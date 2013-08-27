(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Aug 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmedRating Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency Issuer
DefaultRatings (IDRs) Wisesa PT Fajar Surya Tbk (Fajar) at 'B +'. At the time of the
Simultaneously, the National Long-term rating affirmed at 'A (idn)'. prospect
is stable.
Rating takes into account the position of the Dawn as the largest producer of paper
packaging both in Indonesia and steady demand for its products, where
70% of sales come from fast moving consumer goods. also ranked
reflect underlying capital expenditure intensity operations, and
potential increase in the ratio of debt to be at the top while the ratio of the reference
Fitch downgrades over the next two years. This is due to
by the possibility of investing in a new paper machine (PM-8)
Initiator Level Factors
Debt ratios are high: PM-8 expansion could increase debt ratio Dawn
as measured by net debt / EBITDA ratio is above the reference downgrade
at 3.5x in 2014 draft 2015. However, Fitch believes that this
a temporary condition due to PM-8 would negate the need for increased
significant capacity until 2018-2019. Dawn debt ratio increases
to 4.75x in 2012 due to the cessation of operation of a paper machine for
capacity expansion in H112. Debt ratio improved to 2.63x in H113.
Capital Expenditure intensity: PM-8 expansion is estimated to cost U.S. $
150 million and is expected to increase production capacity to 1.55juta MT in
2015 from the current capacity of 1.2juta MT. PM-8 should provide
sufficient capacity until 2018-2019 before companies are required to re-
add capacity to maintain market share in the packaging sector in
Indonesia is continuing to grow.
Strong market position: Dawn Fitch believes the ability to determine
price allows the company to charge most of the increase in costs
raw materials. Dawn, along with its closest competitor, PT Indah Kiat Pulp &
Paper Tbk, each hold a 30% market share of the market in packaging paper
Indonesia. Sales of packaging paper reaches over 80% of total sales
Dawn.
Sufficient liquidity: Dawn Fitch expects cash reserves, facilities
Unused borrowing, access to bank financing and the acquisition of strong cash
internal debt will be sufficient to pay the company's long-term
due. Fitch also believes the company will be able to obtain a loan
long-term enough to finance the expansion of PM-8. In late June 2013,
Dawn has IDR130milyar cash reserves, cash flow from operations
annualized range in USD 900milyar and around £ 1trilyun facilities
Unused borrowing compared to the long-term debt falling
tempo of £ 500milyar up to £ 650milyar per year within two
up to three years.
Sensitivity rating
Negative: future developments that individually and collectively can
lower levels of other anatar:
- The increase in the debt ratio above 3.5x on an ongoing basis
- Weakening interest expense adequacy ratio (EBITDA / interest) to be less than
3.0x (6.8x in H112)
- The weakening liquidity profile due to large expansion funded by debt
with shorter durations.
Positive: future developments that individually and collectively can
raise levels:
- Fitch ratings do not predict an increase in the medium term
given the high capital expenditure in the company's operations.