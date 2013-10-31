(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 31

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) National Reinsurance PT Tugu Indonesia at 'A (idn)' with Stable Outlook.

Factors Fueling rating

The ratings reflect the operating performance of healthy Tugu Re, good premium growth and a combination of liquid investment. rating continues limited by weak capitalization and concentration of business in Indonesia.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Tugu Re will maintain sufficient capital buffers to support operational activities and expansion the company's business.

Tugu Re has maintained a healthy operating profitability for five last year, with the average premium growth of more than 20% per year. This is supported by direct insurance premium growth momentum in Indonesia because of good economic fundamentals and rising levels of prosperity society. In addition, the regulation requires insurance companies in Indonesia in the direct insurance market to obtain reinsurance automatically of the domestic reinsurance company. This regulation is unlikely change in the short to medium term in Fitch's view.

Investment portfolio remains liquid companies, where 80% of the total investment assets at the end of 2012 consisted of cash equivalents and fixed income securities. Fitch remain alert to the potential volatility of underwriting companies considering possible risks than natural disasters in Indonesia. Indonesia accounted for more than 97% of the premium Tugu Re at the end of Q113.

Tugu Re capitalization, as measured by Fitch and internal capital models risk-based capitalization (RBC) is weak relative to the activity business. RBC ratio reached 135.1% at the company's year-end 2012 (2011: 138.6%). In late March 2013, Tugu Re RBC ratio remains above 130%.

sensitivity rating

The key drivers include improved its ratings increase performance operations are supported by the ability to maintain profitability operational (with a combined ratio consistently under 95%). The rating also can be improved if the Tugu Re can improve its RBC ratio above 180% and improve risk management, including the reserving techniques. The key drivers downgrade is the failure to maintain the RBC ratio above 130% sustainable manner which would affect its ability to support risk underwriting, and a decline in operating performance with a combined ratio above 110% is prolonged.