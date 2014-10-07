(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review (In Wait and
See Mode for Rates to Move)
here
NEW YORK, October 07 (Fitch) Following its large regional bank
peer review,
Fitch Ratings has upgraded the ratings for Regions Financial
Corporation (RF) to
'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition,
Fitch's peer
review includes affirmations of the Long-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) for
the following 14 large regional banks:
--BB&T Corporation (BBT);
--Capital One Financial Corporation (COF);
--Comerica Incorporated (CMA);
--Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB);
--Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN);
--Keycorp (KEY);
--M&T Bank Corporation (MTB);
--MUFG Americas Holding Corporation (MUFG);
--PNC Financial Services Group (PNC);
--SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI);
--US Bancorp (USB);
--Wells Fargo & Company (WFC);
--Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Fitch upgraded RF's IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' reflecting
continued asset quality
improvement, a strong capital profile, and a generally
recovering overall risk
profile. The upgrade and Stable Rating Outlook incorporate
expectations of an
improving earnings profile over time.
The Rating Outlook remains Positive for STI and MTB, while the
Outlook for ZION
was revised to Stable from Positive. Fitch revised ZION's
Outlook to Stable from
Positive due to continued underperformance relative to peer
banks.
MTB's Outlook remains Positive. Fitch expects to resolve the
Outlook following
the removal of the BSA/AML-related MOU or final approval to
acquire Hudson City,
which would indicate sufficient improvement in its BSA/AML risk
management
program.
If the regulatory order or the acquisition is still not
completed within the
next 12 months, Fitch may consider revising the Outlook to
Stable.
STI's Outlook also remains Positive reflecting the company's
balanced and
diverse business mix, improving asset quality, and good capital
profile.
Fitch has published Rating Action Commentaries for each of the
large regional
banks, which are available on www.fitchratings.com. These
include each issuer's
key rating drivers and rating sensitivities and lists of all
rating actions
taken.
For further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer to
the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic Review:
In Wait and See
Mode for Rates to Move,' to be published shortly.
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31,
2014');
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10,
2012');
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria (Jan.
31, 2014');
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles (March 27,
2014');
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14 (July 23, 2014');
--'Index Trend Analysis - 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls
to Neutral) (July
15, 2014');
--'Risk Radar Global 3Q14 (September 15, 2014').
