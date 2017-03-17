(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Takes Rating Actions on
Paragon RMBS Series
here
LONDON, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded 7 tranches,
downgraded 5
tranches and 4 currency swap obligations and affirmed 61
tranches and 4 currency
swap obligations of the Paragon RMBS series. A full list of
rating actions is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
The series is backed by loans originated by Paragon Mortgage
Limited, Paragon
Mortgages (2010) Limited and Mortgage Trust Limited, all
subsidiaries of The
Paragon Group. It comprises 13 Paragon buy-to-let (BTL) deals
and one
non-conforming RMBS transaction, Paragon Secured Finance (PSF1),
which is fully
backed by second-charge loans.
The Criteria for Rating Currency Swap Obligations of an SPV in
Structured
Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds expects that a rating
action with respect
to a note tranche results in a corresponding rating action with
respect to the
related rated swap obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Asset Performance
Loans with more than three unpaid monthly instalments have
remained stable over
the 12 months prior to the last reporting dates, when they
ranged from 0%
(Paragon 22 to 24) to 0.5% (Paragon 20) of the current portfolio
balance, while
Fitch's UK All Buy-To-Let Index was 1%. Given the BTL nature of
the underlying
pools, borrowers in arrears by more than three months are
predominantly managed
by Paragon via its receiver of rent policy, where the full
rental stream is
diverted to Paragon, as administrator, and used towards clearing
arrears.
Paragon's extensive use of its receiver of rent policy has
therefore contributed
towards the low level of delinquencies across the series.
The cumulative balance of loans taken into possession has also
remained stable
and was reported between 0% (Paragon 22 to 24) and 3% of the
original portfolio
balance (Paragon 7), an average increase of 11bps over the last
12 months. The
limited arrears pipeline, combined with contained foreclosures,
contributes to
the Stable and Positive Outlooks across the series.
As of January 2017, PSF1's late stage arrears were reported at
9.3% (-1.2pp
yoy), 90bps above the Fitch UK Non-Conforming Index. Cumulative
losses have
increased by only 17bps since January 2016. In Fitch's view, the
robust gross
excess spread generated by the structure (8.8%, annualised) will
continue to be
sufficient to cover these losses.
Stressed QSA Assumptions
Based on the analysis of loan level data provided by Paragon on
properties taken
into possession and sold, the agency applied a quick sale
adjustment (average
35%) higher than the criteria assumption (31%). Fitch's analysis
showed that the
current credit enhancement (CE) was sufficient to withstand the
lower
recoveries.
Counterparty Exposure
The CE available to the junior notes in Paragon 7, 8, 10, 11,
12, 13, 14 and 15
is solely provided by the First Loss Funds, which can be either
invested in
Authorised Investments or held in the Transaction Account at
Barclays
(A/Stable/F1), in accordance with the terms and conditions of
each
securitisation. In Fitch's view, a credit link to the Long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of Barclays exists, hence the decision to cap the
rating of the
junior notes in Paragon 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 at 'Asf'.
The currency swap provider in Paragon 7 (Royal Bank of Scotland
(RBS);
BBB+/Stable/F2) is posting collateral below that suggested by
Fitch's current
counterparty criteria for structured finance transactions. Fitch
concluded that
the amount posted is sufficient to withstand Class A ratings
above the
derivative provider's IDR. Conversely, Class B ratings have been
capped at the
Long-term Issuer Default Rating of RBS as the credit link to the
bank is deemed
material.
Excess Spread Reductions
The Paragon deals feature loans linked to the Bank of England
Base Rate (BBR)
and Paragon's Standard Variable Rate (SVR). The mismatch between
the three-month
Libor payable on the notes and the variable rates paid on the
underlying loans
is not hedged in these transactions. Consequently, the agency
adjusted the
transaction's excess spread by assuming Paragon's SVR (5.1%) is
reduced to
three-month Libor plus 2.6%. For BBR-linked loans the weighted
average spread on
the BBR paying loans was reduced by 50bps. The analysis results
have shown that
current ratings were relatively insensitive to these stresses.
Sufficient CE
The stable asset performance, together with non-amortising
reserve funds has
contributed to a steady build-up of CE, which resulted in the
upgrade of the
class B notes of Paragon 13, 15, 19 and 20 and of the class C
notes in Paragon
19.
Paragon 10 and 14 class A1 Short-Term Rating Withdrawn
Paragon 10, 11, 12 and 14 class A1 notes were subject to a
remarketing agreement
and a conditional purchase agreement intended to facilitate
their eligibility
for purchase by money market funds. The note tranches were
structured to be
issued on an annual, revolving basis. Unless noteholders
exercised their right
to retain the notes, they would be automatically tendered for
remarketing. The
remarketing bank would then first try to sell the notes in the
open market or,
if unsuccessful, would require the conditional purchaser to
acquire them.
Ultimately, the short-term ratings on these notes reflect the
ability of the
conditional purchaser to acquire them every year.
Paragon 12 class A1 notes are still subject to their annual
remarketing and as
such, we have affirmed their Short-term ratings in line with the
Short-term
rating of the respective conditional note purchaser.
We received written notice that Paragon 10, Paragon 11 and
Paragon 14 A1 Note
Conditional Purchaser has purchased the notes on 15 September
2016, 15 January
2017 and 15 December 2016, respectively.
The conditional repurchase of the Class A1 notes of Paragon 10,
Paragon 11 and
Paragon 14 triggered a remarketing termination event. As a
result, Short-term
ratings are no longer applicable and have been withdrawn.
Error Resolved
During the course of completing the 2017 annual review of these
transactions,
Fitch identified erroneous data entries in its models regarding
relevant loan
margins which affected the 17 March 2016 Paragon 22 and Paragon
23 rating
action. Today's rating action corrects these data entry
inconsistencies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the junior notes in Paragon 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 is
capped at
Barclays's IDR. Any changes in the bank's Issuer Default Rating
may result in
rating actions on these notes.
Paragon 7's currency swaps are in Fitch's view
under-collateralised. As a
result, the class B ratings have been capped at the swap
provider's IDR. Any
changes in the bank's Issuer Default Rating may result in rating
actions on
these notes.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the asset pools and the
transactions. There
were no findings that affected the rating analysis. Fitch has
not reviewed the
results of any third party assessment of the asset portfolio
information or
conducted a review of origination files as part of its ongoing
monitoring.
Relevant for PSF1 to Paragon 15:
Fitch did not undertake a review of the information provided
about the
underlying asset pools ahead of the transactions' initial
closing. The
subsequent performance of the transactions over the years is
consistent with the
agency's expectations given the operating environment and Fitch
is therefore
satisfied that the asset pool information relied upon for its
initial rating
analysis was adequately reliable.
Relevant for Paragon 19 to Paragon 24:
Prior to the transactions' closing, Fitch reviewed the results
of a third party
assessment conducted on the asset portfolio information, which
indicated no
adverse findings material to the rating analysis. Prior to the
transactions'
closing, Fitch conducted a review of a small targeted sample of
Paragon's
origination files and found the information contained in the
reviewed files to
be adequately consistent with the originator's policies and
practices and the
other information provided to the agency about the asset
portfolios.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the information relied upon for
the agency's
rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies
indicates that
it is adequately reliable.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis.
- Transaction reporting provided by Paragon as at December 2016
(Paragon 10, 14,
15 and 22), January 2017 (Paragon 8, 11, 13, 23 and 24) and
February 2017 (PSF
1, Paragon 7, 12, 19 and 20).
- Loan-by-loan data provided by Paragon as at November 2016
(Paragon 10, 14, 15
and 22), December 2016 (Paragon 8, 11, 13, 23 and 24) and
January 2017 (PSF 1,
Paragon 7, 12, 19 and 20).
- Sold repossessions data provided by Paragon as at March 2017.
MODELS
The models below were used in the analysis. Click on the link
for a description
of the model.
ResiEMEA
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/structuredfinance/rmbs/resiemea
">ResiEME
A.
EMEA RMBS Surveillance Model
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/structuredfinance/rmbs/emearsm
">EMEA
RMBS Surveillance Model.
EMEA CashFlow Model
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/structuredfinance/emeacfm
">EMEA Cash
Flow Model.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Alberto Tentori
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1735
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Robbie Sargent
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1404
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 01 Sep
2016)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Criteria Addendum: UK Residential Mortgage Assumptions (pub. 03
Feb 2017)
here
Criteria for Rating Currency Swap Obligations of an SPV in
Structured Finance
Transactions and Covered Bonds (pub. 11 Aug 2016)
here
EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 29 Nov 2016)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016)
here
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Interest Rate Stresses
Rating Criteria
(pub. 17 Feb 2017)
here
Related Research
Paragon Mortgages (NO. 19) PLC - Appendix
here
Paragon Mortgages (No.20) plc - Appendix
here
Paragon Mortgages (No.22) PLC - Appendix
here
Paragon Mortgages (No.23) PLC - Appendix
here
Paragon Mortgages (No.24) PLC – Appendix
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020730
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001