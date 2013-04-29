(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratingsLong-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)PT. Indosat Tbk (Indosat) at 'BBB'. Fitch has affirmed the ratings of NationalLong Term at 'AAA (idn)'. Prospect is Stable for CAD and ratingsNational Long-Term. Fitch also assigned a rating to the notesForeign Currency denominated Senior unsecured at 'BBB'.

The things that drive ratings

Support from Parent: Rating 'BBB' from Indosat representing an increase ofthree notches from stand-alone credit profile Indosat at 'BB' due to the rolestrategic importance to its parent company - Ooredoo (Qatar TelecomQ.S.C, A + / Stable), which has a 65% stake. Bonds and debt documentation ofOoredo has a cross-default clause which includes subsidiaryincluding Indosat significant. Indosat is one of the subsidiaries ofOoerdo growing rapidly and contributing 26% and 28% of theconsolidated revenue and EBITDA respectively in 2012.

Solid Market Position: stand-alone credit profile reflects from Indosatposition as the largest telecommunications operator second with 19% -20% share ofmarket based on revenue. Indosat has enough spectrum to 55MHzsupport the development of voice and data services. In comparison, the leaderPT Telekomunikasi Cellular market (BBB / Stable) has 60MHz and operatorthird largest PT XL Axiata Tbk (BBB / Stable) has 30MHz. Fitch believesthat the company will maintain its market share position withinmedium although smaller telecom operators to lower tariffsaggressively to the data.

Top Three Will Dominate: Fitch believes that the top three operators inIndonesia will take most of the data is a growing market withquickly due to their strong position in the segment of the sound and their abilityto invest in the infrastructure data. Telecom operatorsweaker will be difficult to gain significant market share becausehis profitability and balance sheet strength insufficient tosupport the infrastructure investments needed to expand the data.

Strong Credit Profile:

stand-alone credit profile of Indosat gainedbenefits of the 2012 funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leveragemoderate at 2.2x, operating EBITDAR margins are high at 49% and the ability togenerate free cash flows (FCF). Fitch believes that the likelihood Indosatlikely will result in at least IDR1trn annual FCF from 2013 thoughcapex to be upregulated IDR8 trillion - 8.8 trillion to develop servicedata.

However, Fitch anticipates operating EBITDAR margins of the company willdown by 100-150 basis points annually due to competitionlarger in the data segment.

Adequate Liquidity: Liquidity of Indosat considered adequate byinventory and cash of IDR3.9 trillion committed credit facilities that have notbe maximally adequate IDR2.2 trillion of debt maturing in 2013by IDR4 trillion. Access to capital markets and local banks, including solidbecause the relationship with Ooredoo.

sensitivity rating

Positive action on the ratings could occur if:

- International rating may be raised if FFO-adjusted net leverage downbelow 1.5x on an ongoing basis while the company continues tomenghasilkan positive FCF after dividends. However, the increase of ratingsForeign Currency would require an increase of Indonesian Country Ceiling above'BBB'.

Negative the rating action could occur if:

- The weakening of the relationship between Indosat and Ooredo

- FFO-adjusted net leverage rises above 2.5x on an ongoing basisInstrument rating has been affirmed following:

- Indosat Palapa Co. BV USD650 million 7.375% bonds maturing in 2020,guaranteed by Indosat at 'BBB'

- Indosat 8625% IDR1.2 trillion debt maturing in 2019 at'AAA (idn)'

- Indosat IDR1.5 trillion 8.875% bonds maturing in 2022 at'AAA (idn)'

- 8625% Indosat Sukuk Ijarah IDR300 billion maturing in 2019 at'AAA (idn)'