April 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Long-Term three regional development banks in Indonesia - PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Riau and Kepri (BPD Riau Kepri), Bank Pembangunan Daerah Lampung's (BPD Lampung), and PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Maluku (BPD Maluku) at 'A (idn)'. Outlook is stable. Complete list of rankings is available at below.

Rational Measures Rating

Long-term national rating affirmation reflects the support that is notchanged from local and central government. The central government will providelimited support to three regional bank that, if necessary, given theimportant policy role in supporting the economic development of the region,though systemic risk is lower than the major banks in Indonesia.

Rating considerations

National rankings Lampung BPD and BPD Maluku reflect the views Fitch will support the tendency of each local government, if necessary, taking into account the majority shareholding in banks.

While BPD Riau is a relatively small bank (0.5% of system assets),This national ranking reflects a strong capital position, the composition of the fundsCheap considerable, profitability and adequate asset quality.BPD Riau Riau, Lampung Maluku and served as treasurer for the governmentarea and main dealer loans to local government officials.The central government shows its support through additional capital to thirdthe bank recapitalization program in 1998.

Sensitivity Ranking - National Rating

Indonesia's state-level rise can affect levels ofthird bank. Potential increase in the national level may also occurwhen banks are able to reach the area banks greaterIndonesia in terms of operations and assets substantially while maintaining qualitygood assets, capitalization and profitability of the core of a healthy high withStrong composition cheap funds.

Pressure drop in rankings can occur due to the weakening of thegovernment and / or inclination to provide financial supportekstraordinari to the dareah development banks. However, Fitchbelieve this will not happen in the near and medium term. reductionstandalone financial profile of the bank's three major bankslikely not affect the national rankings, given the ownershipmajority of local governments and potential support for banks.

Rating Sensitivities - Debt Ratings

The ratings of the banks' Rupiah-denominated senior bonds and medium-term notes are the same as their National Long-Term rating. This is because these debts constitute direct, unsubordinated andsenior unsecured obligations of the concerned entities and rank equally with all their other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Any changes in the National Long-Term rating wouldalso affect these issue ratings.

The list of rating actions is as below:

BPD Riau Kepri

National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable Rupiah Senior Bond 2011 at 'A(idn)'

BPD Lampung

National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A (idn)'; Outlook Stable

Rupiah Senior Bond 2012 affirmed at 'A(idn)'

BPD Maluku

National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)'

Rupiah Medium Term Notes 2011 affirmed at 'A(idn)'

Rupiah Senior Bond 2011 affirmed at 'A(idn)'