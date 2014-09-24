(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed a peer
review of seven
rated community banks. The following banks were reviewed as part
of the
Community Banks Group: Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF),
Community Bank
System, Inc. (CBU), CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF), First
Commonwealth Financial
Corp. (FCF), First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI), Independent
Bank Corp. (INDB),
and Trustmark Corporation (TRMK).
Fitch revised the Rating Outlook for INDB. All other ratings and
Outlooks were
affirmed and maintained respectively for the remaining banks. A
complete list of
rating actions is provided at the end of this release.
Furthermore, please see
the separate and related press releases for each bank listed
above.
INDB's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Viability
Rating (VR) were
affirmed at 'BBB/bbb'. At the same time, the Outlook was revised
to Stable from
Negative. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that
liquidity levels will be
maintained at reasonable levels going forward and that growth
(both organic and
acquisitions) will be measured against the backdrop of adequate
capital levels.
Fitch's Community Bank Peer Group is mostly defined by banks
with less than $10
billion in assets that typically operate in a limited number of
markets and, in
general, are conservative, traditional on balance-sheet lenders
for local
communities. Most of the banks within the group fall in the
'BBB' category with
the highest rating at 'BBB+'.
Community banks typically lag larger peer groups by geographic
footprint and
product/revenue diversification. As such community banks are
more susceptible to
idiosyncratic risks such as geographic or single name
concentrations. The
majority of institutions within this group have retail branch
networks which
reside in contiguously located counties and are typically in
just two to three
states. Fitch believes these factors limit the group's ratings
to 'BBB+' and
below.
Those within Fitch's community bank group have homogenous
business strategies.
The institutions are mostly reliant on spread income from loans
and investments.
On average, non-interest income represents less than 30% of
total revenues
within the community bank group while larger banks generate over
40% of revenue
from non-interest income. With limited opportunity to improve
fee-based income
in the near term. Fitch expects that community banks will
continue to face
greater core earnings headwinds well into 2015. Through the
first half of 2014,
the average community bank return on assets (ROA) was 0.90%,
which lags the
average ROA for large regionals by 17 basis points (bps).
Fitch also anticipates the group's earnings to continue to lag
the large
regional peer group as rates rise as balance sheets appear much
less asset
sensitive based on both quarterly disclosures and regulatory
data. For those
that disclose net interest income sensitivity in a +200 bps
environment, the
community bank group averages about just over 2.71% in
expansion. The average
large regional bank averages net interest income expansion of
5.9% in the same
environment.
Fitch observes that asset quality continues to improve within
the community
banks group. Both nonperforming assets (NPAs) and net
charge-offs (NCOs) are
down materially year over year albeit at a slower pace than
coming out of the
crisis. Fitch anticipates further asset quality improvement as
nonperforming
loan (NPL) inflow slows.
However, Fitch remains concerned about the smaller banks'
exposure to C&I
lending, as this generally represents a relatively new asset
class and some
institutions may not have the requisite back-office
infrastructure or experience
to adequately identify, monitor and mitigate any ensuing credit
risk.
Fitch observes that community banks have historically focused on
real estate
lending but have felt the need to diversify loan portfolios
after taking large
losses associated with heavy commercial real estate
concentrations. While Fitch
generally views loan portfolio diversification (by both asset
class and
geography) a positive for banks, growth C&I lending is viewed
with caution,
especially given current interest rate levels and the amount of
competition
surrounding this lending space. Moreover, Fitch observes that
the long-term NCO
rate for C&I lending is 97 bps based on FDIC data. This compares
unfavourably to
almost all real estate lending classes outside of construction
and development.
Fitch generally believes that the community bank group is
reasonably capitalized
relative to its range of ratings. However, Fitch will continue
to monitor and
potentially take action on banks that manage capital at more
aggressive levels
in light of relatively weak earnings profiles and above average
loan growth.
Relating to capital management, Fitch expects community bank
merger and
acquisition (M&A) activity in 2014 to exceed 2013 in light of
the growing
competitive pressure felt by the smallest institutions. The
number of small bank
M&A transactions where the target bank was less than $1 billion
in assets and
the acquirer was over $2.5 billion but under $10 billion rose to
41 in 2013 from
23 in 2012, according to data provided by Highline Financial.
Through nearly the
first nine months of 2014, there have been 35 deals announced.
Fitch believes that regulatory exhaustion and an inability to
improve returns on
equity have led many banks with assets under $1 billion to sell,
particularly as
transaction multiples have improved. Moreover, Fitch expected
community bank
deals to continue to outpace those deals of larger institutions
given the
apparent regulatory-related difficulty in closing transactions.
Fitch also believes some in the group will continue to buy
branches of larger
institutions looking to exit more remote and/or noncore markets.
Over the past
couple of years, CBU has purchased branches from HSBC, USA and
Bank of America
(BAC) in separate deals. FMBI recently closed on the purchase of
12 branches
from Popular, Inc. in Chicago, a market Fitch considers to be
bifurcated and
competitive.
The community bank group's funding profile is considered a
rating strength
providing a stable source of liquidity as core deposits are
stable and sticky.
Although community banks are not typically price leaders for
either loans or
deposits, most hold good market positions in their respective
footprints. Such
examples would be TRMK and CBU which typically hold the 1, 2 or
3 rank position
in their operating footprint. Nonetheless, Fitch believes that
the groups'
market share positions could be challenged should loan demand
pick and
competition for deposits intensifies, particularly under a
rising rate scenario
and with larger banks needing to comply with the liquidity
coverage ratio (LCR).
For more information on Fitch's community bank peer group,
please see the
forthcoming special report to be published over the next couple
of weeks.
Contact:
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA (Primary Analyst for CVBF, TRMK; Secondary
Analyst for FMBI)
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Doriana Gamboa (Primary Analyst for FMBI)
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Jaymin Berg, CPA (Primary Analyst for CPF)
Director
+1-212-368-0368
Ryan Doyle (Primary Analyst for CBU, INDB, FCF)
Director
+1-212-368-0769
Julie Solar (Secondary Analyst for CVBF, TRMK)
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher D. Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in
Fitch's Master
Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by
information provided by
the companies.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31,
2014');
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10,
2012)';
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria (Jan.
31, 2014)';
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles (March 27,
2014)';
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14 (July 2014');
--'U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Diminishing QE
Effectiveness and
its Impact on Systemic Liquidity and Funding)' (Aug. 8, 2013);
--'U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions' -- When Will The
Catalysts Kick In? (July
11, 2013)
--'U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates
Rise)' (June 18,
2013)
--'U.S. Banks: Home Equity Reset Risk Hitting the Reset Button
in 2014' (April
29, 2013)
--'U.S. Banks: Rationalizing the Branch Network (Witness the
Incredible
Shrinking Branch Network)' (Sept. 17, 2012);
--'Treatment of Unrealized Losses in U.S. Bank Capital Rule
Proposal
(Pro-Cyclical Capital Policy to Create Greater Capital
Volatility for Banks)'
(Aug. 7, 2012);
--'Risk Radar' (April 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14 (Environment Constraining
Earnings)
here
U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding
here
U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In?
here
U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
here
U.S. Banks -- Home Equity Reset Risk Hitting the Reset Button in
2014
here
U.S. Banks: Rationalizing the Branch Network (Witness the
Incredible Shrinking
Branch Network)
here
Treatment of Unrealized Losses in U.S. Bank Capital Rule
Proposal (Pro-Cyclical
Capital Policy to Create Greater Capital Volatility for Banks)
here
Risk Radar Global 1Q14
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.