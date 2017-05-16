(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions on seven standalone securities firms in Taiwan: - Downgraded Oriental Securities Corporation's (Oriental) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; - Revised the Outlook on Concord Securities Corporation (Concord) to Stable from Negative; - Maintained the Rating Watch Positive (RWP) on Ta Chong Securities Co., Ltd.'s (Ta Chong) ratings; and - Affirmed all ratings on Ta Ching Securities Co., Ltd. (Ta Ching), Tachan Securities Co., Ltd (Tachan), Grand Fortune Securities Co., Ltd. (GFS) and Horizon Securities Co., Ltd. (Horizon). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS Oriental's downgrade reflects its weakened core competence in proprietary trading, which is evident from the company's losses in the past two years. Fitch does not expect the company to significantly improve its risk-adjusted return against unexpected market volatility. Oriental's limited franchise, which reflects in its less-competitive product offerings, and modest brokerage income that only covers 40%-50% of firm-wide operating expenses, are commensurate with an IDR of 'BB+'. The Outlook on Concord has been revised to Stable from Negative as the company has managed to rein in its appetite for trading, reduce its leverage and strengthen its capitalisation. Fitch maintained the RWP on Ta Chong's ratings as the acquisition of Ta Chong by Taishin Securities Co., Ltd. (TSS; BBB/A+(twn)/Stable) has yet to be completed. Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch in 2H17 when the transaction closes. The affirmations of the ratings on Ta Ching, Tachan, GFS and Horizon are based on their generally stable credit profiles, which are underpinned by their consistently low leverage and Fitch's expectation of their ability to maintain sound capital buffers, liquid portfolios and high-quality collateral backing repo funding. Fitch expects the decline in stock-market turnover to stabilise, helped by a mildly improving domestic economy and a recovery in retail flow. This combined with gradual deregulation in securities firms' products drive Fitch's revision of the securities firms' Operating Environment factor to 'a-/Stable' from 'a-/Negative'. Nevertheless, the ratings of the aforementioned entities are primarily driven by rating factors specific to their profiles, including their modest franchises, concentrated business models and homogeneity of product offerings. The seven entities are the smaller securities firms in Taiwan. Fitch expects their earnings performance to remain weak given their modest brokerage-related earnings, reliance on trading for profitability and limited competitive advantages in products and franchise. However, strong capital buffers, low leverage and liquid balance sheets will continue to underpin their ratings in the 'BB' category. Oriental and Concord are rated higher at 'BB+'. Oriental's franchise benefits from being part of the well-established Far Eastern group as well as its limited use of debt borrowing. Concord's rating reflects its relatively diversified franchise among similarly sized domestic peers, enabling the company to capture greater business opportunities. Horizon is rated lower at 'BB-', taking into account its weaker and more volatile earnings, and higher market risk appetite. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS Rating upgrades for Oriental, Concord, Ta Ching, Tachan, GFS and Horizon are unlikely, given their moderate franchises and constrained business models that rely on trading for profitability. A downgrade for Concord would mainly arise from its inability to meet our expectation of a sustained improvement in earnings quality through its broader business mix than similarly rated domestic peers. For GFS, a sharp increase in risk appetite without commensurate increase in capital buffer could result in negative rating action. For Horizon, a severe deterioration in capitalisation from an increase in trading or aggressive share buybacks may lead to a downgrade. Downgrades at Oriental, Ta Ching and Tachan are less likely due to their healthy balance sheets with low use of leverage and superior liquidity. Fitch expects to upgrade Ta Chong's National Long-Term Rating to 'A+(twn)' to align it with TSS's rating once TSS's acquisition of the securities firm is completed. The agency will simultaneously withdraw Ta Chong's ratings. If the transaction does not occur, Fitch is likely to affirm the existing ratings on Ta Chong, given its ability to maintain a stable credit profile. The rating actions are as follows: Oriental: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B' from 'F3' National Long-Term Rating downgraded to 'A-(twn)' from 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating downgraded to 'F2(twn)' from 'F1(twn)' Concord: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' Ta Chong: National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB+(twn)'; Rating Watch Positive maintained National Short-Term Rating at 'F2(twn)'; Rating Watch Positive maintained Ta Ching: National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' Tachan: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' GFS: National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' Horizon: National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F3(twn)' Contact: Primary Analysts Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA (Concord, Ta Chong, Tachan and Horizon) Director +886 2 8175 7604 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Road Taipei Shirley Hsu (Oriental, Ta Ching and GFS) Associate Director +886 2 8175 7606 Secondary Analysts Cherry Huang, CFA (Oriental, Concord, Tachan and Horizon) Director +886 2 8175 7603 Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA (Ta Ching and GFS) Director +886 2 8175 7604 Shirley Hsu (Ta Chong) Associate Director +886 2 8175 7606 Committee Chairperson Parson Singha, CFA Senior Director +662 108 0151 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001