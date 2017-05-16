(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken the following
rating actions on
seven standalone securities firms in Taiwan:
- Downgraded Oriental Securities Corporation's (Oriental)
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from
'BBB-';
- Revised the Outlook on Concord Securities Corporation
(Concord) to Stable from
Negative;
- Maintained the Rating Watch Positive (RWP) on Ta Chong
Securities Co., Ltd.'s
(Ta Chong) ratings; and
- Affirmed all ratings on Ta Ching Securities Co., Ltd. (Ta
Ching), Tachan
Securities Co., Ltd (Tachan), Grand Fortune Securities Co., Ltd.
(GFS) and
Horizon Securities Co., Ltd. (Horizon).
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Oriental's downgrade reflects its weakened core competence in
proprietary
trading, which is evident from the company's losses in the past
two years. Fitch
does not expect the company to significantly improve its
risk-adjusted return
against unexpected market volatility. Oriental's limited
franchise, which
reflects in its less-competitive product offerings, and modest
brokerage income
that only covers 40%-50% of firm-wide operating expenses, are
commensurate with
an IDR of 'BB+'.
The Outlook on Concord has been revised to Stable from Negative
as the company
has managed to rein in its appetite for trading, reduce its
leverage and
strengthen its capitalisation.
Fitch maintained the RWP on Ta Chong's ratings as the
acquisition of Ta Chong by
Taishin Securities Co., Ltd. (TSS; BBB/A+(twn)/Stable) has yet
to be completed.
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch in 2H17 when the
transaction closes.
The affirmations of the ratings on Ta Ching, Tachan, GFS and
Horizon are based
on their generally stable credit profiles, which are underpinned
by their
consistently low leverage and Fitch's expectation of their
ability to maintain
sound capital buffers, liquid portfolios and high-quality
collateral backing
repo funding.
Fitch expects the decline in stock-market turnover to stabilise,
helped by a
mildly improving domestic economy and a recovery in retail flow.
This combined
with gradual deregulation in securities firms' products drive
Fitch's revision
of the securities firms' Operating Environment factor to
'a-/Stable' from
'a-/Negative'.
Nevertheless, the ratings of the aforementioned entities are
primarily driven by
rating factors specific to their profiles, including their
modest franchises,
concentrated business models and homogeneity of product
offerings.
The seven entities are the smaller securities firms in Taiwan.
Fitch expects
their earnings performance to remain weak given their modest
brokerage-related
earnings, reliance on trading for profitability and limited
competitive
advantages in products and franchise. However, strong capital
buffers, low
leverage and liquid balance sheets will continue to underpin
their ratings in
the 'BB' category.
Oriental and Concord are rated higher at 'BB+'. Oriental's
franchise benefits
from being part of the well-established Far Eastern group as
well as its limited
use of debt borrowing. Concord's rating reflects its relatively
diversified
franchise among similarly sized domestic peers, enabling the
company to capture
greater business opportunities. Horizon is rated lower at 'BB-',
taking into
account its weaker and more volatile earnings, and higher market
risk appetite.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Rating upgrades for Oriental, Concord, Ta Ching, Tachan, GFS and
Horizon are
unlikely, given their moderate franchises and constrained
business models that
rely on trading for profitability. A downgrade for Concord would
mainly arise
from its inability to meet our expectation of a sustained
improvement in
earnings quality through its broader business mix than similarly
rated domestic
peers. For GFS, a sharp increase in risk appetite without
commensurate increase
in capital buffer could result in negative rating action. For
Horizon, a severe
deterioration in capitalisation from an increase in trading or
aggressive share
buybacks may lead to a downgrade. Downgrades at Oriental, Ta
Ching and Tachan
are less likely due to their healthy balance sheets with low use
of leverage and
superior liquidity.
Fitch expects to upgrade Ta Chong's National Long-Term Rating to
'A+(twn)' to
align it with TSS's rating once TSS's acquisition of the
securities firm is
completed. The agency will simultaneously withdraw Ta Chong's
ratings. If the
transaction does not occur, Fitch is likely to affirm the
existing ratings on Ta
Chong, given its ability to maintain a stable credit profile.
The rating actions are as follows:
Oriental:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating downgraded to 'A-(twn)' from 'A(twn)';
Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating downgraded to 'F2(twn)' from
'F1(twn)'
Concord:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook revised
to Stable from
Negative
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Ta Chong:
National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB+(twn)'; Rating Watch Positive
maintained
National Short-Term Rating at 'F2(twn)'; Rating Watch Positive
maintained
Ta Ching:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Tachan:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
GFS:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Horizon:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F3(twn)'
