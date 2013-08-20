(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) National PT Tugu Pratama Indonesia in'AA-(idn)'. Prospects are Stable.

Factors Fueling rating

The ratings reflect Tugu Pratama significant position in general insurance industry in Indonesia and the capital support, if needed, from oil and gas company owned by the government, PT Pertamina (BBB-/Stable), as shareholder with 65% ownership. Ratings also consider the performance operational Tugu Pratama healthy and strong capitalization.

Tugu Pratama operational performance remains healthy with pre-tax return on assets and adjusted return on equity which respectively reached 3.7% and 10.5% at the end 2012. Risk-based capitalization (RBC) remained high at 350% at the end the year 2012 (2011: 322.9%). RBC ratio remains above 300% at the end of June 2013.Tugu Pratama fully financed by equity, no debt issuance. equityrepresenting 31.4% of total assets at the end of 2012.

Tugu Pratama business portfolio continues to be challenged by the pressure to increase diversification to reduce underwriting volatility, given the exposure (2012: 50% of gross premiums) in the oil and energy sector. At the end of 2012, The combined ratio is based on the consolidated kuangan reached 90.7%.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Tugu Pratama will continue maintain a sufficient capital buffer relative to portfolio operations.

Sensitivity rating

A key trigger for the rise in the rankings, including the successful management of costs operational and business risk diversification of energy which translates into in a more stable underwriting performance with a combined ratio lower of 100% consistently.

Key triggers downgrades weakening of capital to its business profile, consistent with the RBC ratio below 250%, which disrupt operations or profile ability to support the underwriting risk. Rating also could be lowered with weak risk management and a sharp rise in risk underwriting post-reinsurance relative to equity.