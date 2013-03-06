March 6 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) Long
Term PT Star Energy Geothermal-Wayang Windu (SEG) at 'B +'. Prospects are stable. At
the same time, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of senior bonds with a guarantee of SEG,
which will mature in 2015 amounted to USD 337.5 million at 'B +' with a recovery rating Rating
at 'RR4'.
Factors Fueling Rating
SEG rankings reflect the risks inherent in geological places
where the company operates in an active seismic area and capital requirements
major operational. The ratings also reflect the level of certainty
high income due to operating performance
reliable and energy sales contracts 'take or pay' long-term.
The ratings SEG constrained by geological risks mainly due to
by reliance on a single area of operation. This risk is reduced in part by
SEG insurance policies that cover most of the costs of generating
energy and business interruption up to 24 months.
Uncertainty regarding the potential development also limits the rankings. expenditure
capital for additional capacity to be material when large-scale
compared to the balance of SEG. SEG has delayed plans to build
additional energy generation due diligence results are not
as expected. However, the company continues to conduct tests to obtain
additional capacity.
Average capacity factor SEG is above 97% since the start of operations in
in 2000 in which are at a better rate than the
average global geothermal operators in 73%. Geothermal sources sufficient to
operating at current capacity for a period of 30 years.
SEG is based on energy sales contracts with PT Company
State Electricity (PLN; BBB-/Stable), which includes a clause tariff changes
based on the exchange rate and the inflation rate. The company has never experienced
material delay in payment of PLN as the sole buyer
SEG generated electricity since 2004.
SEG continues to maintain debt levels and likuitas good enough for
rank-ranking. FFO adjusted net leverage (where debt is not
enter a USD 102 million loan capital owners terusubordinasi and interest free)
at 2.4x in 9M12 (2.1x in FY11). The company's cash reserves were USD 139 million in
end of December 2012, which is enough to pay the annual amortization of $ 25 million
in 2013 and 2014 from USD senior bonds with a term of 5 years,
given the need for non-discretionary capital spending moderate.
sensitivity Rating
Negative: future developments that could, individually or collectively,
triggering the decline include:
- SEG debt levels as measured by FFO adjusted net leverage exceeding 5.0x
(2.4x in 9M12) and operational funds to pay interest (funds from operations
interest coverage) falls below 2.0x (1.9x in 9M12) on an ongoing basis.
Positive: Positive action will be limited to the ratings in the next 12-18 months
front. However, Fitch may consider a positive ranking measures
when there is certainty of future capital expenditure and will
capital structure of the company and if the company can reduce the level of
leverage below 3.5x on an ongoing basis.