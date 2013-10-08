(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed a peer
review of the
following 14 rated large regional banks: BB&T Corporation (BBT),
Capital One
Finance Corporation (COF), Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth
Third Bancorp
(FITB), Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T
Bank Corporation
(MTB), PNC Financial Services Group (PNC), Regions Financial
Corporation (RF),
SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), US Bancorp (USB), UnionBanCal
Corporation (UBC),
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Refer to Wells Fargo's individual release for a discussion of
rating actions
taken on WFC. WFC's ratings were affirmed. Please click on the
link below to
view the complete list of affected ratings.
The actions taken to date presume that the Congress will resolve
the ongoing
debt ceiling debate, and avoid a U.S. government default.
Failure to
successfully resolve the debt ceiling issue will likely have
meaningful
ramifications for the economy, and for the financial industry;
though this is
not explicitly incorporated into today's rating actions.
RATING ACTION AND RATIONALE
Fitch revised ratings and/or Outlooks for CMA, FITB, HBAN, MTB,
and STI. All
other ratings and Outlooks were affirmed and maintained for the
remaining banks.
For banks that had changes in ratings and/or Outlook revisions,
please see the
separate and related press releases available on Fitch's web
site.
CMA's Rating Outlook was revised to Stable from Negative
supported by the
company's above-peer tangible capital base, improved
fundamentals such as asset
quality performance, and strong funding profile.
FITB's ratings were upgraded to 'A' from 'A-' mainly reflecting
the company's
strong earnings profile. The company's earnings continue to
trend above peer
averages, and provide for good capital generation. FITB's Rating
Outlook is
Stable.
Fitch's upgrade of HBAN's IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+' is supported
by the company's
good earnings profile, solid capital and liquidity position, and
stable asset
quality performance. HBAN's Rating Outlook is Stable.
MTB's rating outlook was revised to Positive from Stable
reflecting mainly the
consistency of the company's performance during a difficult
operating
environment. Additionally, Fitch views the company's solid
franchise, veteran
management team, and good revenue diversification as rating
strengths.
STI's rating outlook was also revised to Positive from Stable,
reflecting an
improving overall risk profile, as well as the
company's solid liquidity profile, sound capital position, and
improving asset
quality.
The large regional banks represent some of the highest-rated
banks in Fitch's
global rating universe. Accordingly, it is unlikely there will
be meaningful
upward rating momentum for this group collectively. However, a
few institutions
whose credit profiles have been demonstrating continued relative
progress, such
as MTB and STI, could see ratings improvement over the near- to
intermediate-term, as reflected in their revised Positive
Outlooks.
Company-specific rating rationales are also described below, and
for further
discussion of the large regional bank sector in general, refer
to the special
report titled 'Large Regional Banks Periodic Review: The Sweet
Spot of Banking
in a No-Growth Environment,' to be published shortly.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VRs and IDRs:
BBT
BBT's ratings were affirmed at 'A+/F1' reflecting the
consistency of the
company's performance through the credit cycle. Despite an
operating footprint
that was particularly hard hit, BBT remained profitable through
the cycle, a
testament to its strong underwriting and conservative risk
culture. Although BBT
has a concentration in mortgages, it has so far withstood many
of the problems
ailing the industry, such as relatively low mortgage repurchase
costs, and has
not been subject to any regulatory-related action to date. After
lagging the
peer group over the past several years, BBT's earnings
performance has
meaningfully improved, and now tracks better than the peer
average, providing
support to its higher relative rating.
Although the recent court ruling regarding BBT's foreign tax
credits will have a
meaningful impact on 3Q'13 earnings, the outcome did not
adversely affect BBT's
ratings given BBT's consistent track record and overall
conservative management
philosophy. This is still viewed as an isolated misstep on BBT's
part.
As BBT is one of the highest-rated large regional banks, an
upgrade is currently
viewed as unlikely over the near term; however, improved
profitability metrics,
combined with the maintenance of an appropriate level of capital
could lead to
an upgrade. Conversely, failure to maintain earnings at current
levels could
result in negative ratings pressure.
COF
COF's ratings were affirmed at 'A-/F1' reflecting the company's
improving
earnings profile, good capital position, as well as the
continued integration of
both ING Direct and the private-label credit card portfolios of
HSBC.
Additionally, credit quality for COF's heavily weighted consumer
portfolio
(credit cards and auto loans) continue to improve, as Fitch
believes
non-performing assets (NPAs) and net-charge offs (NCOs) are at
cyclical lows,
and as such there will be some degradation in credit over the
next 12 to 24
months. That said, Fitch anticipates this expected credit
degradation to be
manageable, particularly given COF's improving capital and
strong liquidity
positions. Thus, Fitch has maintained COF's Rating Outlook at
Stable.
Fitch's Stable Outlook encompasses the view that COF's good
earnings
performance, which has benefited from significant reserve
releases, will
continue, as growth in receivables will improve net interest
income growth as
the benefit from reserve releases begins to wane. Additionally,
Fitch's
viewpoint incorporates some degradation in COF's credit quality,
particularly in
credit cards and auto, and to a lesser extent commercial
lending. Given these
moving parts there is limited upside for ratings over the near-
to
intermediate-term time horizon. Longer-term should core
earnings remain strong
and credit quality manageable, there could be some upside to the
rating or
Rating Outlook. Alternatively, should COF pursue yet another
large acquisition
or begin to materially return capital to shareholders such that
overall capital
ratios decline, there could be some negative pressure on ratings
or the Rating
Outlook.
CMA
Fitch has affirmed CMA's current ratings and revised the Outlook
to Stable from
Negative supported by the company's above-peer tangible capital
base, improved
fundamentals such as asset quality performance and strong
funding profile
evidenced by 43% of noninterest-bearing deposits. Capitalization
levels are
considered a rating strength as well as consistent credit
performance through
various economic cycles. Further, Fitch view's CMA capital
management as
conservative and its tangible equity position and risk-based
capital ratios have
historically been higher than peers. Offsetting these strengths,
CMA's financial
performance continues to lag regional peers given the prolonged
low rate
environment and weak economy.
CMA's ratings are at the high-end of its rating potential given
that financial
performance is marginally in-line with similarly rated financial
institutions.
Conversely, although not anticipated, ratings could be
negatively affected if
CMA were to reduce capital below peer averages while maintaining
similar loan
mix within a relatively short timeframe. Further, a payout ratio
(including
repurchase activity) exceeding 100% would also put pressure on
current ratings.
In addition, a change to a more aggressive business strategy
could also be a
negative rating driver.
FITB
FITB's ratings were upgraded to 'A' from 'A-' reflecting the
company's strong
earnings profile. Earnings continue to trend above peer
averages, and provide
for good capital generation. Further, the company's capital and
liquidity
profile remains solid, and provide support for the rating
action.
Although the company's NPAs are elevated from historical levels,
actual losses
have been manageable as of late, and reserve levels are still
relatively high.
With FITB's ratings at their new higher level, Fitch does not
anticipate any
further upward revisions over the near- to intermediate-term
given the high
absolute levels. Further upward movement would be predicated on
a material
decline in overall problem asset levels, combined with the
maintenance of
above-average capital and earnings profile. Conversely, a
reversal in FITB's
superior earnings profile and asset quality trends, combined
with a material
deterioration in the liquidity and capital profile, could put
pressure on FITB's
earnings.
HBAN
Fitch's upgrade of HBAN's IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+' is supported
by the company's
good earnings profile, solid capital and liquidity position, and
stable asset
quality performance, which is currently in-line with 'A-' rated
regional peers.
Despite a difficult operating environment, HBAN has delivered
solid results with
return on assets (ROA) hitting an average of 1.13% and
pre-provision net
revenues (PPNR)/Average Asset averaging 1.70% over the last five
quarters.
Further, NIM compression has been more manageable versus peers.
Incorporated in Fitch's rating action is the view that these
trends are
sustainable given the company's improved risk profile, which
should lead to
credit measures returning to normalized levels and strong
non-interest-bearing
deposits (up 65% over the last two years) which have lowered its
funding costs.
Further, the company's targeted positive operating leverage
should help the
bottom line. Fitch also notes that HBAN has a solid capital and
liquidity
position. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch does not anticipate much upward ratings potential for
HBAN. Conversely,
although not expected, should HBAN's performance fall below
current levels, such
as ROA and NIM, or credit measures weaken, ratings would come
under pressure.
Additionally, aggressive capital management would also be viewed
negatively.
KEY
Fitch's affirmation of KEY's IDR and Stable Outlook is supported
by the
company's strong capital position, solid asset quality
performance, enhanced
liquidity, and reduced risk profile. Offsetting this, the
company's earnings
profile is considered weaker than most large regional banks as
it consistently
reports financial returns that lag peer averages.
Ratings incorporate KEY's strong capital position, which is
amongst the highest
of its peer group with a tangible common equity (TCE) of 9.88%
at 2Q'13 and
estimated Tier 1 Common ratio (under Basel III) of 10.73%.
Additionally, given
the company's reduced risk profile over the years, credit
performance continues
to be better than peers with an average NCOs of 0.50% and NPAs
of 1.60% over the
last five quarters.
Over the last few years, KEY has also made significant
improvements to its
liquidity profile by reducing its funding costs and improving
its
noninterest-bearing deposit base, which is up 17% for 2Q'13
compared to the same
period a year ago and roughly 57% higher since 2010. Fitch also
notes that the
company's diversified revenue base is also viewed positively as
evidenced by
noninterest income contributing roughly 44% of total revenues,
above the
regional peer average.
Offsetting these factors, earnings measures are considered to be
on the lower
end versus the large regional peer group. Some of this may be
attributed to the
company's above-average operating costs and lower loan yields
given the
relatively large component of C&I tied to LIBOR rates. ROA and
PPNR continue to
be below large regional peers' averages, and NIM is also modest,
albeit
improving compared to the same period a year ago. Incorporated
in the
affirmation is that profitability will trend positively and
reach peer averages
over time. Further, the company's cost savings initiatives
should also lead to
improvements in profitability.
Current ratings are at the high end of rating potential given
that financial
performance is marginally in-line with similarly rated financial
institutions.
Conversely, negative rating action could ensue should the
company take a more
aggressive approach to capital management, such as a rapid
decline of capital
within a relatively short timeframe and/or a total payout ratio
exceeding 100%.
Unexpected changes to current business strategy or key executive
management, or
a declining trend in operating performance would also be viewed
negatively.
MTB
MTB's ratings are affirmed with the Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable. The
company has consistently delivered solid financial measures and
credit
performance during a difficult operating environment.
Additionally, Fitch views
the company's solid franchise, veteran management team, and good
revenue
diversification as rating strengths. Offsetting these positives,
MTB capital
levels tends to be lower than peers. However, Fitch's believes
the company's
strong equity generation, good asset quality performance through
various credit
cycles, solid reserves when compared to net charge-offs (NCOs)
and moderate
dividend payout help offset the capital position. Further, MTB
has continued to
build its capital position from historical levels. As of 2Q'13,
TCE and Tier 1
Common estimated (under Basel III) stood at 7.61% and
approximately 8.10%,
respectively.
Positive rating momentum could ensue should MTB successfully
remediate its
current BSA/AML deficiencies without any material regulatory
fines and/or
restrictions. Fitch would expect MTB's capital position to
continue to build
while maintaining strong earnings, reserves and credit
performance.
Conversely, negative rating drivers would be a more aggressive
approach to
capital management, and/or announcing an acquisition in the near
term given the
sizeable Hudson City transaction. In addition, unexpected
changes to current
business strategy or key executive management would also be
viewed negatively.
PNC
PNC's ratings were affirmed at A+ reflecting its strong
risk-adjusted earnings
profile, solid liquidity profile, low level of loan losses, and
consistency of
operating performance through the recent financial crisis. Much
of PNC's rating
strength is supported by its consistent track record. Although
there have been
some large one-time items in PNC's earnings recently, PNC's core
earnings remain
higher than the large regional peer averages, and the level of
non-core items
has tapered off throughout 2013. Further, PNC loss experience is
more consistent
and better than peer averages. While NPAs remain elevated for
PNC, actual NCOs
have been below peer averages. PNC's liquidity profile has
historically been a
rating strength as well, and, like the rest of its peers, PNC
continues to
report very solid liquidity measures, though in part
attributable to the
relatively anemic economic recovery.
These rating strengths are somewhat offset by a larger relative
impact on
capital ratios from Basel III, and some tail risk related to
mortgage-related
issues including pending and potential litigation, mortgage
repurchase expenses,
and future risk related to home equity end-of-draws.
Fitch views an upgrade as a low likelihood given PNC's already
high credit
rating, the challenging economic environment, and uncertain
interest rate
environment. However, there would be negative ratings pressure
if PNC were to
report meaningful deterioration in asset quality, coupled with
weaker
profitability metrics, or aggressive capital management.
RF
RF's Rating Outlook remains Positive reflecting the improving
overall risk
profile, combined with moderating asset quality and solid
capital and liquidity
profiles. RF reports the second highest estimated Tier 1 common
ratio (under
Basel III) among the Large Regional Bank Peer Group, and one of
the lowest
loan-to-deposit ratios. Despite this, RF ratings remain at the
low end of the
large regional peer group mainly reflecting the company's weaker
relative
profitability and still elevated asset quality ratios.
Fitch notes that much of the improved earnings performance
reflects large
reserve releases. RF reported just $41 million in provision
expenses in 1H'13,
as compared to $324 million in NCOs. Fitch expects the level of
reserve
releases to continue to diminish, which will ultimately pressure
earnings as RF
provides for new loan growth. That said, there is still a decent
amount of
credit leverage available to the company as its
reserves-to-loans remains
amongst the highest among the large regional banks, and asset
quality continues
to reflect improving trends.
Ratings could be positively affected with the maintenance of
core earnings at
peer levels combined with a continued reduction in problem asset
levels.
Conversely, a sustained reversal of moderating credit trends,
combined with a
large decrease in capital, would likely pressure ratings;
although a downgrade
is viewed as remote given RF's recent progress in addressing
many of its many
challenges.
STI
STI's ratings were affirmed at 'BBB+' reflecting the company's
solid liquidity
profile, sound capital position, and improving asset quality.
The company's
Outlook was revised to Positive from Stable reflecting an
improving overall risk
profile.
STI's risk profile benefits from a reduction in residential
mortgage and home
equity lending, and a material decline in problem assets.
Further, its risk
profile incorporates a balanced business mix, and a good degree
of noninterest
income. In light of the low interest rate environment and
subdued economic
growth, Fitch remains concerned relative to the industry's
stretching for yield.
Fitch notes that STI's securities portfolio continues to have
very little credit
risk, and its loan growth suggests a measured approach to
extending credit in
the current environment, characterized as having very
competitive pricing.
Finally, STI's interest rate risk positioning is relatively
neutral, not
suggesting any directional bets in its risk management.
Somewhat offsetting this, STI's earnings performance remains
below large
regional bank peer averages, though it does reflect an improving
trend over the
past several years. The improvement in reported earnings has
come largely from
lower provision expenses. Fitch views favorably STI's recent
settlement with
Freddie Mac; noting, however, that most of STI's legacy
repurchase risk still
resides with Fannie Mae.
Sustained and improved profitability metrics that are in line
with large bank
regional peers, combined with the maintenance of appropriate
capital levels and
the continuation of moderating asset quality, could result in
positive rating
momentum for STI. Fitch anticipates that resolution of the
Positive Outlook may
extend beyond 12 months. Conversely, deteriorating asset quality
trends,
combined with a lack of improvement in profitability metrics
could pressure
STI's current ratings, though a downgrade is viewed as unlikely.
USB
USB's strong ratings were affirmed at 'AA-/F1+' reflecting the
company's
continued solid operating performance, which continues to rank
at the top of the
banking industry across nearly all performance measurements.
Fitch believes this
is due to a combination of factors, primarily USB's strong
low-cost-funding
advantage, extremely disciplined expense management, and a
strong and
long-tenured management team which has navigated the company
through multiple
economic cycles all while continuing to deliver strong results
both on an
absolute and a relative basis.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Any upward rating momentum for
USB's already
strong ratings will likely be predicated on continued
industry-leading operating
performance over time. This includes generating better than
peer-level loan
growth while maintaining good asset quality metrics, continued
investment in and
growth of sources of non-interest income, particularly in its
transaction
processing and wealth management businesses, and better than
peer performance at
some point when short-term interest rates begin to rise. Should
growing
competitive factors lead USB's operating metrics to begin to
decline, or should
the company pursue a large acquisition that carries significant
integration risk
or is evidence of a significant change in corporate strategy,
the Outlook could
be revised to Negative, though this is viewed by Fitch as
remote.
UBC
UBC's IDR was affirmed at 'A' reflecting the company's solid
capitalization and
asset quality, as well as stable funding with access to capital
markets.
Additionally, while no parent support is currently incorporated
into the IDR,
Fitch believes that UBC is viewed as a core subsidiary of its
100% owner, Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (BTMU).
UBC's profitability deteriorated moderately in 2012 and 2013,
and remains well
below the large regional bank peer average. Earnings have been
pressured by the
industry-wide trend of shrinking margins as well as higher
overhead costs
associated with acquisitions. However, provision costs and net
credit losses
continue to improve, and remain better than the peer average.
Fitch does not envision any near-term upside to the ratings as
profitability
metrics have lagged the large regional bank peer average.
Ratings could be
downgraded if its parent's rating (BTMU; rated 'A' with a Stable
Outlook by
Fitch) were to be downgraded by several notches due to the
significant
integration with BTMU. Additionally, should current positive
capital trends
reverse themselves and/or UBC enter into a material acquisition
that adversely
impacts leverage, ratings could be downgraded. Asset quality
deterioration,
particularly in the real estate or energy portfolios, would also
be a negative
rating driver.
ZION
ZION's ratings were affirmed at 'BBB-/F3' reflecting the
company's strong
liquidity and continuing improvement in asset quality metrics.
Furthermore,
Fitch views ZION's recent enterprise risk management
enhancements positively,
although the agency would like to observe how these enhancements
season over
time. Fitch also notes that the ratings affirmation reflects
the company's
improved regulatory capital ratios, though tangible capital
ratios have been
relatively flat.
Fitch notes that downside risk to ZION's ratings is limited.
With the Rating
Outlook at Positive, upward momentum to the rating is possible
with improved
core earnings generation as well as continued seasoning of the
company's updated
risk management processes and procedures. ZION's ROA, even
including relatively
large reserve releases as a percentage of total assets, remains
near the bottom
of Fitch's regional peer group. Fitch believes that solid loan
growth as well
as reduced expenses (the efficiency ratio was 80.23% as of
2Q'13) could help
drive earnings over time. Fitch would also note that while
ZION's enhanced risk
management practices and procedures are viewed favorably, it
would also like to
observe the seasoning of these for some time before considering
upside to
current ratings. As a result, the Rating Outlook for ZION
remains Positive.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Ratings and Support
Floor Ratings:
With the exception of WFC and UBC, all of the large regional
banks in the peer
group have Support Ratings of '5' and Support Floor Ratings of
'NF'. WFC's
Support Rating of '1' and Support Floor Rating of 'A' reflect
its systemic
importance to the U.S. UBC's Support Rating of '1' reflects the
extremely high
probability of support from its parent, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi
UFJ. Since this
support is based on institutional support, as opposed to
sovereign support for
WFC, there is no Support Floor Rating assigned.
In Fitch's view, the remaining banks are not considered
systemically important
and therefore, Fitch believes the probability of support is
unlikely. IDRs and
VRs do not incorporate any government support for any of the
banks in the Large
Regional Bank Peer Group.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and Other
Hybrid
Securities:
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by the
banks are notched
down from the issuers' VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment
of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably. The ratings of subordinated
debt and hybrid
securities are sensitive to any change in the banks' VRs or to
changes in the
banks' propensity to make coupon payments that are permitted but
not compulsory
under the instruments' documentation.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Holding Company:
All of the entities reviewed in the Large Regional Bank Group
have a bank
holding company (BHC) structure with the bank as the main
subsidiary. All
subsidiaries are considered core to the parent holding company,
supporting
equalized ratings between bank subsidiaries and bank holding
companies. IDR and
VR are equalized with those of its operating companies and
banks, reflecting its
role as the bank holding company.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiary and Affiliated
Company Rating:
All of the entities reviewed in the Large Regional Bank Group
factor in a high
probability of support from parent institutions to its
subsidiaries. This
reflects the fact that performing parent banks have very rarely
allowed
subsidiaries to default. It also considers the high level of
integration, brand,
management, financial and reputational incentives to avoid
subsidiary defaults.
Contact:
Julie Solar (Primary Analyst for BBT, FITB, PNC, RF, STI, WFC)
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Doriana Gamboa (Primary Analyst for CMA, HBAN, KEY, MTB)
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Justin Fuller (Primary Analyst for COF, USB, ZION)
Director
+1-312-368-2057
Ed Thompson (Primary Analyst for UBC)
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0364
Committee Chairperson
Christopher D. Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in
Fitch's Master
Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by
information provided by
the companies.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Dec. 05, 2012)
--'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' (Sept. 11, 2013);
--'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' (Sept. 11, 2013);
--'Risk Radar' (Sept. 5, 2013);
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Review: 2Q13 (Record Net Income in
No-Growth
Environment)'
(August 16, 2013)
--'U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Diminishing QE
Effectiveness and
its Impact on
Systemic Liquidity and Funding)' (Aug. 8, 2013);
--'U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions' -- When Will The
Catalysts Kick In? (July
11, 2013)
--'U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates
Rise)' (June 18,
2013)
--'U.S. Banks -- Home Equity Reset Risk Hitting the Reset Button
in 2014' (April
29, 2013)
--'U.S. Banks: Rationalizing the Branch Network (Witness the
Incredible
Shrinking Branch
Network)' (Sept. 17, 2012).
