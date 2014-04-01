(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken rating
actions on the
following six private-sector Venezuelan banks following the
downgrade of the
sovereign's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs):
--Banesco, Banco Universal, CA (BBU);
--Banco Provincial, S.A., Banco Universal (Provincial);
--Mercantil, C.A. Banco Universal (Mercantil);
--Banco Occidental de Descuento (BOD);
--Banco del Caribe, C.A. Banco Universal (Bancaribe);
--Banco Exterior, C.A. Banco Universal (Exterior).
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
These rating actions follow the downgrade of Venezuela's IDRs to
'B' from 'B+'.
The Rating Outlooks on the sovereign's IDRs remain Negative. The
banks' ratings
are constrained by the sovereign due to the negative effects of
government
control over the financial sector and the broader economy
(reflected in
Venezuela's 'B'/Negative Outlook) and high exposure to the
public sector.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
These entities are the six largest private sector universal
commercial banks in
Venezuela, with operations primarily in the country. All of
these banks'
Viability Ratings (VRs), or standalone intrinsic financial
strengths, drive
their IDRs and do not take into account either institutional or
state support.
High inflation, which reached 53% at year-end 2013 (metropolitan
Caracas),
distorts financial ratios compared with other emerging market
universal/commercial banks with a VR in the 'b' category.
BBU
BBU's ratings balance its solid profitability (even when
adjusting for
inflation) and asset quality indicators, as well as its adequate
liquidity and
capitalization relative to domestic and international peers. BBU
is the main
subsidiary of Banesco Holding, S.A.
PROVINCIAL
Provincial's ratings reflect its strong franchise and financial
profile compared
with both domestic and international peers. The ratings also
incorporate the
bank's conservative risk management and operational support from
Spain's Banco
Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA). Provincial's majority
shareholder is BBVA,
which has a 55% stake in the bank.
MERCANTIL
Mercantil's ratings reflect its strong performance (even when
adjusting for
inflation), manageable liquidity risk and resilient credit risk
profile. The
strength of its balance sheet, management's experience in
dealing with the
inherently volatile operating environment in Venezuela, and its
ample market
share and strong franchise allow the bank to maintain a
relatively stable
deposit base. Mercantil is the largest subsidiary of Mercantil
Servicios
Financieros.
BOD
BOD's ratings incorporate a history of volatile profitability,
capitalization,
and asset quality indicators relative to both domestic and
international peers.
With the exception of liquidity, the bank's financial metrics
are weaker than
other large universal commercial banks in Venezuela. The bank is
controlled by
Cartera de Inversiones Venezuela (CIV), a diversified holding
company with
interests in financial and nonfinancial companies.
CARIBE
Bancaribe's ratings reflect its resilient performance, stable
asset quality
indicators and adequate liquidity risk. It also incorporates a
strengthening of
capital ratios in 2013, following pressures related to high
nominal asset growth
in recent years. Scotiabank has a minority stake of 27% in
Bancaribe.
EXTERIOR
Exterior's ratings reflect its solid asset quality and
profitability ratios
(even when adjusting for inflation). Liquidity and
capitalization remain
adequate, though weaker than some of its larger domestic peers.
Grupo Bancario
Ignacio Fierro has an 84% stake in Exterior.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Government intervention that pressures financial performance of
these banks
could negatively affect the banks' IDRs, VRs and National
ratings. A sustained
deterioration in profitability or asset quality that pressures
capitalization
ratios could also be negative for their ratings.
Additionally, a downgrade of the sovereign's IDRs would result
in a similar
action on the IDRs and VRs of these banks, which are currently
capped at the
sovereign. There is no upside potential to any of the banks'
international
ratings in the near term as the sovereign currently has a
Negative Rating
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The banks' Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'NF'
reflect Fitch's expectation of no support. Despite these banks'
systemic
importance, support cannot be relied upon given Venezuela's
speculative-grade
rating and lack of a consistent policy on bank support.
Government interference
in the banking system could also negatively influence
shareholder support if
these banks were to require financial assistance.
Venezuela's propensity or ability to provide timely support to
these banks is
not likely to change given the sovereign's low speculative-grade
ratings. As
such, the SR and SRF have no upgrade potential, particularly as
the sovereign
has a Negative Outlook.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
BBU
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings affirmed at 'B';
--Viability affirmed at 'b';
--Support affirmed at 5;
--Support Floor affirmed at NF;
--Long-term national-scale rating affirmed at 'A+(ven)';
--Short-term national-scale rating affirmed at 'F1(ven)'.
Provincial
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs downgraded to 'B'
from 'B+'; Outlook
Negative;
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings affirmed at 'B';
--Viability downgraded to 'b' from 'b+';
--Support affirmed at 5;
--Support Floor affirmed at NF;
--Long-term national-scale rating affirmed at 'AA+(ven)';
--Short-term national-scale rating affirmed at 'F1+(ven)'.
Mercantil
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs downgraded to 'B'
from 'B+'; Outlook
Negative;
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings affirmed at 'B';
--Viability downgraded to 'b' from 'b+'
--Support affirmed at 5;
--Support Floor affirmed at NF;
--Long-term national-scale rating affirmed at 'AA+(ven)';
--Short-term national-scale rating affirmed at 'F1+(ven)'.
BOD
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings affirmed at 'B';
--Viability affirmed at 'b';
--Support affirmed at 5;
--Support Floor affirmed at NF;
--Long-term national-scale rating affirmed at 'BBB(ven)';
--Short-term national-scale rating affirmed at 'F3(ven)'.
Caribe
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings affirmed at 'B';
--Viability affirmed at 'b';
--Support affirmed at 5;
--Support Floor affirmed at NF;
--Long-term national-scale rating affirmed at 'A+(ven)';
--Short-term national-scale rating affirmed at 'F1(ven)'.
Exterior
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs downgraded to 'B'
from 'B+'; Outlook
Negative;
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings affirmed at 'B';
--Viability downgraded to 'b' from 'b+'
--Support affirmed at 5;
--Support Floor affirmed at NF;
--Long-term national-scale rating affirmed at 'AA(ven)';
--Short-term national-scale rating affirmed at 'F1+(ven)'.
Contact:
Theresa Paiz Fredel (Primary Analyst - BBU, Provincial, BOD,
Mercantil, Caribe)
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State St. Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Mark Narron (Primary Analyst - Exterior)
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Andres Marquez (Secondary Analyst - Mercantil, Bancaribe)
Director
+571 326 9999, Ext. 1220
Larisa Arteaga (Secondary Analyst - BOD)
Director
+1-809-563-2481
Committee Chairperson
Rita Goncalvez
Senior Director
+55 21 4503 2621
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'National Scale Rating Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013);
--'Peer Review: Private Sector Venezuela Banks' (Feb. 6, 2014)
--'2014 Outlook: Andean Banks' (Dec. 16, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2014 Outlook. Andean Banks (Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and
Venezuela)
here
Peer Review: Private Sector Venezuelan Banks (Facing
Macroeconomic Imbalances)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.