(Repeat for additional susbcribers)
June 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that the recent tax amendment
relating to income distributed by securitisation trusts to Indian pass-through
certificates (PTCs) rated by Fitch may impact ratings if necessary changes to
transactions documentation are not made. In most transactions, documentation has
already been updated or already includes language covering changes in tax law.
Effective 1 June 2013, the Income-tax Act 1961 was amended so that Indian
securitisation trusts are required to pay tax on income distributed to
investors. Prior to the amendments, tax on income distributed by securitisation
trusts was charged, and paid, at the investor level.
The amendment will result in a reduction of the scheduled interest paid, by an
amount equal to the applicable tax to be paid. This will impact all 36 PTCs from
24 Indian ABS transactions rated by Fitch which are backed by commercial
vehicles loans or small business loans originated by non-bank financial
institutions. According to the transaction waterfalls, tax payments rank senior
to payments to the PTC holders.
Fitch's ratings address the timely payment of principal and interest on each
payout date in accordance with the scheduled payouts stated in the transaction
documents. Any non-payment is an event of default (EoD).
Seven of the 24 transactions have existing documentation which states that
expenses that arise due to tax changes will automatically reduce the payments to
PTC investors. As such, Fitch expects no EoD would be triggered and as a result
anticipates no rating action on such transactions.
Documentation for a further 13 transactions has been amended to incorporate the
applicable tax changes. Fitch therefore does not expect an EoD will be triggered
and expects no rating action on these transactions because of the tax
amendments.
For the remaining four transactions, Fitch understands from transaction parties
that amendments will be made to incorporate the applicable tax changes. If the
amendments are not executed by the respective payout dates ranging from 17 to 20
June 2013, it will trigger a technical EoD. However, it would be up to investors
whether to accelerate the transaction and enforce the underlying security. If
investors choose not to accelerate payment on the transaction, the transaction
will continue to run. Fitch will review the ratings if documents are not amended
in a timely manner.
A full list of outstanding Fitch-rated Indian PTCs is as follows:
Transactions where existing documentations have covered potential changes in tax
law:
Indian Receivable Trust January 2013 A
INR3,046,735,258 Series A PTCs due February 2017: BBB-(EXP)sf; Outlook Stable
Indian Receivable Trust February 2013 A
INR2,984,772,688 Series A PTCs due March 2017: BBB-(EXP)sf; Outlook Stable
Platinum Trust February 2013-Tranche II
INR3,096,967,783 Series A PTCs due June 2017: BBB-(EXP)sf; Stable
Platinum Trust March 2013
INR1,792,539,307 Series A PTCs due August 2017: BBB-(EXP)sf; Stable
Sansar Trust March 2013 III
INR2,197,346,170 Series A PTCs due October 2017: BBB-sf; Stable
SHRI Trust - B - 2013
INR2,000,000,122 Series A PTCs due February 2017: BBB-(EXP)sf; Stable
STFCL CV Loan Trust 2012
INR703,619,008 Series A PTCs due March 2017: BBB-sf; Stable
Transactions where documentations have been updated to incorporate the changes
in tax law:
Aeon Trust 2012
INR769,270,187 Series A PTCs due February 2016: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable
Aeon Trust II 2012
INR571,821,493 Series A PTCs due August 2016: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable
Aeon Trust 2013
INR879,892,083 Series A1 PTCs due March 2014: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable
INR949,461,009 Series A2 PTCs due February 2017: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable
Indian Receivable Trust January 2013 B
INR837,201,665 Series A1 PTCs due March 2014: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable
INR762,965,555 Series A2 PTCs due March 2015: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable
INR495,262,644 Series A3 PTCs due February 2017: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable
Platinum Trust 2012
INR1,017,621,813 Series A PTCs due August 2016: BBB-sf; Stable
Platinum Trust 2013
INR1,268,302,258 Series A1 PTCs due March 2014: BBB-sf; Stable
INR1,335,396,470 Series A2 PTCs due March 2015: BBB-sf; Stable
INR600,506,089 Series A3 PTCs due April 2017: BBB-sf; Stable
Small Business Trust 2012
INR1,892,716,468 Series A PTCs due September 2016: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable
Small Business Trust II 2012
INR136,087,729 Series A PTCs due January 2016: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable
Small Business Trust 2013
INR957,944,124 Series A1 PTCs due March 2014: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable
INR546,393,894 Series A2 PTCs due March 2015: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable
INR206,760,533 Series A3 PTCs due June 2017: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable
Small Operators Trust 2011
INR405,933,071 Series A2 PTCs due January 2016: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable
Small Operators Trust 2012
INR4,756,717,475 Series A2 PTCs due October 2016: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable
Small Operators Trust 2013
INR2,068,111,843 Series A1 PTCs due March 2014: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable
INR2,301,994,260 Series A2 PTCs due March 2015: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable
INR1,920,430,273 Series A3 PTCs due June 2017: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable
Small Operators Trust II 2013
INR856,782,903 Series A1 PTCs due March 2014: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable
INR955,605,057 Series A2 PTCs due March 2015: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable
INR898,462,686 Series A3 PTCs due August 2017: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable
Transactions where the documents have not been amended:
CV Loan Trust 2012
INR3,617,283,810 Series A PTCs due December 2013: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable
India Vehicle Trust - March 2012
INR904,720,828 Series A PTCs due July 2017: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable
Novo XI Trust - Chassis
INR816,537,973 Series A PTCs due February 2017: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable
STFCL CV Trust Feb 2013
INR3,815,711,745 Series A1 PTCs due July 2017: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable
INR200,826,934 Series A2 PTCs due July 2017: BBB-sf; Outlook Stable