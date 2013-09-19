Sept 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The unexpected decision by The U.S.
Federal Reserve (Fed) to maintain its bond purchases will likely spur increased
mortgage volume over the near term, Fitch Ratings says. In recent months,
mortgage rates have increased sharply in response to concerns over a Fed
pull-back, and the average 30-year mortgage rate stood at 4.46% according to the
Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey published June 28, 2013. This rise in rates
had also begun to weigh on mortgage application volume with a sharp decline in
refinancing activity.
We believe yesterday's Fed announcement will reverse some of these recent
trends. We expect mortgage interest rates to decline and give a short-term boost
to mortgage volume as borrowers look to take advantage of the temporary
reprieve. While still representing a very modest part of the mortgage market, a
short-term boost in mortgage volume may also result in a modest increase in RMBS
volume later this year.