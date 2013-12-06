LONDON, December 06 (Fitch) Further to its series of Africa
events in Paris,
London and Frankfurt this week, Fitch Ratings will host a
teleconference
discussion at 14:00 GMT/ 09:00 EST on Tuesday 10 December to
discuss key themes
from the events and the outlook for 2014 in further detail.
Hosted by Richard Fox, our Head of Middle East and Africa
Sovereigns, the
discussion will offer perspectives on Africa in a harsher
post-tapering
financial climate, where investors will take a closer look at
fundamentals
rather than just attractive yields.
Richard will be joined by colleagues Carmen Altenkirch,
Director, and Arnaud
Louis, Associate Director.
Key topics will include:
- What is happening to capital flows to Sub-Saharan Africa?
- Who will be the winners and losers as global liquidity
tightens?
- Are the oil producers immune with oil prices above USD100/bl?
- Will the growth story endure?
This will be followed by a question and answer session.
Questions can be
emailed in advance to: claire.dopson@fitchratings.com
Teleconference Details:
Date: Tuesday 10 December
Time: 14:00 GMT / 09:00 EST
Registration:
here
BtCAWXjlIVJkD
Slides to accompany the teleconference will be available to
registered
participants from 13.30 GMT / 08:30 EST on the day.
Contact:
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Claire Dopson
Director, Business & Relationship Management
+44 20 3530 1405
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
