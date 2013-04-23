(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmedInternational rankings Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default
Rating(S) and National ratings of the three banks in Indonesia and one childcompany-PT Bank CIMB
Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga), PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk's (OCBC NISP), PT Bank UOB
Indonesia (UOBI) and PT CIMB Niaga Auto Finance (CNAF).
Fitch has also upgraded the Long-Term International Currency Local S OCBC NISP to 'A-' from
'BBB'. Complete list of rankingscan be seen at the end of this report.
Rational Measures Rating
International ratings affirmation Long-Term Foreign Currency USD andNational Long-term
ratings reflect the relationship and support from parentcompanies that do not change for the
three banks and Viability ratingsstandalone credit profile reflects the (independent) is
maintained fromthese banks. Increase in Long-Term International rankings CurrenciesLocal S,
which is capped at a maximum of 3 notches above the national rankingsLong-Term Local Currency
IDR sovereign, reflecting a re-Fitch will be the capacity of debt repayment in local currency,
which is assessedlower risk relative to debt in foreign currency, in accordancewith Fitch
criteria.
Rating considerations
International Rating Long-Term Local Currency IDR and ratingsNational Long-term trend
reflects Fitch's view on thestrong timely support, if required, from each local bankowned by
foreign shareholders who are rated morehigher than Indonesia's sovereign ratings. International
rankings TermForeign Currency length is limited by the Indonesian Country Ceiling at 'BBB'.
Fitch's view that support will be strengthened by the increasing intereststrategic
subsidiaries in Indonesia for a franchise holding companyin Asia, increased financial and
technical support from shareholders,majority ownership / control, use the same name, and the
integrationstrong with shareholders. CIMB Niaga CIMB Groupbased in Malaysia, while OCBC NISP and
UOBI majority owned by Overseas-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC, 'AA-' / Stable) and United Overseas
Bank Limited (UOB; 'AA-' / Stable).
CIMB Niaga's viability rating at 'bb' to consider the financial positionstandalone
(independent) are moderate with adequate asset quality andimproved profitability despite the
level of capital and funding profilesweaker compared to its competitors. Viability ratings OCBC
NISPconsider the good asset quality and capital position, consistentsatisfactory, although a
smaller franchise and profitability and profilefunding is weaker compared to larger competitors.
Factors Fueling Rating-Rating International IDR, National and SupportPotential increase in
CAD and Support International rankings of banks canoccur if the ranking Indonesian Country
Ceiling rose. The upgradeNational does not exist because there is already the highest on a
national scale.
Pressure drop in rankings can occur if there is a progression that leadsthe weakening of
shareholder support, such as major changes to theownership or a significant weakening of the
financial capacity of the holderstock, although Fitch believes this will not happen in the time
periodclose to the middle. A weak standalone financial profile (independent) ofbanks are not
likely to affect the ranking of International andNational, unless the factors that affect the
parent company's support alsoweakened.
Factors Fueling Viability Rating
Viability rating upgrade could occur if the franchise is growingrelative to the other major
banks in Indonesia while maintaining the level ofhealthy profitability appropriate risk profile,
high core capital, balance sheetwhich is dominated by the third-party funds and good asset
quality. reductionrankings can occur when high impact loan growthnegatively on the quality of
assets and capital, as well as the decrease in profitabilitysignificantly, especially if
economic conditions worsen.
Factors Fueling rating-rating-ranking subsidiaryThe ratings reflect Fitch's expectation'll
CNAF strong supportcontinuously from its majority shareholder, CIMB Niaga and CIMB Group.The
ratings also consider the strong ties with the CNAFCIMB Niaga is based on the use of common
names, operational alignmentand financial support through co-financing scheme without recourse.
dilutionssignificantly over ownership, and / or the possibility of weakening the support of
CIMBNiaga and CIMB Group will be able to put pressure on the ratings CNAF.
Factors Fueling rating-rating-ranking SecuritiesRanks of senior bonds and bond programs
Rupiahof the companies with national rankings TermLong and Short Term companies. This reflects
Fitch's view on theobligation bonds of each company that is direct, without any seniorguarantee
and is not a subordinated debt and rated the same as theother debts that are not secured and is
not a subordinated debt.Changes to the National Long-Term rating and Short will beaffect the
bond ranks.
Subordinated debt rating assigned two ranks below the rankNational Long-term that takes into
account one notch for loss severity andone notch to the risk of non-performance that reflects
the subordinated status andrisk of cumulative delay coupon payments and / or principal.Complete
ranking list is shown below:
CIMB Niaga
Ranked International Long-Term Foreign Currency USD affirmed at 'BBB';Stable Outlook
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA (idn)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating
affirmed at 'bb'Support Rating affirmed at '2 'Sustainable Euro Bonds Program ranked 1 2012
affirmed at 'AAA (idn)'
Rating Program Senior Bonds Sustainable Rupiah 1 stage 1 2012 confirmedat 'AAA (idn)'
Rupiah Subordinated Debt Rating affirmed at 'AA (idn)'
OCBC NISPRanked
International Long-Term Foreign Currency USD affirmed at 'BBB';Stable Outlook
Ranked International Long-Term Local Currency GBP upgraded to 'A-';Stable Outlook
International rankings Short Term Foreign Currency USD affirmed at 'F3';
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA (idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1 + (idn)'Viabiltas Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2 '
Rupiah Subordinated Debt Rating affirmed at 'AA (idn)'
Rating Program Senior Bonds Sustainable IDR affirmed at 1 2012'AAA (idn)' / 'F1 (idn)'
Rating Program Senior Bonds Sustainable Rupiah 1 phase 1 of 2013affirmed at 'AAA (idn)' /
'F1 + (idn)'
UOBI
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA (idn); Outlook Stable
CNAFNational Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA + (idn); Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1 + (idn)'
Medium Term Notes ratings affirmed at 'AA + (idn)'
Senior Bond Rating Rupiah affirmed at 'AA + (idn)' / 'F1 + (idn)'