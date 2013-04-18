(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Spain-based
Bankia, S.A.'s
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB', Short-term IDR
of 'F2', Support
Rating of '2' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BBB' on Rating
Watch Negative
(RWN). At the same time, Fitch has maintained NCG Banco, S.A.'s
(NCG) Long-term
IDR of 'BB+', Short-term IDR of 'B', Support Rating of '3' and
SRF of 'BB+' on
RWN. The agency has also upgraded Bankia's Viability Rating (VR)
to 'b' from 'f'
and NCG's to 'b+' from 'f'.
Fitch has simultaneously taken rating actions on Bankia's parent
bank, Banco
Financiero y de Ahorros, S.A. (BFA), including an upgrade of its
VR to 'b-' from
'f' and placing its Long-term IDR and SRF of 'BB' on RWN. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
These rating actions follow a review by Fitch of these banks'
credit profile,
after receiving capital support from Spain's Fund for Orderly
Bank Restructuring
(FROB) under the terms and conditions approved by the European
Commission on 28
November 2012. While this capital support is the primary reason
behind the
upgrade of Bankia, BFA, and NCG's VRs , Fitch has also factored
into these
banks' VR the impacts on credit risk and liquidity of the
transfer of the vast
majority of their real estate exposure to the Spanish bad bank
(SAREB) and the
benefits on these banks' capital from the forthcoming burden
sharing, which
entails exchanges of hybrid and subordinated debt securities
into the banks'
equity.
The RWNs on Bankia's and NCG's IDRs, Support Ratings and SRFs
reflect potential
pressures on the propensity of future support being available to
these banks,
which have been recent beneficiaries of significant state aid.
For example,
Bankia and NCG are substantially downsizing their franchises,
which will result
in relatively smaller institutions of reduced systemic
importance. In its
assessment of support, Fitch also notes the intent within the EU
to reduce
implicit state support for banks. In addition to these
considerations, the RWN
on BFA's Long-term IDR and SRF reflects potential additional
support pressures
arising from its effective status as a bank holding company,
rather than an
active deposit-taking bank. The RWNs on the Support Ratings
reflect the
potential for the banks' SRFs and Long-term IDRs to be
downgraded by more than
one notch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SRF
Bankia and NCG's IDRs and senior debt ratings and BFA's IDRs are
driven by their
SRFs. Bankia's SRF reflects a relatively high likelihood of
support given its
size and systemic importance as Spain's fourth-largest banking
group with a
market share of around 10%. BFA, like Bankia, has benefited from
extraordinary
support but its SRF (reflecting a moderate probability of
support) is lower than
that of Bankia because it is effectively a bank holding company,
rather than an
active deposit-taking bank. NCG's SRF reflects a moderate
probability of support
due to its smaller national franchise than Bankia but also its
relatively high
importance in the north-western region of Galicia. As noted
previously, these
SRFs and Long-term IDR are on RWN, which the agency expects to
resolve within
the next three months.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SRF
Bankia, BFA and NCG's IDRs will be downgraded if their SRFs are
downgraded. The
SRFs are on RWN for the reasons noted previously but could also
be downgraded
were Spain's sovereign rating ('BBB'/Negative) to be downgraded.
For lower-rated
NCG, the mostly likely cause of an IDR upgrade would be its
acquisition by a
higher rated entity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - BANKIA'S AND NCG'S VRs
The upgrade of Bankia's and NCG's VR reflects the improvement in
capital. Bankia
received EUR10.7bn in contingent convertibles (CoCos) from the
state through the
parent bank (BFA), which will be converted shortly, and NCG
increased capital by
EUR5.4bn. Further strengthening will arise from burden sharing
of subordinated
and hybrid instruments, which is expected by Fitch to generate
EUR4.8bn of
additional capital for Bankia and EUR1.8bn for NCG. Fitch
calculates that, after
completing the recapitalisation, Bankia's and NCG's pro forma
Fitch Core Capital
(FCC) ratio will be a weak 4.6% and vulnerable 8.9%,
respectively, under further
asset quality stress. Fitch also considers that these banks'
pre-impairment
profitability will remain modest at the early stage of the
restructuring.
The VR also reflects their improved risk profile after
transferring most of the
real estate assets to SAREB. At end-2012, Bankia's and NCG's
real estate
exposure was only 6% and 5%, respectively, of total loans and
foreclosed assets.
Non-real estate loans however deteriorated further in 2012 and
Bankia's end-2012
non-performing loan (NPL) ratio at 12.9% and NCG's at 13.9% were
above the
sector average (10.4%). While reserves held against impaired
assets, at about
62% and 60%, respectively, at end-2012, seem reasonable both
banks also had
large stocks of restructured and watch-list loans, which Fitch
regards as an
additional source of risk.
Bankia's and NCG's liquidity was boosted by the receipt of
state-guaranteed debt
in exchange of SAREB transfers and FROB capital via European
Stability Mechanism
bonds.
Bankia's unencumbered assets, at 8.8% of total assets at
end-2012, are
sufficient to meet debt repayments scheduled for 2013-2015.
While the bank's
retail funding imbalances have reduced dramatically, the deposit
base remains
small at one-third of total assets. Fitch anticipates that it
will be
challenging for Bankia to turn around its franchise, whilst
meeting
restructuring plans and facing burden sharing on instruments
that were in part
sold to retail customers. Bankia's level of wholesale funding is
high, in
particular ECB borrowings, which are well above peers despite
recent reductions
and are needed to protect margins.
NCG's pool of liquid assets amounted to EUR11bn at end-2012,
which sufficiently
covers scheduled debt maturities. The bank's loan/deposit ratio
declined to
118%, or 106% if adjusted for retail bonds, impairment reserves
and self-funded
loans. Nevertheless, NCG remains reliant on wholesale funding,
particularly ECB
funding, which Fitch sees, like for Bankia, as needed to support
profitability.
NCG's VR also takes into account the risks involved in the
execution of the
restructuring plan and challenges in managing the reputational
issues related to
burden sharing, largely affecting retail customers. While the
latter could
impair its strong regional franchise, the agency expects, at the
current VR
level, the impact of this on deposits and funding costs to be
limited.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - BANKIA'S AND NCG'S VRs
Bankia's and NCG's VRs are sensitive to weaker than currently
expected economic
and operating conditions, failure to implement the restructuring
and
recapitalisation targets as planned and/or a substantial
impairment of their
business franchise and financial profile, for example due to
further weakening
of asset quality and/or of deposit levels following burden
sharing. Conversely,
upgrade potential could mainly arise from a stabilisation of the
asset quality
trends, improvement of their underlying profitability as well as
further
rebalancing of their funding profiles.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BFA'S VR
BFA is wholly-owned by the FROB and will have the majority
ownership of Bankia,
after the conversion of CoCos and burden sharing. BFA, as the
parent of the
group, received EUR22.5bn of capital from the FROB, EUR10.7bn of
which related
to Bankia. BFA's equity will be further reinforced by burden
sharing.
In its assessment, Fitch concluded that the risk profile of BFA
is closely
correlated with that of Bankia, which is seen by Fitch as BFA's
main operating
subsidiary. The one-notch difference in the VRs of Bankia and
BFA mainly
highlights BFA's high double leverage ratio and weak performance
because of
limited dividend up-streaming potential from Bankia. BFA's debt
servicing
ability depends on existing liquidity reserves, which were
boosted by FROB
capital and SAREB transfers, and by proceeds from planned
divestments. At
end-2012, BFA had EUR34.2bn of debt outstanding, mostly related
to ECB
borrowings and state guarantees. Excluding ECB debt, EUR7.1bn is
due in
2013-2015, while BFA has EUR13.5bn of unencumbered liquid
assets.
BFA's VR is sensitive to a downgrade of Bankia's VR. Any further
requirement for
write downs of the equity portfolio or its large bond holdings,
and/or any
unforeseen liquidity shock could also trigger a downgrade of
BFA's VR.
Conversely, upside potential would come from a lowering of the
double leverage
ratio, and/or from an upgrade of Bankia's VR.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and preferred stock of BFA and NCG have been
affirmed because
they are subject to burden-sharing, as established by the
Memorandum of
Understanding signed in July 2012 and Royal Decree Law 24/2012.
Burden sharing, whose terms and conditions were approved by the
Steering
Committee of the FROB on 22 March 2013, is expected to be
completed in May 2013,
with the holders of the tendered bonds absorbing losses through
the distressed
exchange into equity. On burden-sharing completion, the ratings
of these
instruments will be withdrawn in accordance with Fitch's
criteria for distressed
debt exchange.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bankia, S.A.:
Long-term IDR: 'BBB'; placed on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'F2'; placed on RWN
VR: upgraded to 'b' from 'f'
Support Rating: '2'; placed on RWN
SRF: 'BBB'; placed on RWN
Long-term senior unsecured debt: 'BBB'; placed on RWN
Commercial paper: 'F2'; placed on RWN
Market-linked senior unsecured securities: 'BBBemr'; placed on
RWN
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Banco Financiero y de Ahorros, S.A. (BFA):
Long-term IDR: 'BB'; placed on RWN
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: upgraded to 'b-' from 'f'
Support Rating: '3'; placed on RWN
SRF: 'BB'; placed on RWN
Subordinated lower tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'CC'
Subordinated upper tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'C'
Preferred stock: affirmed at 'C'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
NCG Banco, S.A.:
Long-term IDR: 'BB+', maintained on RWN
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: upgraded to 'b+' from 'f'
Support Rating: '3', maintained on RWN
SRF: 'BB+', maintained on RWN
Long-term senior unsecured debt: 'BB+', maintained on RWN
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'B'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'C'
Subordinated upper Tier 2 debt (ISIN: ES0214958045): affirmed at
'C'
Preferred stock: affirmed at 'C'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Bankia and BFA)
Josep Colomer
Director
+34 93 323 8416
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Primary Analyst (NCG Banco)
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst (Bankia and BFA)
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Secondary Analyst (NCG Banco)
Josep Colomer
Director
+34 93 323 8416
Committee Chairperson
Maria Jose Lockerbie
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1083
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
