March 6 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) Long Term PT Star Energy Geothermal-Wayang Windu (SEG) at 'B +'. Prospects are stable. At the same time, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of senior bonds with a guarantee of SEG, which will mature in 2015 amounted to USD 337.5 million at 'B +' with a recovery rating Rating at 'RR4'. Factors Fueling Rating SEG rankings reflect the risks inherent in geological places where the company operates in an active seismic area and capital requirements major operational. The ratings also reflect the level of certainty high income due to operating performance reliable and energy sales contracts 'take or pay' long-term. The ratings SEG constrained by geological risks mainly due to by reliance on a single area of operation. This risk is reduced in part by SEG insurance policies that cover most of the costs of generating energy and business interruption up to 24 months. Uncertainty regarding the potential development also limits the rankings. expenditure capital for additional capacity to be material when large-scale compared to the balance of SEG. SEG has delayed plans to build additional energy generation due diligence results are not as expected. However, the company continues to conduct tests to obtain additional capacity. Average capacity factor SEG is above 97% since the start of operations in in 2000 in which are at a better rate than the average global geothermal operators in 73%. Geothermal sources sufficient to operating at current capacity for a period of 30 years. SEG is based on energy sales contracts with PT Company State Electricity (PLN; BBB-/Stable), which includes a clause tariff changes based on the exchange rate and the inflation rate. The company has never experienced material delay in payment of PLN as the sole buyer SEG generated electricity since 2004. SEG continues to maintain debt levels and likuitas good enough for rank-ranking. FFO adjusted net leverage (where debt is not enter a USD 102 million loan capital owners terusubordinasi and interest free) at 2.4x in 9M12 (2.1x in FY11). The company's cash reserves were USD 139 million in end of December 2012, which is enough to pay the annual amortization of $ 25 million in 2013 and 2014 from USD senior bonds with a term of 5 years, given the need for non-discretionary capital spending moderate. sensitivity Rating Negative: future developments that could, individually or collectively, triggering the decline include: - SEG debt levels as measured by FFO adjusted net leverage exceeding 5.0x (2.4x in 9M12) and operational funds to pay interest (funds from operations interest coverage) falls below 2.0x (1.9x in 9M12) on an ongoing basis. Positive: Positive action will be limited to the ratings in the next 12-18 months front. However, Fitch may consider a positive ranking measures when there is certainty of future capital expenditure and will capital structure of the company and if the company can reduce the level of leverage below 3.5x on an ongoing basis.