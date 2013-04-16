(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken various
rating actions
on Kazakh banks and their subsidiaries' Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
including the following:
- Halyk Bank's 'BB-' IDR placed on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE)
- BTA Bank's IDR upgraded to 'CCC' from 'RD', placed on Rating
Watch Positive
(RWP)
- Kazkommertsbank's (KKB) IDR affirmed at 'B' with a Stable
Outlook, and its
Russian subsidiary, CB Moskommertsbank (MKB), downgraded to
'CCC' from 'B-'
- Bank CenterCredit (BCC) and its Russian subsidiary, Bank
BCC-Moscow (BCCM),
affirmed at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this document.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs and Senior Debt of reviewed
Kazakh banks
Kazakh banks have in general continued to benefit from a
steadily growing
economy, which has provided some opportunities for business
growth, supported
the quality of recently issued loans and enabled banks to
rebalance funding
bases towards domestic sources. GDP growth was a solid 5% in
2012, and Fitch
forecasts similar rates in 2013-2014.
Real estate market indicators suggest incremental recovery both
in prices and
liquidity of residential and commercial property. This trend has
helped banks to
achieve some limited improvements in the performance of their
legacy real estate
exposures. However, the stock of excess supply (including of
uncompleted
property) still considerably outweighs demand volumes, hampering
any more
tangible progress with loan workouts.
Banks' funding bases have benefited from continued inflow of
retail deposits (up
by 24% in 2012), which has helped to offset some volatility in
corporate
balances. The net loans/deposits ratio remained close to 100% in
2012,
suggesting that the sector has been sticking to a more
sustainable
domestically-funded model. At the same time, funding at some
banks (in
particular, KKB, Halyk and BTA) is weakened by significant
reliance on
concentrated corporate deposits placed by state-controlled
entities. External
debt repayment schedules are currently comfortable for each of
the reviewed
banks, with no large near-term spikes in redemptions.
Internal capital generation has been moderate at most banks,
with the notable
exception of Halyk. However, current capital bases and
impairment reserves allow
for the absorption of the majority of currently recognised
non-performing and
restructured loans. The extent to which banks can absorb losses
on reported and
potential additional problem loans remains a key part of Fitch's
assessments.
Plans to consolidate the private pension system under the aegis
of the National
Bank of Kazakhstan would materially affect Halyk and KKB
(managing the largest
and the fourth largest funds in the country). The potential
impact on
profitability will be more significant for Halyk, whose asset
management fees
accounted for 12% of pre-tax profit in 2012 (less than 1% for
KKB, based on 9M12
data). However, Fitch does not currently expect any significant
overall negative
credit impact for the banks, given initial reports that these
businesses will be
bought at a significant premium to book value, resulting in an
upfront boost to
capital.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - BTA's IDRs, VR and Senior Debt
The upgrade of BTA Bank follows the completion of Fitch's review
of the bank,
initiated after the completion of its restructuring in January
2013. The 'CCC'
Long-term IDRs reflect BTA's still weak asset quality, capital,
performance,
franchise and business prospects. However, weaknesses in both
solvency and
profitability have been considerably reduced as a result of the
restructuring.
BTA's reported Basel I Tier 1 and Fitch Core Capital (FCC)
ratios were a solid
33% at end-2012. However, non-performing loans (NPLs, 90-plus
days overdue; 68%
of the loan book) and restructured exposures (22%) still
comprised, net of
impairment reserves, 1.4x FCC. Furthermore, 65% of BTA's FCC
results from fair
value adjustments (reductions) to the bank's (low rate)
liabilities, which will
have to be accrued back through the income statement in future
years, pressuring
internal capital generation.
In Fitch's view, pre-impairment profit, net of interest income
accrued but not
received in cash, is likely to be at best moderately negative in
2013, even if
BTA is successful in sharply reducing operating expenses. The
lack of a clear
development strategy makes significant near-term improvements in
performance
unlikely, the agency believes, meaning that continued, slow
erosion of capital
is our base case expectation.
The RWP on BTA's ratings reflects its potential acquisition by
Halyk, following
a proposal made to the latter by the national welfare fund
Samruk Kazyna.
Consolidation of BTA by Halyk would likely result in moderately
improved support
prospects for BTA, in Fitch's view. However, considerable
uncertainty still
exists as to whether the transaction will take place, how it
might be
structured, and to what extent Halyk would be able and willing
to support BTA,
should the sale go through.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Halyk's IDRs, VR and Senior Debt
The RWE on Halyk's ratings reflects (i) Fitch's opinion that the
bank's
stand-alone profile has continued to strengthen, to the extent
that this would
now warrant a one-notch upgrade to 'BB'; and (ii) the potential
negative impact
of the proposed acquisition of BTA, which may result in a
significant weakening
of the profile. Halyk will likely be upgraded to 'BB' if the BTA
acquisition
does not go through. The rating could be affirmed at 'BB-' if an
acquisition of
BTA is structured so as to be only moderately negative for
Halyk, or downgraded
if an acquisition is sharply detrimental.
Fitch's assessment of Halyk's stand-alone profile reflects the
bank's strong
performance, comfortable liquidity, solid capitalisation and
strong franchise.
However, the assessment also considers still sizable asset
quality problems and
significant dependence on lumpy corporate deposits.
Profitability has been consistently strong in recent years, with
a
pre-impairment return on average assets close to or above 4%
(above 6% relative
to average gross loans) underpinned by low funding costs,
sizable commission
income and reasonable cost control. Non-interest income has
fully covered
operating expenses, meaning that net interest income is
available in its
entirety to absorb credit losses. The quality of interest
revenues is also
reasonable, with only 8% accrued, but not received in cash, in
2012.
The combined volume of NPLs and restructured loans fell to 29%
of the loan book
at end-2012 from 36% at end-2011, supported by some notable
recoveries, as well
as loan growth. At end-2012, Halyk could have fully reserved
NPLs and
restructured loans, and still reported capital ratios in excess
of 10%, Fitch
calculates. The agency believes risks in the performing part of
the loan book
are still significant, given some borrowers' weak transparency
and
profitability, and the long-term bullet structures of some
exposures. However,
in the agency's view, pre-impairment profitability should
provide sufficient
capacity to absorb any further losses without impacting
capitalisation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - KKB's IDRs, VR, Senior Debt and
Subordinated Debt
The affirmation of KKB's ratings reflects limited recent changes
in the bank's
credit profile. The ratings continue to reflect the bank's weak
asset quality.
However they also consider KKB's significant loss absorption
capacity, positive
pre-impairment profitability (net of accrued interest income),
manageable
refinancing schedule and currently comfortable liquidity.
Reported NPLs were a high 29% and restructured exposures 19% of
gross loans at
end-Q312 (the latest publicly available data). In addition,
Fitch understands
that land/real estate exposures not classified as either
non-performing or
restructured were also sizable.
Based on regulatory data, Fitch calculates that KKB could have
increased its
impairment reserves to 39% of the loan book, as of end-2012,
before its
regulatory capital ratio would have fallen to the minimum 10%
level. This
represents significant loss absorption capacity relative to
currently reported
NPLs and restructured loans, but could be insufficient in case
of recognition of
further problems. At end-2012, KKB's land exposures, net of
specific reserves,
were substantial relative to regulatory capital, and an eventual
exit from these
investments, as well as from some of the real estate loans, is
highly dependent
on cooperation with local authorities, in particular in the city
of Almaty.
KKB's regulatory ratios (12.3% Tier 1 and 16.2% total at
end-2012) were
significantly below those reported under Basel (Tier 1 18.2%;
total 22.0% at
end-Q312, the latest publicly available data) largely as a
result of different
impairment provisions calculated in accordance with local GAAP
and IFRS
requirements. However, even if KKB decides to increase its IFRS
impairment
reserves up to the level currently reported in its statutory
financial
statements, Fitch would regard such accounting changes as credit
neutral, as
they would not impact the bank's aggregate IFRS loss absorption
capacity, as
measured by capital and reserves combined.
KKB's subordinated debt issues are notched once off its VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - BCC's IDRs, VR, Senior Debt and National
Ratings
BCC's ratings reflect its weak performance, asset quality
metrics and capital
quality. At the same time, the ratings also consider BCC's
established
franchise, robust liquidity and reasonable overall loss
absorption capacity.
BCC's risk profile benefits moderately from oversight by its
major shareholder,
Korea's Kookmin Bank (KMB, 'A'/Stable; 42% stake); however Fitch
does not expect
KMB to provide significant financial support to BCC prior to
consolidation of a
controlling stake. KMB has an option, valid until 2017, to
purchase the IFC's
10% stake, but in Fitch's view is unlikely to exercise this in
the near term.
NPLs and restructured loans combined comprised a significant 22%
of the
portfolio at end-2012, although this is lower than at peers.
Fitch calculates
that the bank could have almost fully reserved these exposures
while maintaining
a Basel total capital ratio of 10%. However, the quality of
capital, which
includes significant non-common equity components, is weak, and
at end-2012 the
FCC ratio was a moderate 7.8%.
After improvement in 2011, BCC's profitability weakened somewhat
in 2012, with
the net interest margin shrinking to 2% in 2012 and
pre-impairment results equal
to a moderate 1.3% of assets. However, fee generation is robust,
covering 75% of
operating expenses in 2012, and cash interest income slightly
exceeded accruals.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Kazakhstan-based banks' IDRs, VRs, Senior
Debt, National
ratings (where assigned) and Subordinated Debt (for KKB)
The ratings of each of the four Kazakh banks could be upgraded
in case of
substantial progress with work outs of problem loans or
significant
recapitalisation measures which materially improve loss
absorption capacity.
However, Fitch currently views such developments as unlikely
given the
deep-seated nature of asset quality problems and the absence of
any capital
raising plans at the banks. A sharp slowdown in the economy
driven by an oil
price shock would put downward pressure on the ratings, but this
is also
currently not anticipated.
Halyk will likely be upgraded by one notch, to 'BB', if the BTA
acquisition does
not go through. The rating could be affirmed at 'BB-' if an
acquisition of BTA
is structured so as to be only moderately detrimental for Halyk,
or downgraded
if an acquisition is sharply negative for Halyk's credit
profile.
BTA could be upgraded if the bank is acquired by Halyk, and in
Fitch's view the
new owner would be likely to help repair BTA's stand-alone
profile or to provide
support to BTA, in case of need. However, in considering any
potential benefits
to BTA, Fitch will bear in mind that Halyk would probably be a
reluctant
acquirer, and any uplift to BTA's ratings may as a result be
limited. If no
acquisition takes place, BTA's ratings would likely be affirmed
at their current
levels.
Fitch does not expect KKB's ratings to change in the near term,
as reflected by
the Stable Outlook. However, any further deterioration in asset
quality or
weakening of recovery prospects on the bank's problem loans
would give rise to
negative pressure on the ratings. Any indication from the Kazakh
authorities
and/or KKB's major shareholders that creditors might participate
in actions to
strengthen the bank's solvency (not the agency's base case at
present) could
also result in a downgrade.
BCC's ratings could be upgraded by several notches, potentially
to investment
grade, if Kookmin consolidates a majority stake in the bank and
affirms its
strategic commitment to BCC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS ANS SENSITIVITIES - Support Ratings and
Support Rating Floors
(SRFs) for reviewed Kazakh banks
Halyk (SRF 'B') and KKB's (SRF 'B-') Support Ratings and SRFs
reflect the track
record of (moderate) funding and capital support provided to
these banks by the
authorities during the crisis. Halyk's SRF is set one notch
higher than KKB's,
reflecting the former's wider retail deposit franchise, limited
wholesale
funding and strong political connections. At the same time, the
SRFs remain
considerably lower than the sovereign's Long-Term foreign
currency IDR of
'BBB+'. This reflects the readiness of the authorities to let
other leading
Kazakh banks default during the past four years, and public
statements in
support of the principle of 'burden sharing' in case of bank
insolvencies.
BTA Bank's '5' Support Rating and 'No Floor' SRF reflect Fitch's
view that
sovereign support cannot be relied upon in future following the
bank's repeated
default in 2012. BCC's '5' Support Rating reflects Fitch's
opinion that support
cannot be relied upon from either the bank's shareholders or the
Kazakh
sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - MKB
The downgrade of MKB's Long-term IDR to 'CCC' reflects Fitch's
view that capital
support from KKB has become less reliable. This takes into
account the fact that
the parent has not provided capital to MKB in the recent past
and has no current
plans to do so in the future, notwithstanding MKB's consistently
negative
profitability and weak capital position (11.3% regulatory CAR at
end-2M13). The
Russian subsidiary is of low strategic importance to KKB, and
MKB does not
qualify as a 'material subsidiary' either, i.e. its default
would not trigger
the acceleration of KKB's eurobonds.
MKB's 'ccc' VR reflects deep-seated asset quality problems (NPLs
and
restructured loans of 22% and 20%, respectively, at end-2M13)
and limited loss
absorption capacity (statutory reserves were equal to 21% of the
loan book at
the same date, but the bank's capitalisation didn't allow for
further
provisioning). In Q411 the regulator banned MKB from accepting
retail deposits
and, although that ban has now been lifted, regulatory risk
remains rather high,
in Fitch's view.
MKB's ratings could be downgraded further in case of a further
weakening of
asset quality or regulatory intervention. MKB's ratings could be
upgraded if the
bank is sufficiently recapitalized and a viable strategy is
implemented.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BCCM
BCCM's IDRs are equalized with those of BCC given the high
operational and
management integration of the two entities and strong track
record of capital
support. The small size of the bank (around 3.5% of BCC's assets
at end-2012)
and its moderate growth plans limit the cost of potential
support, thus also
increasing its probability. The IDRs are likely to move in
tandem with those of
BCC; however, reduced operational integration and/or a weaker
track record of
support could result in BCCM being notched off BCC.
The 'b-' VR reflects BCCM's weak performance and asset quality
and limited
franchise, but also takes into account the currently solid
capital ratio. Upside
to the rating is limited given current weaknesses. A marked
increase in asset
impairment could result in a downgrade.
The ratings actions are as follows:
BTA
Long-Term foreign and local currency IDRs: upgraded to 'CCC'
from 'RD'; RWP
Short-Term foreign and local currency IDRs: upgraded to 'C' from
'RD'; RWP
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'ccc' from 'f'
Support Rating: '5', placed on RWP
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior debt rating on old notes: withdrawn at 'C', Recovery
Rating 'RR5'
Senior debt rating on new notes: assigned at 'CCC'/RWP, Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Subordinated debt rating; withdrawn at 'C'; Recovery Rating
'RR6'
Halyk
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BB-', placed on RWE
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: 'bb-', placed on RWE
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt: 'BB-', placed on RWE
KKB
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B',
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B-'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'B-'; Recovery Rating 'RR5'
BCC
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+', Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: assigned at 'B+', Outlook Stable
National Long-term Rating: assigned at 'BBB(kaz)', Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'
National senior unsecured debt rating: assigned at 'BBB(kaz)'.
MKB
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'
National Long-term rating: downgraded to 'B(rus)' from
'BB-'(rus);
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
BCC-Moscow
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B';
Viability Rating: assigned at 'b-'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)'; Outlook
Stable;
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Halyk, KKB)
Secondary Analyst (BCC, BTA, MKB, BCC-Moscow)
Dmitri Abramov
Director
+7 495 956 2409
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Primary Analyst (BCC)
Secondary Analyst (Halyk, KKB)
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Primary Analyst (BTA)
Roman Kornev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Primary Analyst (MKB, BCC-Moscow)
Maria Kuraeva
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5575
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Anna Bykova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9901,
Email:
anna.bykova@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions',
dated 15 August 2012
,'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities',
dated 05
December 2012, 'National Ratings Criteria ', dated 19 January
2011, and "Rating
FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012,
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.