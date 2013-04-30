(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) Long-term foreign currency PT Pertamina (Persero)at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook. Rating and senior unsecured bonds senior unsecured Pertamina also affirmed at 'BBB-'.

Initiator Level Factors

Equated with sovereign: Stages of Pertamina equated with the parent, the Republic of Indonesia (BBB-/Stable), because the legal relationship, strong operational and strategic position, based on the methodology Parent and Linkage owned subsidiary of Fitch. Pertamina is one of the enterprises The most important state-owned in the course of a national energy policy and the only distillery owned by Indonesia and the dominant retailer of oil products.

Obligations of public service: Company obligations service society (public service obligation) to sell the products of refinery below a certain market price, where the company gets compensated through government subsidies. More than 50% of sales Pertamina obtained from the sale products are subsidized, and EBITDA will be negative if there is no subsidies. Fitch believes the support received by Pertamina in the form subsidy payments will keep running in the future, due to rising prices from products subsidized will remain a challenge politically.

Credit metrics deteriorated: Fitch credit metrics companies will weaken from the level in 2012. The company intends to increase investment and spending capital materially to increase upstream production and flexibility operating refineries in the medium term. Funds from operations (FFO) - adjusted net leverage is 1.2x and FFO interest coverage at 14x in 2012.

Adequate Liquidity: Although the possibility of having a negative free cash flow in the coming years, Fitch will assess the company's liquidity remains adequate with access to bank financing and debt market considering the relation strong with the government.

sensitivity Level

Positive: future developments that may, individually and collectively, trigger level rise include: Positive-action staging on Indonesian sovereign level when there is no attenuation relationship legal, operational and strategic with government.

Negative: future developments that could, individually or collectively, triggering the decline include:

- Actions negative staging Indonesian sovereign level.

- Relations with the government weakened. However, Fitch see possibility attenuation is small in middle period.