at 'bbb';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
Citizens Business Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Long-Term deposit at 'BBB+';
--Viability rating to at 'bbb';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-Term deposit at 'F2';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
CVB Statutory Trust III
--Preferred stock at 'BB-'
First Commonwealth Financial Corp.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Support Floor at 'NF'
--Support at '5'.
First Commonwealth Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Long-Term deposit at 'BBB'';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Short-Term deposit at 'F2';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
First Interstate Bancsystems, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support '5'.
First Interstate Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Long-Term deposit at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Short-Term deposit 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support '5'.
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB+';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF'.
First Midwest Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Long-Term deposits at 'BBB';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F3'.
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF'.
First Midwest Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock at 'B+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Negative
Outlook:
Independent Bank Corp.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Rockland Trust Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--Long-Term deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F2'.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
--Long-Term IDR to 'BB+' from 'BB-';
--Viability rating to 'bb+' from 'bb-'
Central Pacific Bank
--Long-Term IDR to 'BB+' from 'BB-';
--Long-Term deposits to 'BBB-' from 'BB';
--Viability Rating to 'bb+' from 'bb-'.
CPB Capital Trust I, II & IV
CPB Statutory Trust III & V
--Trust preferred securities to 'BB-' from 'CC'
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings with a Stable
Outlook:
Trustmark Corporation
--Long-Term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'A-;
--Short-Term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1';
--Viability to 'bbb+' from 'a-'.
Trustmark National Bank
--Long-Term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1';
--Long-Term deposits to 'A-' from 'A';
--Short-Term deposits to 'F2' from 'F1'
--Subordinated debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB+;
--Viability to 'bbb+' from 'a-.
The Outlook was revised to Stable from Negative
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
--Short-Term IDR at 'B'
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
Central Pacific Bank
--Short-Term IDR at 'B'
--Short-Term deposits at 'B'
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--Support Rating at '5'.
Trustmark Corporation
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
--Support at '5'.
Trustmark National Bank
--Support Floor at 'NF'
--Support at '5'.
